News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Pope urges Europe to save migrants at sea

Pope Francis, on the first day of his visit to Marseille. says 'it is a duty of humanity' to save people in danger

Pope urges Europe to save migrants at sea

Pope Francis delivers a speech during a homage at the memorial dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de la Garde in Marseille, southern France, on Sept. 22. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Marseille

By AFP, Marseille

Published: September 23, 2023 05:04 AM GMT

Updated: September 23, 2023 05:16 AM GMT

Pope Francis on Friday said European governments have a duty to rescue asylum-seekers who take to sea to escape conflict, warning against a "paralysis of fear, on the first day of a visit to the French Mediterranean city of Marseille.

Streets and monuments were decked out in the yellow and white colors of the Vatican for the first visit by a pope to France's second-largest city in 500 years, where 100,000 people are expected to turn out to greet the pontiff in his "popemobile" on Saturday.

The 86-year-old is visiting to take part in a meeting of Mediterranean-area Catholic bishops and young people -- but his trip comes at a politically sensitive time.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

As European nations have sought to shift responsibility for taking care of people arriving by sea, the pope singled out "the disinterest that, with velvet gloves, condemns others to death".

"People who are at risk of drowning when abandoned on the waves must be rescued," he said at the hilltop Basilica of Notre-Dame de la Garde, overlooking the glistening Mediterranean waters.

In remarks dedicated to migrants lost at sea, he said "it is a duty of humanity, it is a duty of civilization" to save people in danger, warning governments against the "fanaticism of indifference" and "paralysis of fear".

The Pope had earlier been greeted by France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who has vowed the country will not take in any of a recent wave of migrants arriving on the Italian island of Lampedusa, declaring France "wants a position of firmness".

'Gestures of hate'

A surge in migrant boats arriving from North Africa on the tiny Italian island last week triggered outrage in Italy and a heated debate across Europe over how to share responsibility for the influx.

The desperate conditions that cause many people to leave their homes for a new life, and the risks they take to do so, have been a key theme during Francis' decade as head of the Catholic Church.

In unprepared remarks added at the end of his speech, the pope thanked NGOs rescuing migrants in danger at sea and condemned efforts to prevent their activity as "gestures of hate".

"We hope this will have an impact and people will stop criminalizing what we're doing, on the contrary, that more resources will be deployed to save more people,"  Fabienne Lassalle, deputy director of SOS Mediterrannee, told AFP.

The aid group has been running rescue missions in the Mediterranean since 2015, with its ship the Ocean Viking sometimes held in port by authorities or denied permission to dock after pulling people from the water.

Arduous travel

Appearing frail but alert and cheerful, Francis mostly got around by wheelchair on the first day of his visit, standing only at select moments such as when greeted by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on the airport tarmac.

He was driven him through the Old Port of Marseille in a distinctive Fiat 500L car, where he waved from the open window as crowds lined the streets.

But he used the wheelchair again to get around the Basilica of Notre-Dame de la Garde, a symbolic monument overlooking the city, for a prayer service with local clergy, and the car was brought as close as possible for his departure after his remarks on sea rescues.

Ahead of what is his 44th overseas trip, Francis acknowledged this month that his papal voyages are not as easy as they used to be.

Pope Francis underwent hernia surgery in June, less than two years after having colon surgery, and routinely uses a wheelchair because of a troublesome knee.

Despite the decline in France of Catholicism, the once-dominant faith, the pope's visit has sparked huge enthusiasm, with almost 60,000 people expected at a mass on Saturday afternoon.

For Joseph Achji, a 25-year-old Syrian Christian originally from Aleppo, the pope's visit is a "chance of a lifetime".

On Saturday morning, Francis will take part in the closing session of the "Mediterranean Meetings" event.

As well as migration, it will cover issues such as economic inequality and climate change -- also themes close to the pope's heart.

On Saturday afternoon, Francis will lead a mass at the Velodrome stadium, with French President Emmanuel Macron among those due to attend.

Macron's attendance has sparked controversy among left-wing politicians in the officially secular country.

Some right-wing politicians have criticized the pope's stance on migrants -- but Marseille mayor Benoit Payan said the pontiff "has a universal message... of peace".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Papal almoner opens shelter in Lviv 3 days after drone attack Papal almoner opens shelter in Lviv 3 days after drone attack
Japanese pastors, newspapers sued for defaming abuse victim Japanese pastors, newspapers sued for defaming abuse victim
Same-sex couples blessed in front of Cologne cathedral Same-sex couples blessed in front of Cologne cathedral
Cardinal-designate of Jerusalem says will keep 'feet on ground' Cardinal-designate of Jerusalem says will keep 'feet on ground'
Chinese activist urges Taiwan not to deport him Chinese activist urges Taiwan not to deport him
Pope urges Europe to save migrants at sea Pope urges Europe to save migrants at sea
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Enshi

Diocese of Enshi

Located towards the southwest of Hubei province, Enshi Prefecture is Hubei's southwestern "panhandle". The prefecture

Read more
Diocese of Miao

Diocese of Miao

In a land area of 43, 955 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Changlang, Upper Dibang

Read more
Diocese of Jilin

Diocese of Jilin

In a land area of 187,400 square kilometers, the diocesan territory, according to the open Church authorities, covers

Read more
Archdiocese of Xian

Archdiocese of Xian

In a land area of approximately 12,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the urban area and 3 counties

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.