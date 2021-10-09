Pope will not attend climate summit in Scotland

Cardinal Pietro Parolin delivers a speech at the 'Faith and Science: Towards COP26' event at the Vatican on Oct. 4. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis will not be going to the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, as he had hoped.

The Vatican released a statement on Oct. 8 saying the Holy See delegation for the COP26 summit from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 would be led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state.

A Vatican source said that the fact that Cardinal Parolin was leading the delegation meant the pope would not be going.

During an interview with COPE, the radio network owned by the Spanish bishops' conference, broadcast Sept. 1, the pope was asked if he would be at the climate summit.

The pope said, "Yes, in principle the program is that I go. It all depends on how I feel at the time. But in fact, my speech is already being prepared, and the plan is to be there."

The Vatican gave no further details on Oct. 8.