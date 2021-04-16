X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope wants every person to be 'cherished and respected'

Archbishop Gomez makes a keynote address in the wake of US police shooting dead a young black man

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: April 15, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 16, 2021 05:46 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language

Apr 14, 2021
2

Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Apr 14, 2021
3

The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan

Apr 14, 2021
4

No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand

Apr 13, 2021
5

Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?

Apr 13, 2021
6

Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan

Apr 13, 2021
7

India's Covid-19 crisis worsens as deaths spiral out of control

Apr 14, 2021
8

Kenyan bishops call on government to keep refugee camps open

Apr 13, 2021
9

Japanese archbishop urges strict rules as Covid-19 soars

Apr 15, 2021
10

The Philippines' throwaway street children

Apr 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope wants every person to be 'cherished and respected'

Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. (Photo: vaticannews

Pope Francis' encyclical Fratelli Tutti is a "challenging document" because of the many issues it covers, but it's also "very practical" because it "talks about the foundations of our Catholic commitments to building a better society and a better world," Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez said April 15.

"At the heart of Fratelli Tutti is the simple and beautiful vision of the Gospel -- that God our Father has created every human being with sanctity and dignity, with equal rights and duties, and that our Creator calls us to form a single human family in which we live as brothers and sisters," the archbishop said.

"The pope wants the church to be the vanguard in society, to help our neighbors to see that we are called to create a shared community in which every human person is cherished and respected," he added.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The prelate, who is the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, made the comments in a keynote address for the Minnesota Catholic Conference's "Catholics at the Capitol" Day in St. Paul.

Originally slated to be an in-person event, the organizers shifted to a virtual format in the wake of violence following the April 11 police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, in Brooklyn Center, near Minneapolis. Archbishop Gomez's remarks were delivered via Zoom.

Wright's death set off three nights of protests and vandalism in Brooklyn Center and patrols by police, State Patrol and Minnesota National Guard, as well as dozens of arrests.

We need to stand together as one church to eradicate this evil from our own hearts

"I am very sorry we cannot all be together today 'in person,'" Archbishop Gomez said. "My friends, on behalf of the Catholic people of Los Angeles and the nation's bishops, I want to say that we are praying for all of you and for the whole church in Minnesota in this challenging moment."

"We pray for peace and we pray for justice, and we pray for the families of all those involved in the latest violence," he said. "Please know that the church remains committed to providing long-term leadership in the struggle against racism throughout the United States ... We need to stand together as one church to eradicate this evil from our own hearts, from the hearts of our neighbors, and from the structures of our society."

Archbishop Gomez called the "Catholics at the Capitol" Day "an important witness to the church's vision for social justice and the common good" and said the gathering provided an opportunity to reflect on Fratelli Tutti, on Fraternity and Social Friendship" and "what it means for our mission in this moment."

In it the pope "is setting out a vision for rebuilding the world after this pandemic -- not just politically and economically, but also, spiritually, culturally and morally," he said. "The pope recognizes, as we do, that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed deep inequalities in our societies and that in many ways, the pandemic has made those inequalities even worse."

Related News

Pope Francis writes about "the rise of racism and nationalism, the struggles of immigrants and refugees, and critical issues like the death penalty, war and poverty" and a host of other issues, he said, "but he goes even deeper, offering a kind of 'prophetic reading' of the signs of the times."

The pontiff addresses what's "at the heart of some troubling trends in our societies," such as polarization, extremism, the breakdown of politics, "radical individualism" and a "throwaway world," evidenced by "declining birthrates, the shameful treatment of the elderly, the destruction of the unborn," the archbishop said.

It's "a challenging document," but at the heart of it, he continued, "is the simple and beautiful vision of the Gospel -- that God our Father has created every human being with sanctity and dignity, with equal rights and duties, and that our Creator calls us to form a single human family in which we live as brothers and sisters."

Archbishop Gomez added, "The church is not a political party and we are not activists. We are Catholics. Before everything else, this is our identity, this is who we are. ... Our vision and our approach to social justice must be different."

For Catholics, "social justice is not about personal identity, or group power, or getting more material goods," he continued. "True social justice is about building a society where people can be good, a society where people can love one another and take care of one another, where they can find God and know that they are made for heaven.

"And true social justice can never be obtained without simple human kindness, compassion and forgiveness."

As Catholics, we also believe that the most basic purpose of government and policy is to protect the sanctity and dignity of the person

In a country where politics and the culture "are aggressively secular," some leaders "seem to want to close our society off from Christian ideas and values," he said, and he is "troubled by the growing censorship of Christian viewpoints on the internet and social media and the marginalization of believers in other areas of our public discourse."

Such trends "amount to a rejection of America's founding principles and the consequences are not healthy for our society," he said.

Catholics "need to insist -- as Pope Francis insists -- that religious freedom is a fundamental right," but we also need "to insist that the church has a vital contribution to make to make in promoting social justice and helping to shape the direction of America society," the archbishop said.

We're also "called to keep the truth alive about the human person -- the truth that every person in our society has a soul that is destined for eternity and a meaning and purpose that transcends this world," Archbishop Gomez said. "As Catholics, we also believe that the most basic purpose of government and policy is to protect the sanctity and dignity of the person, from the moment they are conceived until the moment they draw their dying breath."

"Our task in this moment," he added, "is to bring this beautiful vision to our public discourse ... to proclaim Christ, to love our enemies, and to work with love to persuade people and to change hearts and minds."

Also Read

Pope says politics must be built from the bottom up
Pope says politics must be built from the bottom up
Faith is bolstered by prayer, not money or power, says pope
Faith is bolstered by prayer, not money or power, says pope
Priests doubt testimony of witness at Vatican sex abuse trial
Priests doubt testimony of witness at Vatican sex abuse trial
Accountability needed in handling sex abuse cases, experts say
Accountability needed in handling sex abuse cases, experts say
Italy seeks arrest of broker in Vatican property deal
Italy seeks arrest of broker in Vatican property deal
Major Vatican conference on priesthood planned for 2022
Major Vatican conference on priesthood planned for 2022

Latest News

The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
Catholic media tycoon jailed in Hong Kong
Apr 16, 2021
Health workers alarmed as India runs out of hospital beds
Apr 16, 2021
Phnom Penh locked down as Cambodia's Covid toll spikes
Apr 16, 2021
Papal nuncio urges Filipinos to live out Catholic faith
Apr 16, 2021
Priest's book documents history of Christianity in Bangladesh
Apr 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Apr 14, 2021
Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021

Features

The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
The night a calamity came calling
Apr 16, 2021
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
Apr 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Religious sisters in Myanmar stand up to military junta

Religious sisters in Myanmar stand up to military junta
Papal nuncio tells Mexican bishops to get real about Church decline

Papal nuncio tells Mexican bishops to get real about Church decline
Church in Haiti backs work stoppage to protest insecurity

Church in Haiti backs "work stoppage" to protest insecurity
Caritas France elects second consecutive woman president

Caritas France elects second consecutive woman president
What has become of Cardinal Robert Sarah

What has become of Cardinal Robert Sarah?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, appoint for us leaders who long to hear Your Word

Lord, appoint for us leaders who long to hear Your Word
Lord Jesus, prevent the destruction of the Earth

Lord Jesus, prevent the destruction of the Earth

Saint Kateri Tekakwitha | Saint of the Day

Saint Kateri Tekakwitha | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.