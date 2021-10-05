X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope to launch synodal process with Mass in St. Peter's Basilica

The synod day of reflection on Oct. 9 will include testimony from a family in Australia

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: October 05, 2021 06:05 AM GMT

Updated: October 05, 2021 06:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy

Oct 4, 2021
2

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

Oct 5, 2021
3

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

Oct 5, 2021
4

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague

Oct 4, 2021
5

Cambodian karaoke workers 'pressured into abortions'

Oct 5, 2021
6

Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 

Oct 4, 2021
7

Suspected Muslim insurgents attack train in southern Thailand

Oct 5, 2021
8

Bangladeshi cardinal’s book hailed as Church's pastoral guide

Oct 4, 2021
9

Historic temples bear brunt as monsoon floods hit Thailand

Oct 4, 2021
10

German women look at change in the Catholic Church

Oct 4, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope to launch synodal process with Mass in St. Peter's Basilica

Pope Francis smiles as he arrives to meet the faithful during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on Sept. 29. (Photo: AFP)

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will formally launch the process of the Synod of Bishops with a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica.

The Oct. 10 Mass, which officially opens the synodal process, will be preceded by a day of reflection in the synod hall, the Vatican said in a statement published Oct. 1.

The Oct. 9 day of reflection, the statement said, will include "representatives of the people of God, including delegates of the bishops' conferences and related bodies, members of the Roman Curia, fraternal delegates, delegates of consecrated life and ecclesial lay movements, the youth council, etc."

According to the schedule released by the Vatican, the day of reflection will begin with a meditation followed by an address by Pope Francis.

It will also feature testimonies by people present at the synod hall, including a young woman from South Africa, a bishop from South Korea, and the head of a religious community from France.

Participants will also listen to video testimonies from a nun in the United States, a family in Australia and a priest in Brazil.

After the pope formally opens the synod process, the bishop of every diocese should open the process in his diocese on Oct. 17

The theme chosen by Pope Francis for the 2023 Synod of Bishops is: "For a synodal church: communion, participation and mission."

After the pope formally opens the synod process, the bishop of every diocese should open the process in his diocese on Oct. 17.

In September, the Vatican issued a preparatory document and a handbook for dioceses as part of the global church's preparation for the synod.

The diocesan phase will go through April, featuring a consultation with local Catholics discussing the preparatory document and questionnaire that the synod office will send out along with guidelines for how the consultation should work.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Once the diocesan consultations have concluded, members of national bishops' conferences will have a period of discernment to reflect and subsequently send a summary of that reflection to the Vatican's synod secretariat by April.

The listening sessions and discernment are meant to assist participants, mainly bishops, who will meet at the general assembly of the synod in October 2023.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope thanks world's teachers for their dedication, sacrifice
Pope thanks world's teachers for their dedication, sacrifice
Lawyers 'surprised' by Vatican prosecution's request at fraud trial
Lawyers 'surprised' by Vatican prosecution's request at fraud trial
Hostility, conflict are fruits of devil, pope tells Vatican police
Hostility, conflict are fruits of devil, pope tells Vatican police
Pope encourages youngsters to create healthier new economy
Pope encourages youngsters to create healthier new economy
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Vatican sets up prayer campaign for Laudato Si' goals
Vatican sets up prayer campaign for Laudato Si' goals
Support Us

Latest News

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta
Oct 6, 2021
Philippine bishops condemn casino plans for Boracay
Oct 6, 2021
Macau priest to lead Jesuits' Chinese Province
Oct 6, 2021
Taiwan-China situation 'most grim' in four decades
Oct 6, 2021
Ethnic conflict kills six in Indonesia's Papua region
Oct 6, 2021
Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism
Oct 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Forty religious leaders join Pope Francis in a plea for the planet

Forty religious leaders join Pope Francis in a plea for the planet
A Catholic battle not for the faint of heart

A Catholic battle not for the faint of heart

Trusting the Church in light of a shocking sex abuse report

Trusting the Church in light of a shocking sex abuse report
Australian Catholics begin work of communal discernment

Australian Catholics begin work of communal discernment
Vatican official highlights fraternity during Red Mass in Washington

Vatican official highlights fraternity during “Red Mass” in Washington

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.