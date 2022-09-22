News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Prayers, support needed for those with Alzheimer's, pope says

Pope Francis also asked people to pray for men and women facing hemodialysis, dialysis, or an organ transplant

A 2019 archive photo of Pope Francis meeting with those with Alzheimer's from a home for the elderly in Belgium

A 2019 archive photo of Pope Francis meeting with those with Alzheimer's from a home for the elderly in Belgium. (Photo: Vatican news)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: September 22, 2022 05:38 AM GMT

Updated: September 22, 2022 05:49 AM GMT

Marking World Alzheimer's Day Sept. 21, Pope Francis asked people to pray for all those affected by the illness, including families and caregivers.

Alzheimer's disease "affects so many people, who are often pushed to the margins of society because of this condition," the pope said at the end of his general audience talk in St. Peter's Square Sept. 21.

"Let us pray for those suffering from Alzheimer's, for their families, and for those who lovingly care for them, that they may be increasingly supported and helped," he said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

He also asked that people pray for men and women facing hemodialysis, dialysis, or an organ transplant.

September is also World Alzheimer's Month, which is an initiative by Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) to raise awareness, challenge the stigma surrounding Alzheimer's and dementia, and garner more support for those affected. Dementia is a general term for a group of symptoms that negatively impact memory, and Alzheimer's is a specific disease that is the most common cause of dementia.

According to ADI, in 2020 there were more than 55 million people worldwide living with dementia and the number is expected to reach 78 million in 2030.

The majority of people with dementia live in low- and middle-income countries and, since dementia mainly affects older people, the fastest growth in the elderly population is taking place in China, India, and their south Asian and western Pacific neighbors, according to ADI.

Early diagnosis and access to health care, which are lacking in underdeveloped communities, are key for helping people get needed treatment, care and support, it added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Unification Church in Japan to reform after criticism Unification Church in Japan to reform after criticism
Indonesian rights court begins Paniai shooting trial Indonesian rights court begins Paniai shooting trial
Bishops urge Filipinos not to forget martial law era Bishops urge Filipinos not to forget martial law era
The worrying aspects of an aging Japan The worrying aspects of an aging Japan
Indonesian minister sticks to his guns on church permit Indonesian minister sticks to his guns on church permit
Indian fishermen refuse to abandon anti-port protest Indian fishermen refuse to abandon anti-port protest
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Its been powerful to watch people enunciate a theology of care for creation

"It’s been powerful to watch people enunciate a theology of care for creation"

An interview with Bill McKibben, one of the leading environmentalists in the United States

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.