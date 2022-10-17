News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope urges UN reform after Ukraine war, pandemic

Pope Francis has denounced the unequal distribution of vaccines as a 'glaring example' of the law of the strongest

Pope urges UN reform after Ukraine war, pandemic

Pope Francis speaks during an audience to members of the Communion and Liberation (CL) movement at St. Peter's square in The Vatican, on Oct. 15. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: October 17, 2022 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: October 17, 2022 05:20 AM GMT

Pope Francis said the need to reform the United Nations was "more than obvious" after the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war exposed its limits, in an extract of his new book published Sunday.

The Argentine pontiff said Russia's February invasion of Ukraine highlighted the need to ensure the current multilateral structure -- especially the UN Security Council -- finds "more agile and effective ways of resolving conflicts".

"In wartime, it is essential to affirm that we need more multilateralism and a better multilateralism," but the UN is no longer fit for "new realities", he added in an extract published by La Stampa daily.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The organization was founded to prevent the horrors of two World Wars from happening again, but although the threat represented by those conflicts was still alive, "today's world is no longer the same", said Francis.

"The necessity of these reforms became more than obvious after the pandemic" when the current multilateral system "showed all its limits", he added.

Francis denounced the unequal distribution of vaccines as a "glaring example" of the law of the strongest prevailing over solidarity.

The 85-year-old advocated "organic reforms" aimed at allowing international organizations to rediscover their essential purpose of "serving the human family" and said international institutions must be the result of the "widest possible consensus".

The pope also proposed guaranteeing food, health, economic and social rights on which international institutions would base their decisions.

Francis's new book, "I ask you in the name of God: Ten prayers for a future of hope", is due to come out in Italy Tuesday.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian Catholics join fight against food waste Indonesian Catholics join fight against food waste
Disaster relief sought as Cambodian floods recede Disaster relief sought as Cambodian floods recede
Pope urges UN reform after Ukraine war, pandemic Pope urges UN reform after Ukraine war, pandemic
Nigeria floods claim 600 lives, displace 1.3 million Nigeria floods claim 600 lives, displace 1.3 million
Japan premier orders probe into Unification Church Japan premier orders probe into Unification Church
Let not bishops' labor be in vain Let not bishops' labor be in vain
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.