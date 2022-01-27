Pope's comments on gay children win praise in Philippines

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila
Updated: January 27, 2022 09:51 AM GMT
Members of the LGBTQ community walk past a man holding a placard in protest against a gay pride march at a sports complex in Marikina City, east of Manila, on June 30, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
The gay and lesbian community in the Philippines has praised Pope Francis after he urged families to support children if they were gay.
In his weekly general audience at the Vatican on Jan. 26, the pope said families of gay children must not condemn but rather accompany them in their development. Do not “hide behind an attitude of condemnation,” he said.
His comments were warmly received by members of the gay and lesbian community in the Philippines.
LGBTQ group Bahaghari (Rainbow) thanked the Holy Father for reminding Catholic families to remain open about raising children with a different sexual orientation.
“We thank Pope Francis … who has once again reminded our families that every child, regardless of sexual orientation, deserves a family who will love and care for them. The words of the pope assure us that although the Catholic Church does not approve of gay marriage, it does not promote discrimination based on sexual orientation,” the group said in a Facebook post on Jan. 27.
It said there was “still a long way to go” in the fight for gay rights in the Catholic country, but hearing Pope Francis’ reminders gave them healing.
Gay, lesbian and transgender people are often bullied and discriminated in the Philippines, including in schools, families and the Catholic Church
“The words of Pope Francis are words of wisdom that remind us that love and care should still reign in every family … It promotes healing … that lesbians and gays need the same love and care from their parents,” the group added.
Gay, lesbian and transgender people are often bullied and discriminated in the Philippines, including in schools, families and the Catholic Church.
This is despite lawmakers recognizing such persecution as a pressing concern and criminalizing bullying on the basis of sexual orientation.
Back in 2012, the Department of Education introduced a child protection policy aimed at addressing bullying and discrimination in schools, including on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity of students.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…