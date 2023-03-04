News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Portugal's Catholic Church seeks pardon from abuse victims

Clergy has abused nearly 5,000 children since 1950, according to a damning report on child sexual abuse released last month

Portugal's Catholic Church seeks pardon from abuse victims

This photograph shows the Fatima shrine in Leiria on March 3. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Fátima

By AFP, Fátima

Published: March 04, 2023 06:11 AM GMT

Updated: March 04, 2023 06:14 AM GMT

Portugal's Catholic Church on Friday asked victims of child sexual abuse by the clergy for forgiveness, following the publication of an independent report that set out the extent of the offences.

The damning report on child sexual abuse last month reported that clergy had abused nearly 5,000 children since 1950.

The Portuguese inquiry, commissioned by the Church in the staunchly Catholic country, published its findings after hearing from more than 500 victims last year.

"It is with sorrow that we once again ask forgiveness from all the victims of sexual assaults within the Catholic Church in Portugal," the bishops' conference said in a statement after a meeting in Fatima, central Portugal.

The Church would make a "public gesture" to ask forgiveness in Fatima in April, the statement added. A memorial to the victims was also being planned.

The report said that for years, the hierarchy in the Portuguese Church had systematically covered up the abuse.

"We have to change the culture of the Church," Jose Ornelas Carvalho, bishop of Leiria-Fatima and president of the Portuguese Episcopal Conference (CEP) said at a news conference.

The Church would offer support to victims of abuse who wanted it, he added, but said the question of compensation would be a matter for the courts.

'Safe spaces' 

The abuse scandal is just the latest in a series of such revelations engulfing the Catholic Church across the world.

Faced with a multitude of clergy sex abuse cases that have come to light worldwide and the accusations of cover-ups, Pope Francis promised in 2019 to root out paedophilia within the Church.

The Church has launched investigations in several other countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.

In a statement broadcast on Twitter Thursday, the pope made it clear that asking for forgiveness, while necessary, would not be enough. "The Church must serve as a model to help solve the issue," he said.

"The Church must offer safe spaces for victims to be heard, supported psychologically, and protected."

The bishop's conference agreed on Friday to set up a new body to put those ideas into action, following one of the recommendations of the independent report.

In an open letter published on Thursday, progressive elements in the Church called for it to implement the main recommendations.

Any members of the clergy accused of abuse who were still serving should be suspended, the letter said -- and those bishops who had helped cover up the abuse should go.

The report's authors have provided the Church hierarchy with a list of clerics accused of having carried out the abuse.

But Bishop Ornelas told reporters Friday: "We have only received a list of names, without describing the nature of the accusations.

"Each bishop will have to decide what measures to take in the light of civil and canonical law."

Pope Francis is due to visit the Portuguese capital Lisbon in August, and the capital's auxiliary bishop, Americo Aguiar, has said he may meet some of the victims of abuse.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Portugal's Catholic Church seeks pardon from abuse victims Portugal's Catholic Church seeks pardon from abuse victims
HK Tiananmen vigil organisers convicted HK Tiananmen vigil organisers convicted
US Supreme Court to consider violation of religious liberty US Supreme Court to consider violation of religious liberty
Women play decisive role in Vatican diplomacy, says official Women play decisive role in Vatican diplomacy, says official
Cardinal, bishop spar in the media over the Eucharist Cardinal, bishop spar in the media over the Eucharist
Indian Christian educators denied bail in conversion case Indian Christian educators denied bail in conversion case
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur

Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur

In a land area of 63,810 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers four states (Selangor, Negeri Sembilan,

Read more
Diocese of Baoding

Diocese of Baoding

Baoding is situated in Hebei province, China, around 150 kilometres southwest to Beijing, the

Read more
Diocese of Kannur

Diocese of Kannur

Kannur diocese covers the territory of Kannur and Kasargode districts of Kerala which comprises an area of 4,988 square

Read more
Archdiocese of Medan

Archdiocese of Medan

The Archdiocese of Medan is located in the province of North Sumatra. This 181,680.68-kilometer-square province

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.