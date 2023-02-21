News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope urges serious reflection on value of the human person

Pope Francis reiterates 'the progress of science and technology at the service of the dignity of the person'

Pope urges serious reflection on value of the human person

Pope meeting with the Pontifical Academy for Life. (ANSA/Vatican News)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: February 21, 2023 04:52 AM GMT

Updated: February 21, 2023 05:00 AM GMT

While human ingenuity creates new products and technology that can help people live better, those same human creations can make people's lives and relationships less human and even threaten their existence, Pope Francis said.

"The distinctions between 'natural' and 'artificial,' and 'biological' and 'technological'" become increasingly difficult to identify, especially when it comes to how human beings relate to one another, the pope said Feb. 20 during a meeting with members of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

"In the network of relationships, both subjective and communal, technology cannot supplant human contact, the virtual cannot replace the real, and neither can social media replace the social," the pope said. But "we are in the midst of the temptation to let the virtual prevail over the real and that is an ugly temptation."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Pope Francis, in 2019, had told members of the academy that he saw "a pressing need" to understand new technologies -- including biotechnologies, nanotechnologies, robotics and artificial intelligence -- "in order to determine how to place them at the service of the human person, while respecting and promoting the intrinsic dignity of all."

In response, the academy's plenary session in late February included a two-day workshop titled, "Converging on The Person: Emerging Technologies for the Common Good."

The Catholic Church encourages "the progress of science and technology at the service of the dignity of the person and for an integral and integrating human development," the pope told participants. But it also encourages a certain methodical slowness and caution to ensure that the impact of new developments is carefully considered.

"A serious reflection on the value of the human person is needed," he said, which is something theologians, philosophers and ethicists should be discussing with the scientists and engineers developing the new technologies.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodian PM upset with 40 NGOs for ‘double standards’ Cambodian PM upset with 40 NGOs for ‘double standards’
Filipino bishop seeks more school counselors to fight bullying Filipino bishop seeks more school counselors to fight bullying
Gunfight after Afghan Taliban shut border crossing with Pakistan Gunfight after Afghan Taliban shut border crossing with Pakistan
Bangladesh govt shuts down opposition newspaper Bangladesh govt shuts down opposition newspaper
Suspect arrested in murder of LA Auxiliary Bishop Suspect arrested in murder of LA Auxiliary Bishop
Ukrainian Catholics hail Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv Ukrainian Catholics hail Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Linyi

Diocese of Linyi

Linyi Diocese covers 3 districts (Hedong, Lanshan and Luozhuang) and 9 counties (Cangshan, Fei, Junan, Linshu, Mengyin,

Read more
Archdiocese of Dhaka

Archdiocese of Dhaka

The archdiocesan area of 26,788 sq. kilometres includes one of the country's eight divisions. It comprises the civil

Read more
Archdiocese of Pondicherry-Cuddalore

Archdiocese of Pondicherry-Cuddalore

With a land area of 11,348 square kilometers, the Archdiocese of Pondicherry-Cuddalore extends over the Pondicherry and

Read more
Diocese of Hyderabad

Diocese of Hyderabad

The Dioceses comprises the entire southern Sindh province, except the Karachi metropolis. With an area of 137,386

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.