X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem

Afghanistan

Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan

Father Giovanni Scalese delivers Christmas greetings and says the Barnabites have not forgotten the Afghan mission

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 22, 2021 07:13 AM GMT

Updated: December 22, 2021 07:54 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'

Dec 20, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
4

More than 300 Christian cult members arrested in China

Dec 20, 2021
5

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem

Dec 22, 2021
6

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre

Dec 20, 2021
7

Omicron outbreak derails Thailand's reopening plan

Dec 21, 2021
8

The cop will decide your faith and fate in India

Dec 22, 2021
9

The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom

Dec 20, 2021
10

Every day is Covid Christmas

Dec 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan

Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on Aug. 27 in Virginia, United States, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP)

An Italian missionary priest who was forced to flee Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US forces and the Taliban takeover of the country continues to pray for people left behind in the abandoned Catholic mission.

"I send you my Christmas greetings with the same image and the same evangelical quote which I used seven years ago, in 2014, when I was about to leave for Kabul. This year, having forcibly returned to Italy, I can repeat with the Magi: 'We have seen his star in the East!'. Merry Christmas! Pray for Afghanistan!" said Father Giovanni Scalese, 66, reports Fides news agency.

Father Scalese says the Barnabites have not forgotten the Afghan mission as he sent Christmas greetings to the people in the Taliban-ruled country with special prayers.

The priest, a member of the Clerics Regular of St. Paul (the Barnabites) and the head of Catholic mission in Afghanistan, returned to Rome on Aug. 25.

The priest was accompanied by five Missionaries of Charity nuns and 14 orphaned and disabled children and young adults in their care.

The sisters' center closed just like the sole Catholic parish in Afghanistan, the Chapel of Our Lady of Divine Providence, located at the Italian embassy, where the pontifical mission was housed.

We thank the Lord for the success of the operation. And I also thank all of you who in these days prayed for us. Continue to pray for Afghanistan and its people

The Catholic mission, known as Missio sui iuris, existed for a century after being launched in 1921 with permission from Afghan king Amanullah. It came shortly after Italy became one of the first countries to recognize Afghanistan after independence from Britain.

Pope Pius XI entrusted the mission to the Barnabites. This continued uninterrupted until this year thanks to an agreement between the Afghan and Italian governments and the Holy See. In 2002, Pope John Paul II elevated the Barnabite mission to a pontifical mission, Missio sui iuris.

Pope Francis appointed Father Scalese as the head of the mission in 2014.

The priest said that even during those tumultuous days leading to his evacuation from Kabul to Rome, he kept praying for Afghanistan.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Mission accomplished. I arrived this afternoon at Fiumicino airport with five nuns and 14 disabled children they looked after in Kabul. We thank the Lord for the success of the operation. And I also thank all of you who in these days prayed for us. Continue to pray for Afghanistan and its people," he said after landing in Rome.

The Afghans, who were staff and family members of the Pro Bambini Association of Kabul, which ran a daycare center for disabled children, were welcomed by various religious congregations thanks to efforts by the Barnabites.

Efforts are underway to resettle Afghan refugees, mostly members of families of the Italian detachment in Kabul, who arrived in Rome separately.

In Afghanistan, the pontifical mission was limited to charitable and humanitarian activities, and Father Scalese’s spiritual and pastoral responsibilities were limited to foreigners. Due to sensitivities, the mission avoided any form of evangelization among the local population in the predominantly Muslim nation.

Before the Taliban takeover, there were an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 Christians in Afghanistan, mostly comprised of converts from Islam. Christians mostly lived secluded lives hidden from the public eye to avoid persecution by extremist forces, according to US-based International Christian Concern (ICC).

Denouncing Islam is considered a disgrace by both conservative Afghan society and radical groups like the Taliban. Converts can face dire consequences including death if their conversion is discovered.

ICC reported that many Christians went into hiding due to alleged threatening phone calls and door-to-door searches for Christians. Christian leaders have appealed to the community to maintain a low profile to avoid targeting by the Taliban.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
The Afghanistan aid dilemma
The Afghanistan aid dilemma
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Support Us

Latest News

The cop will decide your faith and fate in India
Dec 22, 2021
India's tribal province passes bill against mob lynching
Dec 22, 2021
Thousands of police to provide Xmas security in Indonesia
Dec 22, 2021
Can the Asian Church ignore same-sex unions at diocesan synods?
Dec 22, 2021
Christians dismayed over Christmas restrictions in Bangladesh
Dec 22, 2021
Deadly typhoon fails to diminish faith in Philippines
Dec 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The cop will decide your faith and fate in India
Dec 22, 2021
Can the Asian Church ignore same-sex unions at diocesan synods?
Dec 22, 2021
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec 21, 2021
Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines
Dec 21, 2021
Every day is Covid Christmas
Dec 21, 2021

Features

Pakistani band spreads message of interfaith harmony
Dec 22, 2021
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Dec 22, 2021
India's rich-poor divide is widening
Dec 21, 2021
Papuan rebels fight a war with only bows and arrows
Dec 21, 2021
Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Christmas and our own lifes journey

Christmas and our own life's journey
American nuns do their part to help Afghan refugees

American nuns do their part to help Afghan refugees

Haitis Catholic bishops launch cry of alarm before Christmas

Haiti’s Catholic bishops launch cry of alarm before Christmas
Ten women who impacted the Church in Africa in 2021

Ten women who impacted the Church in Africa in 2021
Catholic schools in Lebanon are on life support

Catholic schools in Lebanon are on life support
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.