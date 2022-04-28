News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope wanted to 'turn page' on costly property, Vatican trial told

Prosecutors accuse Di Ruzza and Brülhart of failing to investigate before approving payments made to Mincione and Torzi

Pope wanted to 'turn page' on costly property, Vatican trial told

Tommaso Di Ruzza says he played no role in a London property deal. (Photo: NCR)

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: April 28, 2022 06:03 AM GMT

Updated: April 28, 2022 06:08 AM GMT

The former director of the Vatican's financial watchdog agency told the Vatican court that his office's minimal involvement in a costly property deal was at the behest of Pope Francis and several top Vatican officials.

Tommaso Di Ruzza, the former director of the Vatican watchdog agency, then known as the Financial Information Authority, or AIF, is one of nine defendants facing a slew charges related to financial malfeasance.

At the April 27 session of the trial, he testified that, during a March 2019 meeting, the pope asked Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, substitute secretary for general affairs in the Vatican Secretariat of State, to update AIF on the situation with the London property.

The pope, he said, "told me that he had invited Archbishop Peña Parra to speak to the president and the director of AIF as trustworthy persons of the Holy See," Di Ruzza said, referring to himself and the former president of AIF, René Brülhart.

He also said Pope Francis told him "that it was in the interest of the Holy See to turn over a new page" and that the Vatican would directly manage negotiations regarding the London property.

Di Ruzza also said he had "frequent meetings" with Archbishop Peña Parra and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state.

Di Ruzza said neither he nor his office played a role in a London property development deal that cost the Vatican millions of euros

The former director of AIF was questioned by prosecutors and defendants' lawyers for several hours regarding his alleged involvement in the Vatican's majority stake purchase of a property development project in London's Chelsea district.

London-based Italian financier Raffaele Mincione purchased the London property in 2012 for 129 million British pounds. In 2014, he sold a minority stake in the development project to the Vatican for 200 million euros.

After relations with Mincione soured in 2018, the Vatican turned to Gianluigi Torzi, an Italian broker, to serve as the middleman in purchasing the majority stake on the property so the Vatican could end its dealings with Mincione.

According to prosecutors, the Vatican lost 350 million euros for the entire deal, including the debt owed on the property. Both Mincione and Torzi are facing several charges, including extortion, fraud and abuse of office.

In their 487-page indictment, Vatican prosecutors accused Di Ruzza and Brülhart of failing "to carry out any type of investigation" before approving the payments made to Mincione and Torzi.

Addressing the Vatican court, Di Ruzza said neither he nor his office played a role in a London property development deal that cost the Vatican millions of euros.

"I acted in the interest of the Holy See within the limits of my mandate and information available," Di Ruzza said.

He also said he had no contact with several defendants, including Mincione and Torzi.

Di Ruzza's testimony echoed that of Brülhart, who told the court April 5 that after a meeting Archbishop Peña Parra, he understood that the archbishop "and the secretary of state wanted to proceed under any circumstance," despite various warnings against dealing with Torzi.

The trial resumes on May 5.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Living in the world that is while hoping for a better one Living in the world that is while hoping for a better one
Christians join strike demanding Sri Lankan govt resign Christians join strike demanding Sri Lankan govt resign
Catholic missionaries face visa delay in Bangladesh Catholic missionaries face visa delay in Bangladesh
Indonesian man sentenced to death for raping 10 girls Indonesian man sentenced to death for raping 10 girls
Tensions rise in Cambodia ahead of commune elections Tensions rise in Cambodia ahead of commune elections
Philippine labor group touts pro-worker poll candidates Philippine labor group touts pro-worker poll candidates
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

800 youths attend unprecedented Taiz meeting in Syria

800 youths attend unprecedented Taizé meeting in Syria

The city of Homs, once a theater of war, will be resound for four days with the famous Taizé chants and fellowship

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.