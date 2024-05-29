News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Pope: 'Whoever welcomes a migrant welcomes Christ'

Pope Francis released his prayer intention for the month of June 2024, inviting all to pray for people who flee their homes
Pope Francis celebrates a mass on World Children's Day at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on May 26.

Pope Francis celebrates a mass on World Children's Day at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on May 26. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic News Service
Published: May 29, 2024 05:24 AM GMT
Updated: May 29, 2024 05:26 AM GMT

Christians cannot share a vision that sees migrants as threats to society or as a cause for fear, Pope Francis said in a video meditation.

"Whoever welcomes a migrant welcomes Christ," the pope said in the video released May 28 by the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network.

The pope's prayer intention for the month of June is: "Let us pray that migrants fleeing from war or hunger, forced to undertake journeys fraught with danger and violence, may find welcome and new living opportunities in their host countries."

The pope asked viewers to remember that a "feeling of uprootedness or of not knowing where they belong often accompanies the trauma experienced by people who are forced to flee their homeland because of war or poverty."

Then, they arrive in a place they thought would be safe and good for their families, and they are treated as intruders or met with walls -- "walls on the earth separating families and walls in hearts," the pope said.

A Christian approach to migration, he said, is to "promote a social and political culture that protects the rights and dignity of migrants, a culture that promotes the possibility that they can achieve their full potential and integrates them."

"A migrant needs to be accompanied, promoted and integrated," he said.

Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
