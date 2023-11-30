News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope to withdraw Cardinal Burke's Vatican salary: sources

The director of an Italian Catholic publication claims Pope Francis made the announcement at meeting with heads of Roman Curia

US Cardinal Raymond Burke attends the funeral mass for the late Cardinal William Joseph Levada on Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

US Cardinal Raymond Burke attends the funeral mass for the late Cardinal William Joseph Levada on Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: November 30, 2023 05:17 AM GMT

Updated: November 30, 2023 05:22 AM GMT

Pope Francis told the prefects of Vatican dicasteries that he saw no reason for the Vatican to continue giving U.S. Cardinal Raymond L. Burke a monthly salary and questioned why the Vatican should be providing him with a free apartment in Rome, various sources have confirmed.

"He didn't see why he should continue to subsidize Burke attacking him and the church," and the pope thought "he seemed to have plenty of money from America," a person who spoke to Pope Francis later told Catholic News Service.

Riccardo Cascioli, director of the Italian Catholic publication La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, reported Nov. 27 that Pope Francis announced the provisions regarding Cardinal Burke during a meeting Nov. 20 with the heads of the offices of the Roman Curia. Cascioli said the pope referred to the cardinal as "my enemy."

Austen Ivereigh said he wrote to Pope Francis about the "enemy" remark and the pope replied Nov. 28: "I never used the word 'enemy' nor the pronoun 'my.' I simply announced the fact at the meeting of the dicastery heads, without giving specific explanations."

He also authorized Ivereigh to share his comment.

A source who spoke to CNS said his understanding was that Pope Francis was not planning to evict Cardinal Burke from his Vatican-owned apartment but that he did plan to ask the cardinal to start paying rent.

"The meeting was clearly confidential," said a cardinal who refused to confirm any of the story. "It is sad, so sad, and the less said about it, the better."

Cardinals who work at the Vatican or retire from Vatican positions receive a monthly stipend of about 5,000 euros (about $5,500). The figure had been higher before the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pope Francis reduced the salaries of cardinals by 10% in March 2021 as part of a package of Vatican cost-cutting measures.

Cardinal Burke, 75, is a former Vatican official. A few days before the Synod of Bishops on synodality opened in October, he and four other cardinals released questions or "dubia" that they had sent the pope seeking clarification on doctrinal and pastoral questions expected to be raised at the synod. The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith later published Pope Francis' responses to the questions, which did not conform to the "yes or no" format that the cardinals had requested.

Earlier, a letter from the cardinal served as a forward to a book criticizing the synod.

"Synodality and its adjective, synodal, have become slogans behind which a revolution is at work to change radically the church's self-understanding, in accord with a contemporary ideology which denies much of what the church has always taught and practiced," said the cardinal's letter to José Antonio Ureta and Julio Loredo de Izcue, authors of "The Synodal Process Is a Pandora's Box."

Pope Benedict XVI tapped the former archbishop of St. Louis to head the Apostolic Signatura, a Vatican court, in 2008 and made him a cardinal in 2010. In 2014, Pope Francis removed him from the court and named him cardinal patron of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. The pope appointed a special delegate to the Order of Malta in 2017, but Cardinal Burke continued to hold the title of patron until June 2023.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Rupnik victim recalls fight with church system for truth Rupnik victim recalls fight with church system for truth
Silence must be broken to eradicate abuse, pope says Silence must be broken to eradicate abuse, pope says
Pope to withdraw Cardinal Burke's Vatican salary: sources Pope to withdraw Cardinal Burke's Vatican salary: sources
HK man charged for wearing 'seditious' shirt HK man charged for wearing 'seditious' shirt
Living with the Sino nemesis Living with the Sino nemesis
A place where environmental defenders can 'slow down and relax' A place where environmental defenders can 'slow down and relax'
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Mymensingh

Diocese of Mymensingh

Created in 1987, the Mymensingh Diocese is located within the ecclesiastical territory of Dhaka in

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yangzhou

Apostolic Prefecture of Yangzhou

Yangzhou, postal romanization Yangchow, is a prefecture-level city in

Read more
Diocese of Ketapang

Diocese of Ketapang

Ketapang diocese covers 35,300 square kilometers and includes the district of Ketapang in West Kalimantan province. The

Read more
Diocese of Nha Trang

Diocese of Nha Trang

In a land area of 9,486.25 square kilometers, Nha Trang diocese's territory covers the two provinces of Khanh Hoa and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.