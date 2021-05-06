X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Pope's desire for synodality will reshape the Church, says US cardinal

Cardinal Tobin says the Church must find a new way of understanding and approaching how it carries out its mission

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Published: May 06, 2021 04:32 AM GMT

Updated: May 06, 2021 04:38 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
2

Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam

May 3, 2021
3

Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers

May 3, 2021
4

Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea

May 5, 2021
5

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy

May 4, 2021
6

Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop

May 4, 2021
7

Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling

May 2, 2021
8

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation

May 3, 2021
9

Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan

May 5, 2021
10

Indian Catholics seek divine intervention to tame pandemic

May 4, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope's desire for synodality will reshape the Church, says US cardinal

Cardinal Joseph Tobin at the 19th Plenary Assembly of AMECEA. (Photo: vaticannews

Pope Francis' repeated calls for mercy and for the Catholic Church to hear voices from the peripheries is an invitation to accept that the Holy Spirit speaks not just to church leaders but to all the baptized, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, said in an online lecture.

Those calls are the hallmark of the pope's efforts to change the life of the Church, the cardinal said May 4 in his talk, "Synodality and the Long Game of Pope Francis," for the annual Cardinal Bernardin Common Cause Lecture at Loyola University Chicago's Hank Center for the Catholic Intellectual Heritage.

To bring about that change, the pope has focused on synodality as the path forward, influenced by his experience as a church leader in Argentina, he explained.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"One way we can look at this is that the election of Pope Francis opened up the rest of the world to the rich theological foment of the Church in Latin America, with its strong sense of mission, encounter, the peripheries and mercy. And many, including church leaders in this country, have found that shift to be uncomfortable," Cardinal Tobin said.

"They shouldn't because it didn't start with Francis and I believe it's not going away anytime soon," he added.

The path toward synodality, the cardinal continued, will require the Church to undergo its own conversion, "a new way of understanding and approaching how we carry out our mission."

We are disciples journeying together, companions on the journey who are to be of mutual service to one another

He said the pope has devoted his papacy toward seeking a church that walks with others on a long journey into the world as the body of Christ, "a journey that fosters ongoing conversion and ultimately calls us to mercy."

"(We are) disciples journeying together, companions on the journey who are to be of mutual service to one another, people walking in history toward fulfillment of the kingdom, walking together with Christ," he said.

Cardinal Tobin recalled that it was St. John XXIII who set the course toward becoming a church of mercy by calling together the Second Vatican Council and, in his opening address, urging participants to serve as "medicine of mercy" rather than "a spirit of severity."

Seeing the need for a merciful response to years of human suffering in the first half of the 20th century, St. John XXIII discerned that the Church had to be intentional in its witness and "create a blueprinting for the engine to power the Church" into its third millennium, he said.

Related News

Vatican II produced that blueprint, Cardinal Tobin said, but noted that other popes continued the work. He said St. John Paul II made sure it "kept to the exact specifications required" and Pope Benedict XVI put the finishing touches on the propulsion engine "and now Pope Francis has flipped the switch to on."

Describing how Pope Francis "is revving up the engine to see what it can do," Cardinal Tobin said those who feel most threatened by including those on the peripheries in the life of the church are those "with the most engineered grasp of all the norms and canons (of church law)."

"To this I would posit, you can be the most knowledgeable mechanic on earth and still be a rotten driver," Cardinal Tobin said.

Synodality, he said, requires that voices throughout the church are welcomed and heard.

The cardinal again turned to St. John XXIII, recalling how he urged Vatican II's participants to "open the window."

"We always associated this with letting in fresh air," Cardinal Tobin said. "But something else happens when you open a window. You can hear what the people outside, those below your window, are saying.

Such openness is at the root of synodality that Pope Francis seeks for the Church, he said.

"Ideally, a synodal environment should give us a living snapshot of where the Holy Spirit is active in the Church or an ecclesial cardiogram, if you will," he said.

The heart may be beating but the life force is not reaching the extremities

Hearing from people who have not always been heard "can soften our hearts and give us bishops the confidence to know that yes, that new thing that we are discerning is a movement of the Holy Spirit because the people hear it also."

It's not just the church leaders who have all the answers, he noted, suggesting that the integration of all parts of the body of Christ is key to achieving true synodality.

"Imagine a body in which the outer extremities are cold and gray," he said. "The heart may be beating but the life force is not reaching the extremities."

In response to a question from a viewer after the lecture, Cardinal Tobin said he expects laypeople will be part of that planned 2022 Synod of Bishops that will look at synodality.

"I think the synod is going to have a different look coming up, and there's going to be a forum where laypeople and ordained members will be together in preparation for the final stages of the synod," he said.

"If we're going to be consistent with the gift of the Holy Spirit that's given at baptism and also recognize the diversity in the body of Christ that we are different members but a single body, then we have to reimagine how synods are going to take place," he said.

"In reimagining," he added, "I think there's going to be a new wineskin to hold the new wine."

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021
Cambodia eases lockdown amid swift vaccination program
May 6, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Vietnam jails mother and son over land dispute posts
May 6, 2021
Philippine priest aims broadside at 'liar' Duterte
May 6, 2021
Catholic mission an island of safety in Thai capital
May 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021
'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021

Features

Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation
May 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
US bishops welcome Biden lifting cap on refugee admission

US bishops welcome Biden lifting cap on refugee admission
Church visits to mark 50 years of EUVatican diplomatic links

Church visits to mark 50 years of EU-Vatican diplomatic links
New trial linked to clergy rape of deaf children in Argentina

New trial linked to clergy rape of deaf children in Argentina
The NoneMakers Is Anybody Minding the Store

The None-Makers: Is Anybody Minding the Store?
Vatican cardinal urges priority vaccinations for priests

Vatican cardinal urges priority vaccinations for priests
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 6 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 6 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lord Jesus, help us to love and serve You always

Lord Jesus, help us to love and serve You always
Inspire Jesus the children and youth of our times

Inspire Jesus the children and youth of our times
Saint Dominic Savio | Saint of the Day

Saint Dominic Savio | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.