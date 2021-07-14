X
Vatican City

Pope to return home 'as soon as possible': Vatican

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on July 4 after suffering from a type of inflammation of the intestine

AFP, Vatican City

Published: July 13, 2021 05:26 PM GMT
Pope to return home 'as soon as possible': Vatican

Pope Francis visiting the Pediatric Oncology Department, located on the 10th floor of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, where the Pope is currently hospitalized following colon surgery on July 13, 2021. (Photo: Vatican Media/ AFP)

Pope Francis, 84, continues to recover and will return home "as soon as possible" from hospital following surgery on his colon, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

"The Holy Father is continuing his planned treatment and rehabilitation, which will allow him to return to the Vatican as soon as possible," spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on July 4 after suffering from a type of diverticulitis, an inflammation of pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine.

The Vatican initially said he would be in hospital for about a week, and the pope led the Angelus prayer from his hospital window on Sunday.

On Monday, Bruni said he would stay for a "few more days".

"Among the many patients he (the pope) has met during these days, he addressed a special thought to those who are bedridden and cannot return home," Bruni said on Tuesday.

Francis is in the same suite used by Pope John Paul II, who also lead the Angelus prayer from there.

The Argentine pontiff temporarily ran a fever last week but a chest and abdomen scan and other tests revealed no particular abnormalities.

 

