Pope’s direction to end row will be followed by Indian archdiocese

However, Catholics in Syro-Malabar archdiocese say it ‘will not be blanket acceptance of liturgical rubrics’

Catholics from Ernakulam-Angamali archdiocese protesting in front of St. Peter's Square on May 4 demanding recognition for their traditional Mass and solutions to other issues plaguing the archdiocese, when the Permanent Synod of their Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church met Vatican officials. (Photo supplied)

Pope Francis’ direction to Eastern rite Catholics in India’s Syro-Malabar archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly to end their dispute over liturgical celebration will be followed, but that will not be blanket acceptance of liturgical rubrics, says a lay group.

Leaders of Almaya Munnettam or lay movement in the archdiocese said they are ready to accept the Mass form approved by the Church’s synod but only based on conditions accepted by a synod-approved bishops’ committee.

“We are aware of the papal call to end the dispute. We are ready to accept the liturgy approved by the synod, but only if it is done according to the agreement we had sealed with a nine-member committee of bishops” appointed by the Synod in August 2023, says Shaiju Antony, the lay group’s spokesperson.

The papal direction, given on Dec. 7 through a video message, had asked priests to follow the synod direction without “excommunicating” themselves because of their disobedience.

Antony said at the detailed discussions with the committee under the leadership of retired Bishop Bosco Puthur of the Church’s Melbourne diocese “it was agreed to settle the dispute on mutually agreeable terms,” Antony, a lay participant who attended the discussions, told UCA News on Dec. 8.

After decades of disputes and discussions over revising the Church’s ancient liturgy, in 1999 the synod of bishops, the Church’s supreme decision-making body, issued uniform rubrics for the celebration of the Eucharist for all 35 dioceses of the Church.

It aimed to end a situation in which some priests faced the altar during the entire liturgy, while others faced the congregation. The synod-approved rubrics asked the priest to face the altar during the eucharistic prayer and face the congregation during the rest of the liturgy.

Most dioceses complied with the synod decision but the dispensations were issued to the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angmaly and some other territories that wanted to continue facing the congregation throughout the Mass.

The bishops decided to end the dispensations in November 2021, but the archdiocese continued with its traditional Mass reviving the controversy.

Church sources said the negotiated settlement with the bishop’s council allowed archdiocesan priests to continue with the traditional Mass, at least for the time being, but with certain exceptions such as allowing the head of the Church to offer synod-approved Mass in the Cathedral on Christmas and other important feast days.

It was also agreed that one Synod-approved Mass will be held on Sundays in St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica and occasionally in seminaries and on a regular basis in Malayattoor pilgrimage, a major pilgrimage center of the Church.

“We had practically sealed an amicable settlement and it was unanimously accepted by the Synod of Bishops. According to our information, this agreement was forwarded to the Vatican on Sept. 12 for its approval,” Antony said.

“We will have no problem in accepting it, but in case there is any other decision, then we will continue with our fight for justice,” he said.

An archdiocesan priest, who requested not to be named, said Pope Francis in his video was “misled to read out a letter” prepared in the Church’s base in Kerala.

“Pope read out this text, with several factual errors including blatant lies such as the parishes in the archdiocese did not read the pastoral letters from the pope,” he said.

“We know from the content of the letter that the pope was made to read a letter that suited to the demand” of some leaders “but the laity and the priests will not make any compromise on their demand for traditional Mass,” he asserted.

A senior priest, who also did not want to be named, told UCA News on Dec. 7, “If the Synod announces any decision other than the agreed settlement formula the faithful will not accept it.”

“Even if the priests want to celebrate Synod Mass it is not possible as the popular sentiment is against it,” he said. “The pope seemed to have read out something he really was not aware.”

Pope in his message said the crisis in the archdiocese is not because of liturgy dispute saying, “There are other, worldly reasons for opposition, having nothing to do with the liturgy.”

Pope said he had personally studied the issues involved and asserted that he had written to them several times in the past, adding “but not everyone has read those letters.”

Therefore, he used the video message to avoid any further doubt about his mind.

