News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Prayers, songs greet National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in US capital

Washington was one of many stops along the pilgrimage's eastern Seton Route -- named for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
The faithful depart the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception June 8 as they follow the Blessed Sacrament in procession through the streets of the Brookland neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

The faithful depart the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception June 8 as they follow the Blessed Sacrament in procession through the streets of the Brookland neighborhood of Washington, D.C. (Photo: Mihoko Owada, Catholic Standard)

Richard Szczepanowski, OSV News
Published: June 11, 2024 06:10 AM GMT
Updated: June 11, 2024 06:14 AM GMT

More than 1,200 faithful took to the streets of the nation's capital June 8 to celebrate the arrival of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in the Archdiocese of Washington with prayers, songs and a procession.

Praying the luminous mysteries of the rosary, hearing the Word of God proclaimed and following behind a monstrance holding Jesus Christ in the Most Blessed Sacrament, the faithful processed through the streets of Northeast Washington.

"I've been looking forward to being a part of this since the first time I heard about it," said participant Mark Forrest. He said he wanted to be a part of the procession because "if others see what I believe, maybe it will inspire them to believe."

Washington was one of many stops along the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage's eastern Seton Route -- named for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. It's one of four national pilgrimages scheduled to converge in Indianapolis July 16 for the National Eucharistic Congress, which takes place July 17-21. The other three -- the Marian, Serra and Juan Diego routes – are heading to Indianapolis from the north, west and south, respectively.

Six "perpetual pilgrims" and a priest are making the entire journey with the Eucharist in a monstrance. Catholics have been invited to join the pilgrims along the way and participate in events associated with stops along the pilgrimage route.

Natalie Garza, a theology teacher at a Catholic high school in a suburb of Kansas City, Kansas, who is one of the Seton Route's perpetual pilgrims, said she is traveling across the country with the Eucharist "to show that God is still with us."

"He promised, 'I will be with you to the end of the age,'" Garza said. "And that is what this pilgrimage shows."

Prior to the procession, Washington Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjivar celebrated Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. About 36 priests were concelebrants, including Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl, retired archbishop of Washington.

More than 2,000 people attended the Mass. More than half of them later took part in the Eucharistic procession, which had as its theme "Walk with Jesus: To Jesus Through Mary."

"It is truly edifying and beautiful to see this church so full," said Father Michael J.K. Fuller, general secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, who was the homilist at the Mass. He said those on the pilgrimage were "literally on a journey with Christ."

"A pilgrimage is an outward journey meant to trigger an inner journey -- a journey of the heart … where we encounter the Lord," Father Fuller said. "We are people on the way to a deeper encounter with the Lord."

Noting that the Mass and procession were being held on the day that the Catholic Church celebrates the feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Father Fuller encouraged the pilgrims to "imitate the heart of Mary and take in the real presence of the Lord."

"Let our hearts exult in the Lord and rejoice in his love," Father Fuller said.

Also noting that the procession was being held on a Marian feast day, Msgr. Walter Rossi, rector of the basilica, greeted participants and prayed that "Our Lady accompany our steps, so that as we 'Walk with Jesus: To Jesus through Mary,' our will hearts will always beat as one with the heart of her Divine Son."

During the Mass, prayers were offered for civic and church leaders and for an end to violence in Ukraine, Haiti and the Holy Land.

At the end of Mass, prior to the start of the procession, the Most Blessed Sacrament was exposed on the Upper Church's main altar where the faithful could offer their adoration in silent prayer.

After departing the basilica, pilgrims -- led by Bishop Menjivar, men and women religious and the perpetual pilgrims -- processed along a route through the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast Washington. It included stops at the Angels Unaware statue on the campus of The Catholic University of America, the Dominican House of Studies and USCCB headquarters, concluding at the St. John Paul II National Shrine.

Each stop included a Scripture reading and reflection and time for adoration. Prayers and reflections were offered in English and Spanish

Some pilgrims made the procession in wheelchairs. Some were pulled in wagons or pushed in baby carriages. All raised their voices in prayer to publicly profess their belief that the Eucharist is indeed the body, blood, soul and divinity of Jesus Christ.

Occasionally along the route, residents stood in doorways and on apartment balconies or came out to the sidewalk to watch as the Eucharist processed by. Many times onlookers genuflected or bowed or blessed themselves. Several waved and blew kisses.

More than an hour before the start of the early morning Mass and procession, the faithful began arriving at the National Shrine. Among them were Arayely Guzman, Ana Reyes and Mayte Naredo -- classmates at Virginia Tech University -- who traveled from Roanoke, Virginia, to participate in the pilgrimage. It was their first-ever visit to the nation's capital.

"We're lucky that our families taught us the faith," said Guzman, speaking for the group. "We wanted to participate in this pilgrimage in thanksgiving for our faith and to pray for the success of our studies."

The procession concluded at the St. John Paul II National Shrine with Benediction followed by a catechesis.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Alex Tharamangalam of Mananthavady , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Hla of Pekhon, Myanmar
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of Faridabad , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Marvyn Abrea Maceda of San Jose de Antique, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Another international judge quits Hong Kong's top court
Another international judge quits Hong Kong's top court
Elderly parents of HK emigrants endure loneliness, depression
Elderly parents of HK emigrants endure loneliness, depression
About 400 million young kids violently disciplined at home: UNICEF
About 400 million young kids violently disciplined at home: UNICEF
Prayers, songs greet National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in US capital
Prayers, songs greet National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in US capital
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.