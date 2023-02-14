News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Portugal's Catholic clergy sexually abused nearly 5,000 minors

Independent commission reaches conclusion after hearing evidence from over 500 survivors last year

Portugal's Catholic clergy sexually abused nearly 5,000 minors

Bishop Jose Ornelas Carvalho of Leiria-Fatima leaves after a press conference held by an independent commission for the study of sexual abuse of children in the Portuguese Catholic Church at Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon, on Feb. 13. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Lisbon

By AFP, Lisbon

Published: February 14, 2023 06:01 AM GMT

Updated: February 14, 2023 06:04 AM GMT

Catholic clergy in Portugal have abused nearly 5,000 children since 1950, an independent commission said on Monday after hearing hundreds of victims' accounts.

Thousands of reports of pedophilia within the Catholic Church have surfaced around the world and Pope Francis is under pressure to tackle the scandal.

The Portuguese inquiry, commissioned by the Church in the staunchly Catholic country, published its findings after hearing from more than 500 victims last year.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"This testimony allows us to establish a much larger network of victims, at least 4,815," commission head Pedro Strecht told a press conference in Lisbon that was attended by several senior Church officials.

Strecht, a child psychiatrist, said it would be difficult now for Portugal to ignore the existence of child sex abuse or the trauma it caused.

"The report published today expresses a hard and tragic reality. We however believe that change is underway," said the head of the Portuguese Episcopal Conference (CEP), Bishop Jose Ornelas.

"We ask forgiveness from all the victims," the bishop said, adding it is "an open wound that it hurts us and shames us."

The country's bishops will convene in March to draw conclusions from the report and "rid the Church of this scourge as much as possible", Father Manuel Barbosa, a senior CEP member, said in January.

'Familiar' stories 

Faced with a multitude of clergy sex abuse cases that have come to light worldwide and the accusations of cover-ups, Pope Francis promised in 2019 to root out pedophilia within the Catholic Church.

Inquiries have been launched in several countries in addition to Portugal, including Australia, France, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Hans Zollner, a member of the pope's commission to protect minors, hoped for real change.

"Unfortunately, the scale of the numbers and stories is very familiar to us because we have already heard them from the four corners of the world," Zollner said.

But the independent Portuguese panel's work is also "the sign that the Church is capable of facing up to this deep wound," he said after attending the report's presentation.

The pontiff may meet some of the Portuguese victims when he visits Lisbon in August, the capital's auxiliary bishop, Americo Aguiar, said recently.

'Sickened' by the Church 

The time limit for bringing charges has already expired for the vast majority of offenses recorded by Strecht's six-member commission but 25 cases have been transferred to the prosecution service.

One of them concerns "Alexandra", a 43-year-old woman who has requested anonymity. She alleges she was raped by a priest during confession when she was a 17-year-old novice nun.

"It's very hard to talk about these things in Portugal," a country where 80 percent of people say they are Catholic, said Alexandra, who is now a mother and works as a kitchen helper.

"I kept it secret for many years but it became more and more difficult to cope with it alone," she told AFP in a telephone interview last week.

Three years ago, she plucked up the courage to report her attacker to the Church authorities.

But she said she was "ignored". The bishop in charge did nothing other than pass on her complaint to the Vatican, which has still not responded.

In April last year, Manuel Clemente, the Cardinal Patriarch of Lisbon and the highest-ranking prelate in Portugal, said he was ready to "recognize the errors of the past" and ask the victims for "forgiveness".

'Taken far too long' 

"Bishops asking forgiveness doesn't mean anything to me. We don't know if they mean it," retorted Alexandra, who said she felt "sickened" by the Church and its abuse cover-ups.

The independent commission, at least, had afforded her an understanding ear and psychological support.

It was, she said, "a good first step" for victims who wanted to "break the wall of silence" that had surrounded them.

"This has taken far too long," Strecht quoted another anonymous victim as saying. "The Church needs to cleanse itself."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Arson attack on Indian church sparks anger Arson attack on Indian church sparks anger
Three killed, nine wounded in Myanmar bomb blast Three killed, nine wounded in Myanmar bomb blast
Portugal's Catholic clergy sexually abused nearly 5,000 minors Portugal's Catholic clergy sexually abused nearly 5,000 minors
Pope 'pained' by Nicaraguan bishop's prison sentence Pope 'pained' by Nicaraguan bishop's prison sentence
Charlotte, N.C., parish welcomes deported Nicaraguan priests Charlotte, N.C., parish welcomes deported Nicaraguan priests
Tourists return to the Holy Land after Covid pandemic Tourists return to the Holy Land after Covid pandemic
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yanji

Diocese of Yanji

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Yanji/Yenki is a diocese located in the city of Yanji in

Read more
Archdiocese of Karachi

Archdiocese of Karachi

Karachi is the largest city, main seaport and the financial capital of Pakistan. Locally known as"the city of lights",

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Xinxiang

Apostolic Prefecture of Xinxiang

In a land area of approximately 8,169 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the four city districts of

Read more
Diocese of Agartala

Diocese of Agartala

The diocese covers 10,486 square kilometers, the entire state of Tripura. Agartala is the biggest town in the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.