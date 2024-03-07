News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pope urges the prideful not to judge

Pope Francis continued his series of catechesis on virtues and vices by discussing the sin of pride
Pope Francis (center) leaves at the end of his weekly general audience in St.Peter's square in the Vatican, on March 6.

Pope Francis (center) leaves at the end of his weekly general audience in St.Peter's square in the Vatican, on March 6. (Photo: AFP)

Justin McLellan, OSV News
Published: March 07, 2024 05:26 AM GMT
Updated: March 07, 2024 05:28 AM GMT

Pope Francis urged prideful people to recall one of Jesus' moral commandments to "never judge."

The sin of pride "ruins human relationships" and is an evil that "poisons the feeling of fraternity that instead should unite humanity," the pope wrote in the catechesis for his general audience in St. Peter's Square on March 6.

Still recovering from illness, Pope Francis told visitors an aide would read his talk because he could not read well due to a cold. The pope entered St. Peter's Square in the popemobile and wearing a coat in the brisk weather, but he struggled to lift himself into the vehicle after the audience and instead left the square using a wheelchair.

After his general audience on Feb. 28, the pope was taken to a Rome hospital for what the Vatican said were "diagnostic tests," and during an audience on March 2, he told people he had bronchitis.

Pope Francis took the microphone only for his initial and final greetings. At the end of the audience, he renewed his invitation "to pray for the populations that suffer the horror of war in Ukraine, in the Holy Land, and in other parts of the world."

"Let us pray for peace, let us ask the Lord for the gift of peace," he said.

In the main speech read by Msgr. Pierluigi Giroli, Pope Francis said that "the prideful (person) is one who thinks he or she is much more than he or she really is; one who frets to be recognized as greater than others, always wants to see his or her own merits recognized and despises others by deeming them inferior."

The pope's speech cited St. Gregory I, the seventh-century pope who called pride the queen of all vices.

Hidden within pride, Pope Francis wrote, is the "radical sin" of claiming to be like God. He explained that the sin of Adam and Eve recounted in the Book of Genesis was caused by pride, since the serpent that tempted them said that by eating the fruit of the tree of knowledge "you will be like gods."

Those who suffer from an inflated sense of pride, the pope wrote, are quick to make "irrevocable judgments on others, who seem to them hopelessly inept and incapable," and he explained that prideful people "forget that in the Gospels Jesus assigned us very few moral precepts, but on one of them he was uncompromising: never judge."

The pope wrote that one knows when he or she is dealing with a prideful person when, by offering a small criticism or even a harmless observation, the other "reacts in an exaggerated manner" and "goes into a rage, shouts, breaks off relationships with others in a resentful way."

"There is little one can do with a person sick with pride," Pope Francis wrote, suggesting that patience is the only option when dealing with a prideful person who cannot be spoken with or corrected.

Salvation, however, "comes through humility," he wrote, which is "the true remedy for every act of pride."

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

"It is useless to steal anything from God, as the proud hope to do, because he wants to give us everything after all," he wrote, urging Catholics to make use of Lent "to fight against our pride."

After his catechesis, Pope Francis greeted a delegation of bishops from American Methodist churches who had met with officials from the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity on March 5.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Peter Lingbin Ding of Changzhi, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Sofronio Aguirre Bancud of Cabanatuan, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Lephonse Thomas Aquinas of Coimbatore , India
Read More...
Father
Administrator Shiqing Yang of Wuzhou, China
Read More...
Latest News
Bishop decrees alleged Marian apparitions 'not supernatural'
Bishop decrees alleged Marian apparitions 'not supernatural'
Pope urges the prideful not to judge
Pope urges the prideful not to judge
Pope to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass at a prison
Pope to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass at a prison
Bulk carrier hit by missile from Yemen, three killed
Bulk carrier hit by missile from Yemen, three killed
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.