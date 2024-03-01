News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Prayerful listening promotes synodality, speakers say

Clericalism exists 'because we do not listen to one another,' says a consecrated laywoman from Japan
Prayerful listening promotes synodality, speakers say

Pope Francis (right) and delegates take part in the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, at Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican, on Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service
Published: March 01, 2024 05:10 AM GMT

The first assembly of the synod on synodality demonstrated that an effective way to break the chains of clericalism and highlight the voices and experience of women in the church is to begin by listening and praying together before discussing issues, said two synod participants.

Clericalism exists "because we do not listen to one another; the clergy do not listen to women or the laity," said Momoko Nishimura, a consecrated laywoman from Japan who served as one of Pope Francis' delegate presidents at the assembly in October.

Nishimura and Susan Pascoe, an Australian who served as an expert and facilitator at the synod, jointly inaugurated the English-language program of the World Union of Catholic Women's Organizations' School for Synodality Feb. 29. Separate webinars were offered in Spanish and French as well.

The work of the synod assembly in October was built around "conversations in the Spirit," a process through which every person in a small group -- usually 10 or 11 people -- speaks on a topic for four minutes without interruption. Then there is a pause for prayer. Then each person has three minutes uninterrupted to respond to what struck him or her about what others shared in the first round. After another pause for prayer, an open discussion begins.

"This is a very synodal way of sharing," Nishimura said, and one that forces participants to listen and to pray before reacting.

"It is also a very effective way that all the people of God can be involved in the decision making" that is part of a commitment to promote shared responsibility in the church, she said.

In preparation for the second assembly of the synod, scheduled for Oct. 2-27, dioceses and bishops' conferences have been asked to hold further listening sessions and consultations focused on the synthesis report of the first assembly and the question, "How can we be a synodal church in mission?" Bishops' conferences are asked to send a summary of the discussions to the Vatican synod secretariat by May 15.

Pascoe told webinar participants that the synthesis report insisted that women and men in the church "are clothed with the same baptismal dignity," that women make up the majority of people in the pews and they usually are the first to transmit the faith to a new generation.

Synod members said, "Let's stop talking about women as a problem and instead promote a culture where women and men dialogue together," she said.

To move the process forward, Pascoe said, women need to advocate in their parishes, dioceses and bishops' conferences for "more equal participation of women," and they should do so using Scripture, tradition and canon law to support their arguments.

They should seek ways to be involved in and contribute to the preparation for the second assembly of the synod, contacting their diocese or bishops' conference if an open invitation has not already been extended, she said.

Religious sisters and lay women should form closer bonds, Pascoe said, "because we are stronger together."

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

And "find male champions," she said. "Some of the bishops and cardinals at the assembly, they can be the champions of women in the church."

Catholic women need to push for more opportunities for education in theology, pastoral practice, spirituality, canon law and administration, she said. "Access to formation increases the options available to women in the church, in different ministries, in pastoral work and decision making roles, and that's very important."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Savarimuthu Arokiaraj of Tiruchirapalli , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Renlei Wang of Xuzhou, China
Read More...
Father
Apostolic Administrator Nestor J. Adalia of Calapan, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Norberto do Amaral of Maliana, Timor Leste (East Timor)
Read More...
Latest News
Australian Catholic University training Nigerian lay ministers
Australian Catholic University training Nigerian lay ministers
Kenyan Catholic bishop urges wider debate on homosexuality
Kenyan Catholic bishop urges wider debate on homosexuality
Prayerful listening promotes synodality, speakers say
Prayerful listening promotes synodality, speakers say
Over 40 dead in Bangladesh restaurant fire
Over 40 dead in Bangladesh restaurant fire
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.