X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope will not attend climate summit in Scotland

Secretary of State Pietro Parolin will travel to Glasgow to represent the Holy See at the UN Conference on Climate Change

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: October 09, 2021 05:36 AM GMT

Updated: October 09, 2021 05:40 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP

Oct 8, 2021
2

Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low

Oct 8, 2021
3

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
4

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
5

Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church

Oct 7, 2021
6

Rohingya refugees fear for lives after leader's murder in Bangladesh camp

Oct 6, 2021
7

Thai police nab prostitution kingpin

Oct 6, 2021
8

Did Pakistan help the Taliban regain power?

Oct 6, 2021
9

Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics

Oct 6, 2021
10

Caritas Macau shelters homeless migrant workers

Oct 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope will not attend climate summit in Scotland

Cardinal Pietro Parolin delivers a speech at the 'Faith and Science: Towards COP26' event at the Vatican on Oct. 4. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis will not be going to the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, as he had hoped.

The Vatican released a statement on Oct. 8 saying the Holy See delegation for the COP26 summit from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 would be led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state.

A Vatican source said that the fact that Cardinal Parolin was leading the delegation meant the pope would not be going.

During an interview with COPE, the radio network owned by the Spanish bishops' conference, broadcast Sept. 1, the pope was asked if he would be at the climate summit.

The pope said, "Yes, in principle the program is that I go. It all depends on how I feel at the time. But in fact, my speech is already being prepared, and the plan is to be there."

The Vatican gave no further details on Oct. 8.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope to name St. Irenaeus of Lyon a doctor of the church
Pope to name St. Irenaeus of Lyon a doctor of the church
Pope pleads for peace, compassion, care for the earth
Pope pleads for peace, compassion, care for the earth
Vatican court clears two priests in sex abuse case
Vatican court clears two priests in sex abuse case
Pope thanks world's teachers for their dedication, sacrifice
Pope thanks world's teachers for their dedication, sacrifice
Lawyers 'surprised' by Vatican prosecution's request at fraud trial
Lawyers 'surprised' by Vatican prosecution's request at fraud trial
Hostility, conflict are fruits of devil, pope tells Vatican police
Hostility, conflict are fruits of devil, pope tells Vatican police
Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kongers fear arrests over Taiwan national day
Oct 9, 2021
Church must move from sorrow to action on abuse, says archbishop
Oct 9, 2021
Pope will not attend climate summit in Scotland
Oct 9, 2021
Plight of Afghan women haunts Pakistani nun
Oct 9, 2021
Filipino journalist bags Nobel Prize for defending press freedom
Oct 9, 2021
Catholics under attack in China
Oct 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Oct 8, 2021
Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops
Oct 8, 2021
Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The passing of time

The passing of time
A short history of synodality

A short history of synodality
You need to do one thing more

“You need to do one thing more”
Silence Contradiction

Silence & Contradiction
Raising womens voices

Raising women’s voices
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.