News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Prayers for peace as Myanmar marks festival of lights

Military bombs Buddhist monastery in Karen state, civilians killed in Sagaing region

A girl lights candles at Botahtaung Pagoda during the celebrations to mark the Thadingyut festival in Yangon on Oct 9

A girl lights candles at Botahtaung Pagoda during the celebrations to mark the Thadingyut festival in Yangon on Oct 9. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 10, 2022 06:43 AM GMT

Updated: October 10, 2022 07:48 AM GMT

Catholics in Myanmar prayed for peace and for those who lost their lives in conflicts as people across the Buddhist-majority nation marked Thadingyut, the festival of lights.

Buddhists celebrated the three-day festival from Oct 8-10 when thousands visited pagodas to pray and offer flowers, lit candles, and released colorful paper lanterns.

The festival falls on the full moon of the seventh month of the Burmese calendar and commemorates Buddha’s descent to earth from heaven after three months of educating his mother and other heavenly gods, according to traditional Buddhist belief. It also marks the completion of the Buddhist month of fasting.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Meanwhile, Independent Catholics for Justice in Myanmar, a group of clergy, religious, and laypeople at home and abroad, organized prayers for peace and for those who died in their pursuit of democracy in Myanmar.

“At this time of the festival, we pray that civilians in the country have a peaceful and secure life and are not subject to unjust acts of arbitrary arrests, torture, jailing, destroying homes and properties and killings by the junta,” the group said in a statement.

During Sunday Mass on Oct 9, Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon decried a “new dark age across the world” where people are battling multifaceted wars — dictatorship versus democracy, truth versus lies, light versus darkness, and those who fight for freedom versus dictators.

"I am concerned that more fighting will break out and more people will suffer"

“In our country, thousands of people are suffering from the crisis of political, economic, and humanitarian while churches and monasteries have been bombed, villages have been burned and the people are killed,” Cardinal Bo said in his homily.

He urged Catholics to be like Easter people who do not lose hope as the journey to Calvary is yet to end.

“I pray to God to bring peace immediately to my country as I am concerned that more fighting will break out and more people will suffer,” one Catholic who did not wish to be named said after the Mass.

The prayers came as Myanmar continues to witness armed resistance against the military junta, which has unleashed air strikes against and shelled civilians that saw thousands of people flee their homes and seek refuge in nearby jungles or in churches and monasteries.

Military offensives have destroyed villages and killed hundreds of civilians. Churches, Church-run facilities, and Christian villages have been attacked and badly damaged.

A Buddhist monastery was bombed in a village in Karen state which borders Thailand while several civilians in Sagaing region were killed as a result of air strikes at the weekend.

The number of casualties was not disclosed.

Dr. Sasa, an ethnic Chin Christian and spokesperson of the exiled National Unity Government (NUG), said that Thadingyut is the day “to express the light of love to our people, the light of love to each other, and the light of love to our beloved country of Myanmar.”

“May next year’s Thadingyut festival be a festival of peace, a festival of freedom, and a festival of prosperity,” he said.

More than 2,300 people, including scores of children, have been killed and over 15,700 people have been detained by the junta since the military coup in February last year, rights groups say.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Malaysia PM calls snap elections Malaysia PM calls snap elections
Bangladeshi minorities want justice for Catholic politician Bangladeshi minorities want justice for Catholic politician
Indian MP says Jesuit died in jail after his rights violated Indian MP says Jesuit died in jail after his rights violated
Staying healthy in a schizoid world Staying healthy in a schizoid world
Pakistan rebuked over blasphemy killings of disabled Pakistan rebuked over blasphemy killings of disabled
Cambodia hits out at CIVICUS report Cambodia hits out at CIVICUS report
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Everyone knew a reflection on sex abuse

"Everyone knew": a reflection on sex abuse

The sexual-abuse crisis and "epistemic injustice"

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.