Prayers for Myanmar on the coup anniversary

Myanmar is facing a humanitarian crisis as it prepares to mark the first anniversary of the military coup that ousted a civilian government. Meanwhile, rights abuses and radicalism threaten peace and stability across the region.
Updated: January 28, 2022 11:08 AM GMT
As the crisis deepens in conflict-torn Myanmar, a papal foundation has called for prayers to show solidarity with the people and the local Church on the first anniversary of the military coup on February 1.
Aid to the Church in Need has also criticized the military leadership’s ruthless and brutal abuse of power that has caused so much pain and suffering. The foundation and Catholic bishops in Myanmar have been assisting persecuted and displaced communities, especially Christians in ethnic-majority states.
Churches have been caught in the line of fire as fighting between junta forces and ethnic armed groups has escalated in recent months.
Churches and other institutes have been deliberately targeted and badly damaged in military airstrikes and artillery shelling. About 1,500 people have been killed and over 11,000 arrested since the coup.
Rohingya fishermen carry their catch along a beach at Thal Chaung camp in Myanmar's Rakhine state on Jan. 23. Thousands have been displaced by the conflict across the country. (Photo: AFP)
Hydroelectric dams built by China and Laos on the Mekong River have caused water levels to plunge to catastrophically low levels.
This shortage of river water downstream during the current dry season has hit millions in Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam who rely on fishing and farming for survival. In many places the water level is so low that locals can wade across it from shore to shore.
The water level is frequently so low that locals can wade across the Mekong River from shore to shore. (Photo: YouTube)
Villagers said the drying up of the river due to dams has been devastating for communities but nobody is trying to compensate them and to mitigate the problem.
The US-based Stimson Center’s Mekong Dam Monitor project reported that the water level in the Mekong has been at record lows for three years straight. Despite such a scenario, Laos is planning to construct even more dams, triggering alarm among environmentalists and local communities.
The decision of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party to drop a popular Christian hymn from the annual Beating Retreat ceremony at Republic Day celebrations has angered Christians, liberals and opposition parties.
The hymn, Abide With Me, was penned by Scottish Anglican minister Francis Lyte and is popular across Christian denominations. It was a personal favorite of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Indian nation.
An Indian Air Force band performs during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan. 23. (Photo: Money Sharma/AFP)
Since 1950, the hymn has been an annual fixture at Republic Day celebrations when it is played by army brass bands. The government says the hymn was excluded this year to accommodate Indian origin or Indian tunes on the 75th anniversary of the end of British colonial rule.
Activists slammed the move as the government’s discrimination based on religion and the denial of Christian contributions to the country.
Meanwhile, Catholic women religious have decried the silence of the Indian Church’s hierarchy in a rape case.
In a letter to Cardinal Oswald Gracias, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, the Conference of Religious India lent its support to a complainant nun and her companions.
Indian women protesters hold placards and chant slogans demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal in Jalandhar on Sept. 12, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
A court in Kerala state on January 14 acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar of all charges of raping the nun, who accused him of attacking her in a convent between 2014 and 2016.
The judge said the trial could not prove the allegations against him.
Education activists in Islamic Pakistan have criticized increasingly religion-centric reforms in country’s schools. They allege that such reforms threaten the safety and well-being of non-Muslim students.
The Education Ministry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan recently ordered school authorities to make afternoon Islamic prayers known as Zuhr mandatory for all pupils.
Students returning from school in Islamabad during the coronavirus pandemic in November 2020. Pakistani activists are concerned about the increasing Islamization of school education in the country. (Photo: AFP)
Last month the School Education Department of Punjab province ordered the compulsory reciting of Durood Shareef — a salutation to Prophet Muhammad — along with the recitation of the Quran before the national anthem during morning assemblies in all public and private schools.
Meanwhile, in Punjab province, authorities have been collecting data about non-Muslim students without explaining the reason. Activists say such practices loaded with religious content are not only discriminatory but also alter the very character of school education.
Three prominent priests in the Philippines have called on Catholics not to vote for a corrupt candidate in the upcoming presidential election.
Redemptorist priest Father Amado Picardal, Vincentian priest Father Danny Pilario and Divine Word priest Father Flavie Villanueva are known as strong critics of current President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs. They have apparently taken a swipe at presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Junior, the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos and longtime ally of President Duterte.
Former Philippine senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr, son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, waves to supporters after filing his candidacy for the country's 2022 presidential race on Oct. 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
The priests said every Catholic should revisit history books to know about the dictatorship of Marcos Senior when the Philippines plunged into endemic corruption, a sharp decline in freedom, gross rights violations and scores of extrajudicial killings.
Besides Marcos Junior, several high-profile candidates will contest the much-hyped presidential election in May. They include Vice President and Duterte nemesis Leni Robredo and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.
In Indonesia, terrorist groups are infiltrating scores of Islamic schools, triggering alarm in the country.
The National Counterterrorism Agency said at least 198 Islamic boarding schools have links with three major Islamic extremist groups — Jamaah Ansharut Khilafah, Jemaah Islamiyah and Jamaah Ansharut Daulah.
Anti-terror police conduct a raid in Tangerang, near Jakarta, on May 16, 2018, following a spate of terror attacks in Indonesia. (Photo: AFP)
These groups are blamed for a series of terror attacks in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries including the 2002 Bali bombings and attacks on Christian churches. Security analysts say the groups have been exploiting Islamic schools to gain influence in society.
The revelation came after anti-terror forces found a major Islamic charity, BMABA, was being used for terror financing, leading to the freezing of its bank accounts last November.
A national coalition comprised of Catholic organizations, civil society and environmental campaigners in South Korea has called on presidential hopefuls to make concrete promises to make the nation nuclear-free.
The Election Coalition for Nuclear Elimination 2022 wants presidential candidates from all political parties to include in their election manifesto seven denuclearization policies ahead of the election on March 9.
Members of the Election Coalition for Nuclear Elimination 2022 demonstrate in South Korean capital Seoul to demand presidential candidates to make concrete pledges of a denuclearization policy. (Photo supplied)
The policies include implementation of the early closure of nuclear power plants, formulation of an effective high-level nuclear waste management policy and strengthening nuclear power regulations for a gradual nuclear phase-out. Political parties have chosen candidates to replace the country’s second Catholic president Timothy Moon Jae-in the upcoming election.
Despite his relative popularity, President Moon has faced criticism from Catholic and environmental groups for his attempts to revive the country’s nuclear power plants to overcome a severe electricity deficit amid failures to introduce renewable energy options.
Tributes have continued to pour in for Vietnam’s famous monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who preached mindfulness and non-violence and introduced Buddhist ideas and practices to the West. The Zen master died on January 22 at the age of 95 at Tu Hieu Temple in Vietnam's ancient city of Hue.
Born in 1926, he was ordained aged 16. He founded a youth school which trained volunteers to build clinics and infrastructure in villages. In early 1960s, he travelled to the United States and taught at Columbia and Princeton universities.
Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh was considered a revolutionary. (Photo courtesy of Plum Village)
In 1966, he met with US civil rights icon Martin Luther King and called for an end to the Vietnam War. Consequently, he was barred from returning home. He spent the next 39 years in France and continued his advocacy for global peace and religious freedom.
He set up retreats around the world and wrote over 100 books including on mindfulness and meditation. He returned to Vietnam in 2018.
A brutal police assault has sparked an outcry for police reforms in Catholic-majority Timor-Leste. This week six police officers from the marine police unit were arrested over the killing of 46-year-old Marcos Amaral and injuries sustained by two others in Aldeia Loro village last Sunday.
Police said an impartial investigation was underway to find out the truth behind the violence and those found guilty would be held accountable.
Armando Monteiro (center), Timor-Leste National Police (PNTL) spokesman. (Photo: YouTube)
Rights campaigners allege that police use of violence is not an isolated incident in the country. In June last year, a police officer gunned down a man and his son.
In November 2018, a drunk police officer shot and killed three teenagers at a party in capital Dili, triggering protests about police brutality and lack of discipline.
