News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope warns of 'stiff neck' by looking away from suffering

Pope Francis prayed for 'people living on the margins' in his prayer intention for the month of September

Pope warns of 'stiff neck' by looking away from suffering

A screengrab from Pope Francis' video message released Aug. 29 shows his prayer intention for the month of September: 'for people living on the margins.' (Photo: Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: September 01, 2023 04:51 AM GMT

Updated: September 01, 2023 04:53 AM GMT

Society has slipped into a culture of indifference so pervasive that "our necks are going to get stiff" from constantly turning away from the suffering of marginalized people, Pope Francis said.

The pope's prayer intention for the month of September is dedicated to "people living on the margins," and in his video message, he lamented the "throwaway culture" of today's world which prioritizes economic growth over the well-being of people.

"How is it that we allow throwaway culture -- in which millions of men and women are worth nothing compared to economic goods -- how is it that we allow this culture to dominate our lives, our cities, our way of life?" the pope asked.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Our necks are going to get stiff from looking the other way so we don't have to see this situation," he said.

The video released with the pope's prayer message showed various realities of marginalized people, including scenes of poverty-stricken slums alongside bustling cities, persons with disabilities, the elderly and the homeless.

"A homeless person who dies on the street will never appear among the top stories of search engines or newscasts," Pope Francis said in his message. "How could we have reached this level of indifference?"

The pope urged people to "stop making invisible those who are on the margins of society, whether it's due to poverty, addictions, mental illness or disability." Instead, he asked to "focus on accepting them, on welcoming all the people who need it."

To counter the throwaway culture, Pope Francis proposed developing a "culture of welcoming" that provides hospitality, shelter, love and human warmth to those in need.

The pope ended his message by soliciting prayers for those "on the margins of society in subhuman living conditions, that they may not be neglected by institutions and never be cast out."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

5 Indian Christians granted bail in ‘conversion’ case 5 Indian Christians granted bail in ‘conversion’ case
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls for ecological justice Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls for ecological justice
'Dear Alana,' podcast spotlights conversion therapy 'Dear Alana,' podcast spotlights conversion therapy
Rwanda prez's threat to 'arrest' Catholic pilgrims stirs reaction Rwanda prez's threat to 'arrest' Catholic pilgrims stirs reaction
Pope warns of 'stiff neck' by looking away from suffering Pope warns of 'stiff neck' by looking away from suffering
Myanmar junta criticized for use of cluster munitions Myanmar junta criticized for use of cluster munitions
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Trivandrum (S)

Archdiocese of Trivandrum (S)

Trivandrum Major Archdiocese is part of the Syro Malankara Catholic Church. The Major Archeparchy of Trivandrum

Read more
Diocese of Ramanathapuram

Diocese of Ramanathapuram

The diocesan territory stretches over 28,490 square kilometers and covers the civil districts of Coimbatore, Erode,

Read more
Diocese of Changting

Diocese of Changting

Changting, situated in the western Fujian province, is the fifth-largest county of the province. It has a population of

Read more
Diocese of Rajkot

Diocese of Rajkot

The diocese is spread over 109,950 square kilometers and is located in the heart of the Saurashtra region. It covers a

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.