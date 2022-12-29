News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope urges prayers for 'very ill' Benedict XVI

The Vatican has confirmed 95-year-old former pontiff’s health has worsened ‘in the last few hours’

Pope urges prayers for 'very ill' Benedict XVI

A picture of Pope emeritus Benedict XVI is placed in the church in Marktl, southern Germany, on Dec. 28. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: December 29, 2022 04:26 AM GMT

Updated: December 29, 2022 04:27 AM GMT

Pope Francis said Wednesday that Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries, is "very ill" and urged people to pray for him.

The head of the worldwide Catholic Church later paid a visit to his 95-year-old predecessor at his home in a former convent inside the Vatican.

"Remember him, because he is very ill, asking the Lord to console and support him," Francis said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

A Vatican source told AFP that Benedict's health began deteriorating "about three days ago".

"It is his vital functions that are failing, including his heart," the source said, adding that no hospitalisation is planned, as he has the "necessary medical equipment" at home.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed Benedict's health had worsened "in the last few hours" and said Francis had visited him after his audience.

"In the last few hours there has been a deterioration due to advancing age. The situation at the moment remains under control, monitored continually by doctors," Bruni said at 1030 GMT.

Benedict had cited his declining physical and mental health back in 2013 in his decision to become the first pope since 1415 to stand down as head of the worldwide Catholic church.

The pope emeritus, whose real name is Joseph Ratzinger, has since lived a quiet life, rarely appearing in public.

'Weak and fragile' 

Ratzinger was the first German pope for 1,000 years.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "wishes the pope emeritus a good recovery and sends his thoughts to him", said government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann.

Georg Baetzing, head of the German Bishops Conference, said his thoughts were with Benedict. His Italian counterpart, Matteo Zuppi, urged prayers for the ex-pontiff in Italy's churches.

The ANSA news agency reported that Benedict had complained of "respiratory problems" before Christmas, but he has long been in fragile health.

In 2018, in a letter sent to Italy's Corriere della Sera daily, Benedict described "the slow withering of my physical forces", saying he was "on an interior pilgrimage towards home".

Maltese Cardinal Mario Grech said in 2020 that Benedict "has difficulty in expressing himself".

The ex-pope, who uses a wheelchair, said "the Lord has taken away my speech in order to let me appreciate silence", Grech told Vatican News.

In April, Benedict's long-time secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, told Vatican News the ex-pope was "physically relatively weak and fragile", but "in good spirits".

'Deep remorse' 

Benedict was 78 when he succeeded the long-reigning and popular John Paul II in April 2005.

His resignation created an unprecedented situation in which two "men in white" -- Benedict and his successor, Pope Francis -- have co-existed within the walls of the tiny city state.

Benedict's papacy was beset by Church infighting and the outcry over paedophilia.

He became the first pontiff to apologise for scandals over clerical sex abuse of children that emerged around the world, expressing "deep remorse" and meeting with victims in person.

But while he took key steps to tackle the issue, Benedict was criticised for failing to end Church cover-ups.

The paedophilia scandal has returned to haunt him in retirement.

A damning report for the German church in January 2022 accused him of personally having failed to stop four predatory priests in the 1980s while archbishop of Munich.

Benedict has denied wrongdoing and the Vatican has strongly defended his record.

God's Rottweiler 

Unlike his successor Pope Francis, a Jesuit who delights in being among his flock, Benedict is considered a conservative intellectual.

He was dubbed "God's Rottweiler" in a previous post as chief doctrinal enforcer.

But as pontiff he appeared overwhelmed by the challenges facing a Church that was losing influence and followers, and the years of Vatican turmoil took their toll.

He stepped down in February 2013 in an announcement delivered to cardinals in Latin, later saying the decision was the result of a mystical experience.

Eleonora Matsechek, 19, who was in Saint Peter's Square on Wednesday, said his death would be "sad, because he was a good pope".

"He was brave to have resigned," she said.

In Bavaria, southern Germany, where Ratzinger once worked -- and where he brother Georg led the scandal-hit cathedral choir -- 62-year-old Erich Wagner expressed surprise at the news.

"I read in the newspaper just a couple of days ago that he's doing well... Nothing suggested that he was in such bad shape."

And Heike Marx-Teykal, 57, preferred not to judge him too harshly for the controversy surrounding his time as pope.

"He's just a human being and you shouldn't forget that," she said.

Francis, 86, has said he may also resign at some point.

He revealed for the first time in an interview this month that he had signed a resignation letter nearly a decade ago should poor health prevent him from carrying out his duties.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 33 Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 33
Pakistan court frees rapist after marrying deaf victim Pakistan court frees rapist after marrying deaf victim
New Year pledges inspired by Francis’s beatitudes New Year pledges inspired by Francis’s beatitudes
Bangladesh opens first metro line in capital Bangladesh opens first metro line in capital
US Supreme Court keeps Title 42 restriction on border entry US Supreme Court keeps Title 42 restriction on border entry
Malaysian jailed for Singapore penny-stocks scam Malaysian jailed for Singapore penny-stocks scam
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Fengxiang

Diocese of Fengxiang

In a land area of 16,540 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the area of Baoji city and six counties in

Read more
Diocese of Suwon

Diocese of Suwon

With a land area of 5,565 square kilometers, the Suwon diocesan territory includes cities such as Ansan (part),

Read more
Diocese of Penang

Diocese of Penang

The land area of the diocese is 50,610 square kilometers. It forms the northern part of Peninsular (West) Malaysia

Read more
Archdiocese of Semarang

Archdiocese of Semarang

The year 1807 marked a new beginning for the Catholic Church in the Netherlands East Indies, as it came under the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.