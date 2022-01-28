Prayers for Myanmar on the coup anniversary

Hydroelectric dams built by China and Laos on the Mekong River have caused water levels to plunge to catastrophically low levels.

This shortage of river water downstream during the current dry season has hit millions in Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam who rely on fishing and farming for survival. In many places the water level is so low that locals can wade across it from shore to shore.

The water level is frequently so low that locals can wade across the Mekong River from shore to shore. (Photo: YouTube)

Villagers said the drying up of the river due to dams has been devastating for communities but nobody is trying to compensate them and to mitigate the problem.

The US-based Stimson Center’s Mekong Dam Monitor project reported that the water level in the Mekong has been at record lows for three years straight. Despite such a scenario, Laos is planning to construct even more dams, triggering alarm among environmentalists and local communities.

The decision of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party to drop a popular Christian hymn from the annual Beating Retreat ceremony at Republic Day celebrations has angered Christians, liberals and opposition parties.

The hymn, Abide With Me, was penned by Scottish Anglican minister Francis Lyte and is popular across Christian denominations. It was a personal favorite of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Indian nation.

An Indian Air Force band performs during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan. 23. (Photo: Money Sharma/AFP)

Since 1950, the hymn has been an annual fixture at Republic Day celebrations when it is played by army brass bands. The government says the hymn was excluded this year to accommodate Indian origin or Indian tunes on the 75th anniversary of the end of British colonial rule.

Activists slammed the move as the government’s discrimination based on religion and the denial of Christian contributions to the country.

Meanwhile, Catholic women religious have decried the silence of the Indian Church’s hierarchy in a rape case.

In a letter to Cardinal Oswald Gracias, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, the Conference of Religious India lent its support to a complainant nun and her companions.

Indian women protesters hold placards and chant slogans demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal in Jalandhar on Sept. 12, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

A court in Kerala state on January 14 acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar of all charges of raping the nun, who accused him of attacking her in a convent between 2014 and 2016.

The judge said the trial could not prove the allegations against him.

Education activists in Islamic Pakistan have criticized increasingly religion-centric reforms in country’s schools. They allege that such reforms threaten the safety and well-being of non-Muslim students.

The Education Ministry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan recently ordered school authorities to make afternoon Islamic prayers known as Zuhr mandatory for all pupils.

Students returning from school in Islamabad during the coronavirus pandemic in November 2020. Pakistani activists are concerned about the increasing Islamization of school education in the country. (Photo: AFP)

Last month the School Education Department of Punjab province ordered the compulsory reciting of Durood Shareef — a salutation to Prophet Muhammad — along with the recitation of the Quran before the national anthem during morning assemblies in all public and private schools.

Meanwhile, in Punjab province, authorities have been collecting data about non-Muslim students without explaining the reason. Activists say such practices loaded with religious content are not only discriminatory but also alter the very character of school education.

Three prominent priests in the Philippines have called on Catholics not to vote for a corrupt candidate in the upcoming presidential election.