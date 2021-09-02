X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Pope wants to continue dialogue with China despite challenges

Pope Francis describes Cardinal Agostino Casaroli, former Vatican secretary of state, as an inspirational figure

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: September 02, 2021 09:58 AM GMT

Updated: September 02, 2021 10:15 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Crisis deepens in India's Eastern Church over liturgy

Aug 31, 2021
2

Timor-Leste priest suspended over presidential aim

Sep 1, 2021
3

'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'

Aug 31, 2021
4

Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka

Sep 1, 2021
5

Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state

Aug 30, 2021
6

Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute

Sep 1, 2021
7

Philippine health workers strike over unpaid benefits

Aug 30, 2021
8

A daily struggle for refugees in Myanmar's Rakhine state

Aug 30, 2021
9

World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya

Sep 1, 2021
10

Partying Thai monks defrocked for flouting Covid-19 rules

Sep 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope wants to continue dialogue with China despite challenges
Pope Francis walks past musicians after his weekly general audience at the Vatican on Sept. 1. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis has defended the Vatican’s controversial deal with communist China as the progress of dialogue, saying the Church should move forward despite the chances of being deceived and making mistakes.

He was speaking in a rare 90-minute interview with COPE, the radio network owned by the Spanish bishops' conference, broadcast Sept. 1.

“China is not easy, but I am convinced that we should not give up dialogue. You can be deceived in dialogue, you can make mistakes, all that ... but it is the way. Closed-mindedness is never the way,” Pope Francis said.

The Vatican faced fierce criticism from underground Catholics in China, diplomats and church leaders when it signed the deal on bishop appointments in September 2018 for two years. Despite critics accusing the Vatican of surrendering itself to the Chinese government, the deal was renewed in 2020.

“Even when I was a layman and priest, I loved to show the way to the bishop; it is a temptation that I would even say is licit if it is done with goodwill,” Pope Francis said when asked if the moral authority of the Vatican suffered when it entered into an agreement with China..

The experimental deal reportedly agrees on a procedure for Catholic communities in China to choose their bishops, with the pope approving them before their ordinations and installations.

What has been achieved so far in China was at least dialogue ... some concrete things like the appointment of new bishops, slowly

The appointment of bishops was a major hurdle in Vatican-China relations for decades. While the Vatican insisted on appointing bishops as the Church’s prerogative, the Chinese government saw it as interference by a foreign power in its internal affairs.

The deal, church observers say, ends a stalemate and could help to end the division in the Chinese Church, which started when China began appointing bishops on its own without papal approval.

Catholics following Vatican-appointed bishops were seen independently from those under state-run dioceses, resulting in two parallel churches.

Since 2018, at least five bishops have been appointed under the terms of the agreement, while the Vatican has recognized at least seven China-appointed bishops, including a bishop who died in 2018.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“What has been achieved so far in China was at least dialogue ... some concrete things like the appointment of new bishops, slowly ... But these are also steps that can be questionable and the results on one side or the other,” Pope Francis said.

He said a “key figure” who inspired him over China was Cardinal Agostino Casaroli, the Vatican secretary of state in the 1980s who attempted to re-establish links with the Chinese government.

The pope recalled that Cardinal Casaroli “was the man John XXIII commissioned to build bridges with Central Europe.”

“Sometimes having to talk in the open air or with the faucet open in difficult moments. Slowly, slowly, slowly, he [Cardinal Casaroli] was achieving reserves of diplomatic relations which in the end meant appointing new bishops and taking care of God’s faithful people,” he said.

“Today, somehow, we have to follow these paths of dialogue step by step in most conflict situations.”

He also said his experience “in dialogue with Islam, for example, with the Grand Imam al-Tayyeb was very positive in this, and I am very grateful to him.”

“But dialogue, always dialogue, or to be willing to dialogue. There is a very nice thing,” he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price
Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price
Centuries-old remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered
Centuries-old remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered
Taiwan receives first batch of Pfizer vaccines
Taiwan receives first batch of Pfizer vaccines
The chimera of a unified Korea
The chimera of a unified Korea
Mongolian pupils end long wait to return to school
Mongolian pupils end long wait to return to school
Hong Kong University researcher detained in China
Hong Kong University researcher detained in China
Support Us

Latest News

Selfless heroes ease pain of oppression
Sep 3, 2021
Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021
Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Sep 3, 2021
Caritas seeks funds to aid flood victims in Bangladesh
Sep 3, 2021
Do not lose trust in God in pandemic, says Vietnam prelate
Sep 3, 2021
Philippine diocese gives cemetery space to non-Catholics
Sep 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021
The greatest depravity: 12-year-old girls sold as 'baby brides'
Sep 3, 2021
Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price
Sep 3, 2021
Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Sep 2, 2021
The chimera of a unified Korea
Sep 2, 2021

Features

Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Sep 3, 2021
Climate crisis triggers spike in lightning deaths in India
Sep 3, 2021
Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Sep 1, 2021
Honored Bangladeshi scientist has saved millions of lives
Sep 1, 2021
Organic revolution threatens tea disaster in Sri Lanka
Sep 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Archbishop in Tanzania tells his priests to get vaccinated

Archbishop in Tanzania tells his priests to get vaccinated
An African cardinal who seeks to disarm hearts and minds

An African cardinal who seeks to “disarm hearts and minds”
After the popes motu proprio traditionalists want a mediator

After the pope's motu proprio, traditionalists want a mediator
Dream and take a first step

Dream, and take a first step
Protect the vulnerable in Afghanistan European Churches tell EU leaders

Protect the vulnerable in Afghanistan, European Churches tell EU leaders
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 3 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 3 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may I continue Your work of reconciliation and unity

Lord, may I continue Your work of reconciliation and unity
May people see you in each one of us, Lord

May people see you in each one of us, Lord
Saint Gregory the Great | Saint of the Day

Saint Gregory the Great | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.