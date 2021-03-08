X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Pope's trip 'influences Muslims beyond Iraq's borders'

Sunni grand imam welcomes Pope Francis' 'message of peace, solidarity and support to all Iraqi people'

Dale Gavlak, Catholic News Service

Dale Gavlak, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 08, 2021 11:38 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hun Sen says he will rule Cambodia 'until I want to stop'

Mar 6, 2021
2

Indonesian seminarian 'commits suicide' during Mass

Mar 8, 2021
3

UN urged to take collective action against Myanmar junta

Mar 6, 2021
4

Pope asks Christians to rebuild Iraq with spiritual legacy

Mar 8, 2021
5

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
6

Former Jesuit provincial in Philippines dies at 88

Mar 8, 2021
7

Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam

Mar 7, 2021
8

Women turn grief into courage

Mar 8, 2021
9

Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator

Mar 8, 2021
10

Indonesia withdraws Protestant textbook after heresy claims

Mar 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope's trip 'influences Muslims beyond Iraq's borders'

Iraq's most revered Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, meets with Pope Francis and his delegation at his home in the holy city of Najaf on March 6. (Photo: Ayatollah Sistani's Media Office/AFP)

Pope Francis' historic visit to the Middle East's most conflict-riven nation gives hope and comfort to Iraqis of all faiths, and some would even say to Arabs beyond Iraq's borders.

"The pope's visit has been very well received by Muslims in the region. Did you see anyone on the news protesting against his visit? I myself am a Muslim, and we are very excited," said Dania Koleilat Khatib, an analyst affiliated with the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs at the American University of Beirut.

"I think it's well received by most people. There is no survey, so I can't say how many people, but this is an impression I have," she told the Catholic News Service by phone from Dubai.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Khatib referred to a tweet by Sheikh Ahmad el-Tayeb, grand imam of al-Azhar University and a top authority in Sunni Islam, who wished Pope Francis well in Iraq. The sheikh welcomed Pope Francis' "message of peace, solidarity and support to all Iraqi people" and expressed hope that "his trip achieves the desired outcome to continue on the path of human fraternity."

Both religious leaders signed a document on human fraternity and interreligious dialogue during the pope's visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in 2019.

Many Middle Eastern newspapers, such as the Saudi Arab News daily, and satellite TV stations ran live feeds of Pope Francis' pilgrimage to Iraq, where he has urged interreligious tolerance and fraternity and rejection of violence and terrorism.

Khatib also noted the significance of the pope's meeting in Najaf with the reclusive and revered Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. He is followed by most of the world's 200 million Shiites -- a minority among Muslims but the majority in Iraq -- and is a national figure for Iraqis who voice holds sway on the streets.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Al-Sistani issued a statement saying he "affirmed his concern that Christian citizens should live like all Iraqis in peace and security, and with their full constitutional rights."

The Vatican said Pope Francis thanked al-Sistani for having "raised his voice in defense of the weakest and most persecuted" during some of the most violent times in Iraq's recent history.

"We feel proud of what this visit represents, and we thank those who made it possible," said Mohamed Ali Bahr al-Ulum, a senior Shiite cleric in Najaf.

Related News

Khatib said "al-Sistani represents coexistence with, acceptance of and respect for the 'other.' It is one step ahead of tolerance. The visit falls in line with al-Sistani's line of thinking, which always seeks social cohesion and fights sectarianism, despite the immense pressure he has been placed under."

"Sistani also says that we all have to live together and be together. This is against the politicians who are polarizing the people," she added.

"For example, in the midst of a bloody Sunni-Shiite conflict, a group of Shiites came to him and referred to Sunnis as their brothers; he corrected them by saying: "Don't say Sunnis are our brothers, they are ourselves," the Lebanese Sunni Muslim analyst said of al-Sistani.

Khatib pointed to a poster featuring Pope Francis and al-Sistani with doves above their heads bearing the slogan: "We are part of you, and you are part of us."

Iraqi Dominican priest Ameer Jaje, an expert on Shiite relations and an adviser to the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, told CNS that "tensions exist between Shiites espousing al-Sistani's school of thought, which opposes direct rule by clerics, the system in place in Iran, and those who are pro-Iranian and who want to impose that system in Iraq."

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Mar 9, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Five Christians get bail a month after arrest for conversion in India
Mar 9, 2021
Hun Sen tells Cambodians to stay home amid Covid spike
Mar 9, 2021
Radio drama on St. Andrew Kim a big hit in South Korea
Mar 9, 2021
Slaying of nine Filipino activists sparks outrage
Mar 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia
Mar 9, 2021
Women turn grief into courage
Mar 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Mar 7, 2021
Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion
Mar 5, 2021

Features

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Mar 9, 2021
'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan
Mar 9, 2021
Vietnamese bishop fosters devotion to Divine Mercy
Mar 8, 2021
Covid-19 death highlights mistreatment of Pakistan's transgender people
Mar 8, 2021
'A heavy cross means abundant blessings'
Mar 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis inflight press briefing en route from Iraq

Pope Francis' in-flight press briefing en route from Iraq
Saudi center for dialogue with religions leaves Vienna

Saudi center for dialogue with religions leaves Vienna
Pope Francis sowed seeds of respect unity and hope in Iraq

Pope Francis sowed seeds of respect, unity and hope in Iraq
Iraq must now implement reforms that favor reconciliation

Iraq must now implement reforms that favor reconciliation
Tanzania has lost 25 Catholic priests 60 nuns to COVID19 in past two months

Tanzania has lost 25 Catholic priests, 60 nuns to COVID-19 in past two months
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 9 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 9 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, may I never stray from Your path

Lord, may I never stray from Your path
Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father

Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father
Forty Martyrs of Armenia | Saint of the Day

Forty Martyrs of Armenia | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.