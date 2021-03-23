X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Pope's Mideast visits hold 'lessons for Indonesian Muslims'

Pope shows missions of brotherhood between faiths applies to conflicts between Shia and Sunni Muslims too, academic says

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Updated: March 24, 2021 04:28 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
3

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
4

Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria

Mar 22, 2021
5

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
6

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
7

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
8

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Mar 22, 2021
9

Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike

Mar 22, 2021
10

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope's Mideast visits hold 'lessons for Indonesian Muslims'

An Iraqi Christian woman walks by a banner depicting Pope Francis on a wall of St. Joseph Church in central Baghdad on March 10, 2021, during a Mass held following the visit of Pope Francis to Iraq. An Indonesian academic says the pope’s recent visits to the Middle East send a message to follower of all religions in Indonesia to heal rifts. (Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP)

Recent visits by Pope Francis to the Middle-East to promote brotherhood between Christians and Muslims send a message that Shia and Sunni Muslims should also forge such ties, an Indonesian intellectual says.

Shia and Sunnis remain embroiled in conflict in several countries including in Indonesia, so the visits send a message to Indonesian Muslims to respect diversity including within the Muslim community, Zuhairi Mizrawi, from Nahdlatul Ulama, the biggest moderate Islamic organization in Indonesia told UCA News in a recent interview.

He was referring to the pope’s February 2019 visit to the United Arab Emirates where he met the Sunni Grand Imam al-Azhar Syaikh Ahmed al-Tayyeb in Abu Dhabi and signed the document on “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together,” as well as his visit to Iraq on March 5-8 of this year where he met Ayatullah Ali Sistani, the country’s Shia Muslim spiritual leader. 

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The document signed between Pope Francis and Grand Imam al-Azhar should form the basis of building bridges and setting aside conflicts in the name of religion,” said Mizrawi, who studied at renowned al-Azhar University in Egypt.

In the Indonesian context, he said, religious leaders must exemplify and build on this initiative because violence and discrimination against minority groups including Christians and traditional believers still occur here. 

Such conflicts exist not only among people of different religions but also among people of the same religion, he said.

Shia and Ahmadiyah, two minority Islamic communities in Indonesia have often been targeted by Sunni Muslims. In several regions their teachings, have been banned, their mosques closed, and some have also been forced to flee their homes.  

“We have basic values in each religion which can be used to echo the interreligious dialogue as seen with al-Azhar and the Vatican,” he said. 

Over the last few years interreligious dialogue has suffered in Indonesia as it has faced challenges posed by terrorism and intolerance, he said. 

“So, the pope wants to open our hearts to the fact that fraternity is for anyone regardless of their group or faith,” Mizrawi said. 

Related News

Jesuit Father Francis Xavier Mudji Sutristo, a professor at Jakarta's Driyarkara School of Philosophy, said the pope’s Middle East visits were to show how important humanity is as an instrument to build a peaceful future. 

“This is very relevant for Indonesia in that although we all have different beliefs having humanity is a common factor that should hold us together,” he said.

Also Read

Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Press groups condemn Thai police for protest crackdowns
Press groups condemn Thai police for protest crackdowns
Vietnam’s youngest diocese has new apostolic administrator
Vietnam’s youngest diocese has new apostolic administrator
Pope asks Filipino priests not to dream of prestigious positions
Pope asks Filipino priests not to dream of prestigious positions
Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste
Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Latest News

Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
Pakistan archdiocese cancels gatherings amid third Covid-19 wave
Mar 23, 2021
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021
UN selects Indian Catholic to represent Asia’s indigenous languages
Mar 23, 2021
Press groups condemn Thai police for protest crackdowns
Mar 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021

Features

Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics renew devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic organizations condemn Myanmars army

Catholic organizations condemn Myanmar’s army

Blessing samesex couples do not rob us of hope

Blessing same-sex couples: do not rob us of hope!
Pope calls French president to discuss the postCovid world

Pope calls French president to discuss the post-Covid world
As we pollute the oceans sea life isnt alone at risk our health is too

As we pollute the oceans, sea life isn't alone at risk — our health is, too
To err and shame is human to forgive is divine

To err (and shame) is human, to forgive is divine
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Lent
Lord Jesus, help me to draw close to God by following Your way

Lord Jesus, help me to draw close to God by following Your way
Hear Lord, the victims of human rights violations

Hear Lord, the victims of human rights violations
Saint Oscar Romero | Saint of the Day

Saint Oscar Romero | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.