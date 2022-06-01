News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Mongolia

Pope urges Mongolian Catholics and Buddhists to promote peace

Francis meets Catholic priests and Buddhist monks on the 30th anniversary of Mongolia-Vatican diplomatic relations

Pope Francis meets with Catholic priests and Buddhist monks from Mongolia in the Vatican on May 28

Pope Francis meets with Catholic priests and Buddhist monks from Mongolia in the Vatican on May 28. (Photo: Vatican News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 01, 2022 04:23 AM GMT

Updated: June 01, 2022 04:31 AM GMT

Pope Francis welcomed a delegation of Buddhist monks and Catholic priests to the Vatican and urged them to promote peace and harmony in the Central Asian nation.

The pontiff called on the religious leaders to follow the life of two great men, Jesus and Buddha, who were “peacemakers and promoters of non-violence.”

He also lauded Buddhist leaders for their desire to establish a peaceful society through cooperation with the Catholic Church.

The visit of the delegation, led by Bishop Giorgio Marengo, the apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, which covers the whole of Mongolia, took place on May 28. It was part of the 30th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the Vatican, reported Vatican News.

The courtesy call came just a day before Pope Francis named Bishop Marengo, an Italian Consolata missionary, as one of 21 new cardinals.   

The pope also warned the delegation to be watchful of people who exploit religion to justify violence and hatred.

"Dialogue with the Buddhist community, the faith of the majority in Mongolia, is fundamental for us. It is part of our mission. I am sure it will bear good fruit"

He called on Mongolian Buddhists and Catholics to “strengthen our friendship for the benefit of everyone” and “for the sake of peace and harmony.”

Cardinal-elect Giorgio Marengo said he has high hopes that the visit will foster interfaith harmony in Mongolia.  

"It was a meeting that we have tried to organize in recent years thanks to contacts with the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue and, after the difficulties due to the pandemic, we have now been able to complete,” he told Fides news agency.

"Dialogue with the Buddhist community, the faith of the majority in Mongolia, is fundamental for us. It is part of our mission. I am sure it will bear good fruit.”

Mongolia has a population of 3.5 million. More than 50 percent of Mongolians are Buddhists, about 40 percent are non-religious, about 3 percent are Muslims, 2.5 percent are Shamanist and 1.3 percent are Christians, according to the 2020 national census.

The Catholic Church has an estimated 1,400 members in eight parishes. They are served by 66 foreign missionaries and two native Mongolian priests.

Missionaries resumed activities in the 19th century, but they ceased when a communist regime took over and ruled from 1921 to 1990

Though tiny, the Mongolian Church has a long history. Catholic missionaries first reached Mongolia in the 13th century. However, their activities stopped after the end of the Yuan dynasty in 1368.

Missionaries resumed activities in the 19th century, but they ceased when a communist regime took over and ruled from 1921 to 1990.

The emergence of democracy in Mongolia in 1991 saw Catholic missionaries arrive and rebuild the church.

Filipino Scheut missionary Father Wenceslao Padilla arrived in Mongolia in 1992 and revived the church. In 1996, Father Padilla and 150 Catholics witnessed the dedication of the first Catholic church in Mongolia.

Father Padilla became the first bishop of the Apostolic Prefecture of Ulaanbaatar in 2003 and led it until his death on Aug. 29, 2018, at the age of 69.

Bishop Marengo has served in Mongolia since 2003. Pope Francis appointed him the second apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar on April 2, 2020.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic priest found hanged in southern India Catholic priest found hanged in southern India
Vietnam Cursillistas live out spirit of synodality Vietnam Cursillistas live out spirit of synodality
Asian Catholics: Mercenaries and missionaries? Asian Catholics: Mercenaries and missionaries?
Philippine bishop condemns bomb blasts in Basilan Philippine bishop condemns bomb blasts in Basilan
Calls grow for canonization of first Korean cardinal Calls grow for canonization of first Korean cardinal
Indonesian Christians want army protection from extremists Indonesian Christians want army protection from extremists
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Dont invite the theologians

"Don’t invite the theologians"

Is Tom Reese right about what ails the Church?

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.