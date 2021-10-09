Pope will not attend climate summit in Scotland

Updated: October 09, 2021 05:40 AM GMT
Cardinal Pietro Parolin delivers a speech at the 'Faith and Science: Towards COP26' event at the Vatican on Oct. 4. (Photo: AFP)
Pope Francis will not be going to the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, as he had hoped.
The Vatican released a statement on Oct. 8 saying the Holy See delegation for the COP26 summit from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 would be led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state.
A Vatican source said that the fact that Cardinal Parolin was leading the delegation meant the pope would not be going.
During an interview with COPE, the radio network owned by the Spanish bishops' conference, broadcast Sept. 1, the pope was asked if he would be at the climate summit.
The pope said, "Yes, in principle the program is that I go. It all depends on how I feel at the time. But in fact, my speech is already being prepared, and the plan is to be there."
The Vatican gave no further details on Oct. 8.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…