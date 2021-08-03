X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope warns against using God, others for selfish aims

The pope says people should seek Jesus out of genuine love, not calculated self-interest

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: August 03, 2021 05:46 AM GMT

Updated: August 03, 2021 05:47 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
2

Obligation or opportunity?

Aug 2, 2021
3

Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state

Aug 2, 2021
4

Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking

Aug 2, 2021
5

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum

Aug 2, 2021
6

Former Taiwan vice president joins Pontifical Academy of Sciences

Aug 1, 2021
7

UN food systems summit: A recipe for farm and fork

Aug 2, 2021
8

Conversion to escape caste discrimination weakens India, says judge

Aug 2, 2021
9

Indonesian bishop hospitalized with Covid-19

Aug 2, 2021
10

Someone above is watching, not only God

Aug 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope warns against using God, others for selfish aims

Pope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Aug. 1. (Photo: AFP)

People should seek Jesus out of genuine love, not calculated self-interest, Pope Francis said.

"Why do I seek the Lord? What are the motivations for my faith, for our faith?" the pope asked Aug. 1 during his Sunday Angelus address.

It is important to reflect on one's reasons because there can be an "immature" faith driven by an "idolatrous temptation," that is, the temptation "that drives us to seek God for our own use, to solve problems," to turn to him for things "we cannot obtain on our own, for our interests," he said.

"But in this way faith remains superficial and even, if I may say so, faith remains miraculous: we look for God to feed us and then forget about him when we are satiated," the pope said, reflecting on the Sunday Gospel reading from St. John in which Jesus sees a crowd looking for him because people had witnessed the miracle of the multiplication of the loaves.

The pope said, "It is right to present our needs to God's heart, but the Lord, who acts far beyond our expectations, wishes to live with us first of all in a relationship of love. And true love is disinterested, it is free: One does not love to receive a favor in return! This is self-interest, and very often in life we are motivated by self-interest."

Living a faith that pleases God means doing his will, which is to welcome Jesus with love, "not adding religious practices or observing special precepts," Pope Francis said.

"The Lord wants a loving relationship with us, he said, "a relationship with him that goes beyond the logic of interest and calculation."

This applies not only to God, but also to all relationships, he said, underlining the risk of "using people and exploiting situations for our own ends" when people seek primarily to satisfy their own needs.

Therefore, the Gospel invites people to "welcome Jesus as the bread of life" and learn to love others "freely and without calculation, without using people, freely with generosity, with magnanimity," he said.

Related News

Also Read

True joy comes from doing God's will, pope tells youngsters
True joy comes from doing God's will, pope tells youngsters
Letter from Rome: My oldest friend has just turned 100
Letter from Rome: My oldest friend has just turned 100
Biblical scholar and world's oldest cardinal dies at 98
Biblical scholar and world's oldest cardinal dies at 98
Trial begins in 'rotten, predatory and lucrative' Vatican financial scandal
Trial begins in 'rotten, predatory and lucrative' Vatican financial scandal
Vatican reports $78 million deficit, releases property report
Vatican reports $78 million deficit, releases property report
Elderly should be valued, not discarded, pope says
Elderly should be valued, not discarded, pope says

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

India's top court refuses bail for ex-priest convicted of rape
Aug 3, 2021
Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021
Bishop inaugurates first Jesuit residence in Indian state
Aug 3, 2021
Japanese seek spiritual strength at Tokyo Olympics
Aug 3, 2021
Bishop appeals for food aid before Manila lockdown
Aug 3, 2021
Pope Francis to meet Roma minority on Slovakia visit
Aug 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021
Japanese seek spiritual strength at Tokyo Olympics
Aug 3, 2021
Someone above is watching, not only God
Aug 3, 2021
Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle
Aug 2, 2021
'Like communist China': Thai PM seeks to gag critics
Aug 2, 2021

Features

Vietnamese nuns go to war with Covid-19
Aug 3, 2021
Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum
Aug 2, 2021
UN food systems summit: A recipe for farm and fork
Aug 2, 2021
Indonesian pastor spreads love through fundraising
Aug 1, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
Jul 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Navigating the hazards of the Cathosphere

Navigating the hazards of the “Cathosphere”
Why the Catholic Church is growing in Africa

Why the Catholic Church is growing in Africa
Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them

Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them?
From Kennedy to Biden By Way of the West Wing

From Kennedy to Biden, By Way of the West Wing
A postmodern heresy

A post-modern heresy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 3 Aug 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 3 Aug 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, let us “have great faith”

Lord, let us “have great faith”

Let us pray for parish priests everywhere

Let us pray for parish priests everywhere
Saint John Mary Vianney | Saint of the Day

Saint John Mary Vianney | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.