News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Prayer can change people's hearts, pope says

Pope Francis was speaking after proclaiming St. María Antonia de Paz Figueroa is Argentina's first female saint

Pope Francis with Argentinian pilgrims in Rome for Canonisation of Mama Antula.

Pope Francis with Argentinian pilgrims in Rome for Canonisation of Mama Antula. (Photo: Vatican News)

Carol Glatz, OSV News

By Carol Glatz, OSV News

Published: February 12, 2024 05:03 AM GMT

Updated: February 12, 2024 05:06 AM GMT

St. María Antonia de Paz Figueroa, known as Mama Antula, devoted herself completely to helping others experience God's closeness and compassion, Pope Francis said after he declared the 18th-century consecrated laywoman a saint.

By letting her heart and life be "touched" and "healed" by Christ, he said, "she proclaimed him tirelessly her whole life long, for she was convinced, as she loved to repeat: 'Patience is good, but perseverance is better.'"

"May her example and her intercession help us to grow according to the heart of God, in charity," the pope said in his homily after proclaiming her a saint during a Mass Feb. 11 in St. Peter's Basilica.

St. María Antonia de Paz Figueroa is Argentina's first female saint. She was closely tied to the Jesuits and continued to lead Ignatian spiritual exercises in Argentina after the expulsion of the order.

Argentine President Javier Miliei was present at the Mass and was to have a private meeting with the pope Feb. 12. At the end of the Mass, the two shook hands, spoke briefly, smiled and laughed. The president, who has made disparaging remarks about the pope in the past, leaned down and gave a big hug to the pope, who was seated in his wheelchair.

Claudio Perusini, whose unexplained recovery from a severe stroke became the second miracle attributed to the new saint, also was present. He has known the pope since he was 17 and he, his wife and two adult children brought the offertory gifts to the pope during the Mass.

Sickness and healing were the key themes in Pope Francis' homily during the Mass Feb. 11, the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes and the World Day of the Sick.

Reflecting on the day's readings, which included St. Mark's account of Jesus' "cleansing of a leper," the pope spoke about other forms of "leprosy" that lead some people, even Christians, to ostracize and scorn others.

Those who were afflicted with Hansen's disease during Jesus' time were further wounded by ostracism and rejection because of fear, prejudice and a false religiosity, the pope said.

People were afraid of contracting the disease and they were prejudiced by believing those who were ill were being punished by God for some sin they had committed and, therefore, deserving of their fate, the pope said.

Also, the belief that even slight contact with someone with leprosy made one "impure" is an example of false or "distorted religiosity," which "erects barriers and buries pity," he said.

Fear, prejudice and false religiosity represent "three 'leprosies of the soul' that cause the weak to suffer and then be discarded like refuse," he said.

Many people suffering today also are scorned and discarded because of so many "fears, prejudices and inconsistencies even among those who are believers and call themselves Christians," he said.

The way to tear down those barriers and cure new forms of "leprosy," he said, is with the same style as Jesus, which is to draw near to those who are shunned to touch and heal them.

Jesus responds to the leper's cry for help "knowing full well that in doing so he will in turn become a 'pariah,'" the pope said.

"Oddly enough, the roles are now reversed: once healed, the sick person will be able to go to the priests and be readmitted to the community; Jesus, on the other hand, will no longer be able to enter any town," he said.

Jesus could have avoided touching the man and instead perform "a distance healing," he said. "Yet that is not the way of Christ. His way is that of a love that draws near to those who suffer, enters into contact with them and touches their wounds."

Christians must reflect whether they, like Jesus, are able to draw near and be a gift to others, the pope said. The faithful should ask if they "withdraw from others and think only of ourselves" or believe "the problem is always and only other people."

This "leprosy of the soul," he said, is "a sickness that blinds us to love and compassion, one that destroys us by the 'cankers' of selfishness, prejudice, indifference and intolerance."

"Once we let ourselves be touched by Jesus, we start to heal within, in our hearts. If we let ourselves be touched by him in prayer and adoration, if we permit him to act in us through his word and his sacraments, that contact truly changes us," he said.

"Thanks to the love of Christ, we rediscover the joy of giving ourselves to others, without fears and prejudices, leaving behind a dull and disembodied religiosity and experiencing a renewed ability to love others in a generous and disinterested way," he said.

Later, after reciting the Angelus prayer with visitors in St. Peter's Square, the pope recalled the day's celebration of Our Lady of Lourdes and World Day of the Sick.

"The first thing we need when we are sick is the closeness of loved ones, health care workers and, in our hearts, the closeness of God," he said. "We are all called to be close to those who suffer, to visit the sick" the same way Jesus did with "closeness, compassion and tenderness."

"We cannot be silent about the fact that there are so many people today who are denied the right to care, and, therefore, the right to life!" he said.

In those places where people live in extreme poverty or war zones, he said, "fundamental human rights are violated there every day! It is intolerable. Let us pray for the tormented Ukraine, for Palestine and Israel, let us pray for Myanmar and for all war-torn peoples."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian bishops ask Catholics to vote in national polls Indonesian bishops ask Catholics to vote in national polls
Indian Church leader urges govt to save people from elephant attacks Indian Church leader urges govt to save people from elephant attacks
Turkey to turn 12th-century church to a mosque Turkey to turn 12th-century church to a mosque
Presidential elections in Argentina Presidential elections in Argentina
Psychogenealogy: An aid to physical and mental health Psychogenealogy: An aid to physical and mental health
The abuse of the elderly in our families The abuse of the elderly in our families
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Salem

Diocese of Salem

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 9,624 square kilometers and includes the civil districts of Salem and

Read more
Diocese of Ningbo

Diocese of Ningbo

Ningbo Diocese covers the three cities of Ningbo, Shaoxing and Zhoushan at the northeastern part of Zhejiang province,

Read more
Diocese of Simdega

Diocese of Simdega

Total land area of the diocese 3761.2 square kilometers. Simdega is located in the south-western part of the state of

Read more
Diocese of Incheon

Diocese of Incheon

In a land area of 1,099 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Incheon Metropolitan City and four areas

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.