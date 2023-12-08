News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Pope’s direction to end row will be followed by Indian archdiocese

However, Catholics in Syro-Malabar archdiocese say it ‘will not be blanket acceptance of liturgical rubrics’

Pope’s direction to end row will be followed by Indian archdiocese

Catholics from Ernakulam-Angamali archdiocese protesting in front of St. Peter's Square on May 4 demanding recognition for their traditional Mass and solutions to other issues plaguing the archdiocese, when the Permanent Synod of their Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church met Vatican officials. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 08, 2023 11:39 AM GMT

Updated: December 08, 2023 12:06 PM GMT

Pope Francis’ direction to Eastern rite Catholics in India’s Syro-Malabar archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly to end their dispute over liturgical celebration will be followed, but that will not be blanket acceptance of liturgical rubrics, says a lay group.

Leaders of Almaya Munnettam or lay movement in the archdiocese said they are ready to accept the Mass form approved by the Church’s synod but only based on conditions accepted by a synod-approved bishops’ committee.

“We are aware of the papal call to end the dispute. We are ready to accept the liturgy approved by the synod, but only if it is done according to the agreement we had sealed with a nine-member committee of bishops” appointed by the Synod in August 2023, says Shaiju Antony, the lay group’s spokesperson.

The papal direction, given on Dec. 7 through a video message, had asked priests to follow the synod direction without “excommunicating” themselves because of their disobedience. 

Antony said at the detailed discussions with the committee under the leadership of retired Bishop Bosco Puthur of the Church’s Melbourne diocese “it was agreed to settle the dispute on mutually agreeable terms,” Antony, a lay participant who attended the discussions, told UCA News on Dec. 8.

After decades of disputes and discussions over revising the Church’s ancient liturgy, in 1999 the synod of bishops, the Church’s supreme decision-making body, issued uniform rubrics for the celebration of the Eucharist for all 35 dioceses of the Church.

It aimed to end a situation in which some priests faced the altar during the entire liturgy, while others faced the congregation. The synod-approved rubrics asked the priest to face the altar during the eucharistic prayer and face the congregation during the rest of the liturgy.

Most dioceses complied with the synod decision but the dispensations were issued to the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angmaly and some other territories that wanted to continue facing the congregation throughout the Mass.

The bishops decided to end the dispensations in November 2021, but the archdiocese continued with its traditional Mass reviving the controversy.

Church sources said the negotiated settlement with the bishop’s council allowed archdiocesan priests to continue with the traditional Mass, at least for the time being, but with certain exceptions such as allowing the head of the Church to offer synod-approved Mass in the Cathedral on Christmas and other important feast days.

It was also agreed that one Synod-approved Mass will be held on Sundays in St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica and occasionally in seminaries and on a regular basis in Malayattoor pilgrimage, a major pilgrimage center of the Church.

“We had practically sealed an amicable settlement and it was unanimously accepted by the Synod of Bishops. According to our information, this agreement was forwarded to the Vatican on Sept. 12 for its approval,” Antony said.

“We will have no problem in accepting it, but in case there is any other decision, then we will continue with our fight for justice,” he said.

An archdiocesan priest, who requested not to be named, said Pope Francis in his video was “misled to read out a letter” prepared in the Church’s base in Kerala.

“Pope read out this text, with several factual errors including blatant lies such as the parishes in the archdiocese did not read the pastoral letters from the pope,” he said.

“We know from the content of the letter that the pope was made to read a letter that suited to the demand” of some leaders “but the laity and the priests will not make any compromise on their demand for traditional Mass,” he asserted.

A senior priest, who also did not want to be named, told UCA News on Dec. 7, “If the Synod announces any decision other than the agreed settlement formula the faithful will not accept it.”

“Even if the priests want to celebrate Synod Mass it is not possible as the popular sentiment is against it,” he said. “The pope seemed to have read out something he really was not aware.”

Pope in his message said the crisis in the archdiocese is not because of liturgy dispute saying, “There are other, worldly reasons for opposition, having nothing to do with the liturgy.”

Pope said he had personally studied the issues involved and asserted that he had written to them several times in the past, adding “but not everyone has read those letters.”

Therefore, he used the video message to avoid any further doubt about his mind.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope’s direction to end row will be followed by Indian archdiocese Pope’s direction to end row will be followed by Indian archdiocese
‘Never Again’ must a genocide happen ‘Never Again’ must a genocide happen
Concern after deadly bombing at Catholic mass in Philippines Concern after deadly bombing at Catholic mass in Philippines
Korean Catholics urged to emulate pioneering French bishop Korean Catholics urged to emulate pioneering French bishop
Early pregnancy, healthcare gaps fuel Nepal’s infant mortality Early pregnancy, healthcare gaps fuel Nepal’s infant mortality
Vietnam repatriates 1,020 migrants from war-torn Myanmar Vietnam repatriates 1,020 migrants from war-torn Myanmar
donateads_new
roundtable

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Laohekou

Diocese of Laohekou

Xiangfan is the second largest city in Hubei province in central China. After the reshuffling of Hubei dioceses in

Read more
Diocese of Yanan

Diocese of Yanan

In a land area of about 80,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Yan'an and Yulin cites, Dingbian and

Read more
Archdiocese of Cebu

Archdiocese of Cebu

In a land area of 5,088.4 square kilometers, the Archdiocese of Cebu covers the whole civil province of Cebu. This

Read more
Archdiocese of Anqing

Archdiocese of Anqing

Anhui Diocese covers 17 prefecture-level divisions: Hefei, Anqing, Bengbu, Bozhou, Chizhou, Chuzhou, Fuyang, Huaibei,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.