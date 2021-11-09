X
Vatican City

Pope's World Day of the Poor includes listening, helping

The Vatican has released the schedule for Pope Francis' one-day, private visit to Assisi to meet the poor

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: November 09, 2021 05:04 AM GMT

Updated: November 09, 2021 05:07 AM GMT

Pope's World Day of the Poor includes listening, helping

Pope Francis has a lunch with people on Nov. 17, 2019, at the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican to mark the World Day of the Poor. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis plans to prepare for his celebration of the World Day of the Poor by meeting with and listening to some 500 poor people making a pilgrimage to Assisi, Italy, Nov. 12.

Two days later, on the World Day of the Poor, the pope will celebrate a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica with about 2,000 poor people and those who assist them, the Vatican said. Everyone will be offered a hot meal after Mass.

The Assisi pilgrims, assisted by a French and several Italian Catholic charitable organizations, will go home from Assisi with new backpacks containing winter sweaters, scarves, hats and jackets as well as fabric anti COVID-19 masks.

The Vatican said Nov. 8 the gifts will be packaged by the +Three project, "which promotes products made in respect of environmental and economic sustainability within an ethical and socially useful supply chain."

The Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization, which promotes and organizes the World Day of the Poor, said Pope Francis will pay particular attention this year to 40 groups homes that care for children or children and their mothers, delivering a two-month supply of personal care products and food, especially baby food.

With donations from a grocery store chain and a pasta manufacturer, it said, the group homes and local parishes and charities will share five tons of pasta, one ton of rice, two tons of tomato puree, 1,000 liters of oil and 3,000 liters of milk.

The Vatican also has prepared 5,000 kits filled with common over-the-counter medications for distribution to the poor through Rome parishes, the council said. And an Italian financial services company has made a donation that will allow the office of the papal almoner to help 500 families pay their gas and utility bills, the council said.

