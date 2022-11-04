Pope's Bahrain visit fosters Christian-Muslim dialogue

Pope Francis’ historic, three-day apostolic visit to the monarchy in Western Asia aims to promote dialogue, unity, and peace.
Pope Francis kicked off his first-ever visit to Bahrain on Thursday. During his three-day visit, the pope will attend a series of events to promote “a message of peace, cohesion, and unity.”
The pope’s visit comes about three years after his historic visit to the United Arab Emirates in 2019. He had earlier visited Egypt in 2017 and conflict-torn Iraq more recently in 2021.
During the UAE trip, the pope signed the highly acclaimed Document on Human Fraternity, a Christian-Muslim manifesto for peace, with Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar of Egypt. In Bahrain, the pope will attend the closing ceremony of the first-ever Bahrain Forum for Dialogue, where more than 200 religious leaders from across the world are expected to join.
Pope Francis will also attend an ecumenical meeting of Christians, a youth gathering, and offer a public Mass for an estimated 80,000 Catholics in Bahrain, mostly expatriate workers from India, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, as well as Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan.
A woman walks past a cut-out image of Pope Francis in Bahrain's capital Manama (Photo: AFP)
Catholic bishops in South Korea mourned the death of 154 people in a stampede during Halloween celebrations in the capital Seoul.
The tragedy occurred in Itaewon, Seoul last Saturday, when around 100,000 people – mostly in their teens and 20s, wearing Halloween costumes – had poured into its narrow, winding streets for partying.
Mourners pay tribute in front of a joint memorial altar for victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul. (Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP)
Since the tragedy, the authorities have come under strong criticism for lax crowd control. President of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea Bishop Lee Yong-hoon was among the Catholic leaders at the memorial.
President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the location of the tragedy last Sunday and declared a week of national mourning. Entertainment events and concerts have been canceled and flags nationwide are flying at half-mast.
Continuing with another tragedy, police arrested nine people a day after the collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Gujarat state in western India that killed at least 137 people. Among the dead were 50 children.
The bridge at Morbi, in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, collapsed on Sunday evening only days after it was reopened after renovation. A large crowd had gathered at the site to celebrate the last day of the Diwali holiday when the tragedy unfolded.
Members of India's Youth Congress take part in a candlelight march to pay homage to the victims who died in a bridge collapse at Morbi in Gujarat state, in the national capital New Delhi on Oct. 31. (Photo: AFP)
A rescue operation was launched immediately with boats and divers searching the river all night and throughout Monday. All nine arrestees are associated with a local company that renovated and maintained the bridge.
The 150-year-old British colonial-era bridge was described as an “artistic and technological marvel” and a popular attraction for locals and tourists.
Thousands of farmers in the Philippines are desperately seeking aid to recover from the massive losses they suffered due to destruction of their crops by tropical cyclone Nalgae. Government officials say the storm has affected at least 24,000 farmers, mostly rice farmers.
The cyclone made landfall on Oct. 29, leaving at least 98 people killed. About 16,200 hectares of agricultural land suffered damages and the total loss is estimated at about 7.4 million US dollars.
Flooded rice fields in Maguindanao province in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Nalgae, which made landfall in the southern Philippines on Oct 29. (Photo: Maguindanao local government)
Several farmer-labor groups have appealed to the government, church, and private organizations for help. President Marcos, Jr. announced he would not declare a national state of calamity because the damage caused by the typhoon was “highly localized” and “not as extensive.”
Farmers said they needed state support regardless of whether the government declared a national state of calamity, or they would be buried in debt.
Catholics in Papua of Indonesia have expressed joy after the Vatican appointed the first native bishop in more than a century after Catholicism found its roots in the easternmost region.
Pope Francis appointed Father Yanuarius Theofilus Matopai You as the new bishop of Jayapura Diocese last Saturday. The 61-year-old Father You is a member of the indigenous Mee tribe in Papua. With the appointment, the Vatican has paid heed to the call from indigenous Papuan Catholics who made public demands for years to have a native as their bishop.
Retired Franciscan Bishop Leo Laba Ladjar (left) of Jayapura Diocese in Papua, Indonesia announces the name of Father Yanuarius Theofilus Matopai You (right) as his successor on Oct. 29. (Photo: YouTube)
Indigenous Papuan priests have repeatedly called on bishops since 2020 to be vocal about human rights violations in the region amid an escalation of conflict between Indonesian security forces and pro-independence rebels in recent years.
Christian-majority Papua has endured a bloody insurgency for independence and counter-insurgency operations by the Indonesian military since the 1960s that claimed thousands of lives and left tens of thousands displaced.
Religious leaders in Vietnam attended a national gathering to discuss approaches to self-improvement and build a better society.
Hundreds of dignitaries, scholars, nuns, monks and followers from Baha'i, Buddhism, Catholicism, Islam, Protestantism and the indigenous faiths of Cao Dai, Hoa Hao and Minh Ly attended the interfaith gathering in Ho Chi Minh City archdiocese last Thursday.
Representatives of various religions pose for a photo at the interfaith gathering in Ho Chi Minh City archdiocese on Oct. 27. (Photo supplied)
The gathering also marked the 200th birth anniversary of Nguyen Dinh Chieu, a leading 19th-century poet and cultural celebrity who was honored by UNESCO. His poems and other works convey humanity, foster moral and traditional values, and eulogize people who work for the common good.
During the meeting, religions were urged to help their members lead a life of virtue and build up a more healthy, humane, and livable society. The participants also enjoyed cultural performances by Catholics, Buddhists, and Cao Dai followers. They also prayed for peace and justice in the country and around the world and sang the Peace Prayer of St. Francis of Assisi.
An ecumenical forum in Malaysia has urged Christians to take an informed decision and vote responsibly to choose good leaders in the upcoming general election.
The Association of Churches in Sarawak, which covers the largest and only Christian-majority state, has issued a pastoral letter on Monday to sensitize Christians on their duties as responsible citizens of the country. Muslims make up more than 60 percent of Malaysia’s estimated 32 million people.
Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party supporters wave party flags on the eve of the country's 14th general election in Alor Setar on May 8, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
Buddhists are the largest minority with 20 percent, Christians are 10 percent and about 6.3 percent are Hindus. Most Christians live in Sarawak and Sabah states, where they make up one-third of the population. Malaysia’s long-ruling United Malays National Organization or UNMO is expected to win the general election on Nov. 19 as the opposition alliance remains in disarray due to infighting.
The UNMO has been in power since independence in 1957. However, it got embroiled in corruption and was defeated in the 2018 general election. Former PM Najib Razak was jailed for his role in the corruption scandal.
Pope Francis’s recent appeal to the world to pray for the child victims of war resonated strongly in Myanmar where nearly half a million children are affected by ongoing conflicts triggered by the military coup in February last year.
In its latest report released Tuesday, Save the Children said half a million children have been forced to flee their homes to escape violence in Myanmar. The charity said about 1.4 million children remain displaced in the country, of which about 63 percent or 257,000 children have been displaced in the past nine months.
Children attend a class in a temporary shelter at a camp for internally displaced people in Demoso township in Myanmar's Kayah state, Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
The report noted that many displaced families living in makeshift shelters in the jungle are vulnerable to hunger and illness, and face risks to their safety like trafficking and exploitation.
The report came after Pope Francis issued a video message on Monday and called on Catholics to pray for children who are suffering due to rejection, poverty and conflict around the world.
A Protestant pastor became the first Christian clergy in Hong Kong to be convicted of sedition since the city’s pro-Beijing administration imposed the draconian national security law to crush the pro-democracy movement two years ago.
Pastor Garry Pang was jailed to 10 months for sedition and three months for seditious speech last Thursday. The 59-year-old pastor accepted the verdict and said he was still victorious in terms of “safeguarding conscience, defending freedoms, human rights, and rule of law” in Hong Kong.
Pastor Garry Pang Moon-yuen is the first Christian clergy jailed in Hong Kong for sedition since Beijing imposed the draconian National Security Law. (Photo: YouTube via HKFP)
Pang was arrested for his comments during the hearing of a case related to the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, and videos and live streams on his YouTube channel. He had criticized magistrate Amy Chan for “threatening to silence” people when she ousted attendees who clapped during the trial.
Pastor Pang is among hundreds arrested, jailed and forced into trials for their support of democracy and freedoms in Hong Kong. Among the prominent Catholics facing trials are media tycoon Jimmy Lai and outspoken China critic 90-year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen.
Catholic bishops in Asia have concluded their two-week-long general conference in Bangkok by committing themselves to engage with governments, non-governmental agencies and civil organizations to respond to issues affecting the Church and society in their work for a better Asia.
The leaders and delegates of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences or FABC issued a statement to mark the end of their meeting last Sunday. The bishops said they believe “peace and reconciliation are the only way forward” and they have envisaged “new pathways for our ministry based on mutual listening and genuine discernment.”
Asian leaders and delegates gathered for the FABC 50 general conference in Bangkok pose for a photograph at the Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady, Bang Nok Khwaek. (Photo: FABC Facebook page)
The first general conference as a part of FABC’s golden jubilee celebrations that brought together some 20 cardinals, 120 bishops, 37 priests, eight nuns, and 41 laypeople. The conference, with the theme “Journeying together as Peoples of Asia” sought to reaffirm the Federation’s work of the past 50 years aiming to “revitalize the Church and envision new pathways of service.”
