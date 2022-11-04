Pope's Bahrain visit fosters Christian-Muslim dialogue

Catholic bishops in South Korea mourned the death of 154 people in a stampede during Halloween celebrations in the capital Seoul.

The tragedy occurred in Itaewon, Seoul last Saturday, when around 100,000 people – mostly in their teens and 20s, wearing Halloween costumes – had poured into its narrow, winding streets for partying.

Mourners pay tribute in front of a joint memorial altar for victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul. (Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP)

Since the tragedy, the authorities have come under strong criticism for lax crowd control. President of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea Bishop Lee Yong-hoon was among the Catholic leaders at the memorial.

President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the location of the tragedy last Sunday and declared a week of national mourning. Entertainment events and concerts have been canceled and flags nationwide are flying at half-mast.

Continuing with another tragedy, police arrested nine people a day after the collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Gujarat state in western India that killed at least 137 people. Among the dead were 50 children.

The bridge at Morbi, in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, collapsed on Sunday evening only days after it was reopened after renovation. A large crowd had gathered at the site to celebrate the last day of the Diwali holiday when the tragedy unfolded.

Members of India's Youth Congress take part in a candlelight march to pay homage to the victims who died in a bridge collapse at Morbi in Gujarat state, in the national capital New Delhi on Oct. 31. (Photo: AFP)

A rescue operation was launched immediately with boats and divers searching the river all night and throughout Monday. All nine arrestees are associated with a local company that renovated and maintained the bridge.

The 150-year-old British colonial-era bridge was described as an “artistic and technological marvel” and a popular attraction for locals and tourists.

Thousands of farmers in the Philippines are desperately seeking aid to recover from the massive losses they suffered due to destruction of their crops by tropical cyclone Nalgae. Government officials say the storm has affected at least 24,000 farmers, mostly rice farmers.

The cyclone made landfall on Oct. 29, leaving at least 98 people killed. About 16,200 hectares of agricultural land suffered damages and the total loss is estimated at about 7.4 million US dollars.

Flooded rice fields in Maguindanao province in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Nalgae, which made landfall in the southern Philippines on Oct 29. (Photo: Maguindanao local government)

Several farmer-labor groups have appealed to the government, church, and private organizations for help. President Marcos, Jr. announced he would not declare a national state of calamity because the damage caused by the typhoon was “highly localized” and “not as extensive.”

Farmers said they needed state support regardless of whether the government declared a national state of calamity, or they would be buried in debt.

Catholics in Papua of Indonesia have expressed joy after the Vatican appointed the first native bishop in more than a century after Catholicism found its roots in the easternmost region.

Pope Francis appointed Father Yanuarius Theofilus Matopai You as the new bishop of Jayapura Diocese last Saturday. The 61-year-old Father You is a member of the indigenous Mee tribe in Papua. With the appointment, the Vatican has paid heed to the call from indigenous Papuan Catholics who made public demands for years to have a native as their bishop.

Retired Franciscan Bishop Leo Laba Ladjar (left) of Jayapura Diocese in Papua, Indonesia announces the name of Father Yanuarius Theofilus Matopai You (right) as his successor on Oct. 29. (Photo: YouTube)

Indigenous Papuan priests have repeatedly called on bishops since 2020 to be vocal about human rights violations in the region amid an escalation of conflict between Indonesian security forces and pro-independence rebels in recent years.

Christian-majority Papua has endured a bloody insurgency for independence and counter-insurgency operations by the Indonesian military since the 1960s that claimed thousands of lives and left tens of thousands displaced.

