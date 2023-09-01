News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Mongolia

Pope welcomed in Mongolia, sends peace message to China

The visit is considered crucial in keeping the door open for improved Vatican ties with Beijing and Moscow

Pope Francis (center) greets a child as he attends a welcoming ceremony in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar on Sept. 1. (Photo: Anand Tumurtogoo / AFP)

UCA News reporter and AFP

Published: September 01, 2023 12:22 PM GMT

Updated: September 01, 2023 12:26 PM GMT

Pope Francis was given an exuberant welcome to Mongolia Sept. 1 on the first papal visit to the Asian nation, as he sent a message of "unity and peace" to neighboring China in a bid to improve ties.

The 86-year-old pontiff's trip through Monday to the Buddhist-majority nation is a gesture of support for its tiny community of Catholics numbering about 1,400 -- but at the same time a strategic move to improve Vatican ties with Beijing and Moscow.

Francis arrived on Sept. 1 morning local time following a nine-hour journey from Rome, greeted by a line of Mongolian honor guards in traditional blue, red and yellow attire upon his arrival, along with foreign minister Batmunkh Battsetseg.

He then headed to the home of Bishop Giorgio Marengo, the Church's youngest Cardinal, where children waving the flags of Mongolia and the Vatican chanted "Long live the pope!"

Local children sang songs about "Mongolian happiness" as they waited for the pope, with lyrics declaring "Mongolia is full of freedom, peace, joy and a bright future".

Sister Aleth Evangelista said she and her fellow nuns felt "very blessed and fortunate to welcome the Pope in this country."

"Mongolia is a non-Christian country, most of the people are Buddhist and Shamanist, but the pope is here to foster peace and communion among all people," she said.

"I am quite excited that a worldly person like him would come to Mongolia, and it is a rare occasion," Khijigjargal Darisuren, a volunteer at the Saint Thomas church, said.

"I am very happy that we could meet him in person which is a rare treat for us."

The voyage is Francis' second to the region in a year after a September trip to Kazakhstan, underscoring the geopolitical importance of the sensitive area.

The visit is considered crucial in keeping the door open for improved Vatican ties with Beijing and Moscow, which have yet to offer the Pope an invitation.

The Holy See 2022 renewed a controversial deal with China on the thorny issue of bishop appointments, and Francis has sought to broker an end to the war in Ukraine with Russia.

As the plane passed over Chinese airspace, the pontiff, following custom, sent a telegram to President Xi Jinping, bearing "greetings of good wishes" to him and the Chinese people.

"Assuring you of my prayers for the well-being of the nation, I invoke upon all of you the divine blessings of unity and peace," he wrote.

Beijing said it was keen to "strengthen mutual trust" with the Vatican and that the pope's words "reflect friendship and goodwill".

China and the Holy See do not have official ties.

Beijing's Communist Party is officially atheist and exercises strict control over all recognized religious institutions, including vetting sermons and choosing bishops.

Francis led a years-long effort to build ties with Beijing and in 2018 the Holy See reached a secretive agreement allowing both sides a say in appointing bishops in China. The accord was renewed for two years in October.

Catholic Dioceses in Asia
