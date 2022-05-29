News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope to create 21 new cardinals, six from Asia

Two from India and one each from Mongolia, Singapore and East Timor are among the new cardinals

Pope Francis waves from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's Square as he leads the Regina Coeli prayer on May 29, 2022 in The Vatican

Pope Francis waves from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's Square as he leads the Regina Coeli prayer on May 29, 2022 in The Vatican. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP)

AFP and UCA News reporter

By AFP and UCA News reporter

Published: May 29, 2022 01:48 PM GMT

Updated: May 30, 2022 05:11 AM GMT

Pope Francis will create 21 new cardinals in the next consistory on Aug. 27, including five archbishops and one bishop from Asia.

The pope made the announcement in front of the crowd at St. Peter’s Square after the “Regina Coeli” address on May 29.

"Let us pray for the new cardinals so that, in confirming their adhesion to Christ, they may help me in my ministry as bishop of Rome for the good of the entire holy people of God," Pope Francis said.

Sixteen of the new cardinals are under the age of 80, who are eligible to vote in a conclave to elect the successor of Pope Francis, and for five others the title is mostly honorary.

Five Asian prelates are – Archbishop Felipe Nerri Ferrao of Goa and Daman (India), Archbishop Anthony Poola of Hyderabad (India), Archbishop William Goh of Singapore, Archbishop Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva, SDB of Dili (East Timor), Archbishop Lazarus You Heung-sik, prefect of the Congregation for Clergy (South Korea).

Bishop Giorgio Marengo, apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia) is an Italian Consolata missionary who leads the tiny Catholic Church with estimated 1,400 members in the central Asian country.

Three of the new cardinals are from Roman Curia, the Church’s central administration. They are Archbishop Arthur Roche, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments; Archbishop Lazarus You Heung-sik, prefect of the Congregation for Clergy; and Archbishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, president of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and president of the Governorate of Vatican City State.

The consistory, the formal meeting of the College of Cardinals, in August will be the eighth consistory during the pontificate of Pope Francis.

The College of Cardinals currently consists of 208 Cardinals, of whom 117 are electors and 91 non-electors. As of 27 August, the number will grow to 229 Cardinals, of whom 131 will be electors, according to Vatican News.

Following the consistory the pope will reflect and discuss with the cardinals on the new Vatican constitution, Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), on Aug. 29-30. The formal legislation was declared in March and will be in effect on June 5.

The new cardinals represent various continents and cultures – eight from Europe, six from Asia, two from Africa, four from Central and Latin America and one from North America.

Here is the full list of the new cardinals, in the order named by the pope as reported by Catholic News Service:

-- Archbishop Arthur Roche, 72, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments.

-- Archbishop Lazarus You Heung-sik, 70, prefect of the Congregation for Clergy.

-- Archbishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, 77, president of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and president of the Governorate of Vatican City State.

-- Archbishop Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille, France, 63.

-- Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke of Ekwulobia, Nigeria, 59.

-- Archbishop Leonardo Ulrich Steiner of Manaus, Brazil, 71.

-- Archbishop Filipe Neri António Sebastião do Rosário Ferrão of Goa, India, 69.

-- Bishop Robert Walter McElroy of San Diego, 68.

-- Archbishop Virgílio do Carmo da Silva of Dili, Timor-Leste, 54.

-- Bishop Oscar Cantoni of Como, Italy, 71.

-- Archbishop Anthony Poola of Hyderabad, India, 60.

-- Archbishop Paulo Cezar Costa of Brasília, Brazil, 54.

-- Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr of Wa, Ghana, 62.

-- Archbishop William Goh Seng Chye of Singapore, 64.

-- Archbishop Adalberto Martínez Flores of Asunción, Paraguay, 70.

-- Bishop Giorgio Marengo, apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, who will be 48 June 7.

-- Retired Archbishop Jorge Jiménez Carvajal of Cartagena, Colombia, 80.

-- Retired Archbishop Lucas Van Looy of Ghent, Belgium, 80.

-- Retired Archbishop Arrigo Miglio of Cagliari, Italy, who turns 80 July 18.

-- Jesuit Father Gianfranco Ghirlanda, professor of canon law, who turns 80 July 5.

-- Msgr. Fortunato Frezza, canon of St. Peter's Basilica, 80.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Depression is getting worse in stressed-out Asia Depression is getting worse in stressed-out Asia
Sri Lankan Catholics hoping for divine deliverance Sri Lankan Catholics hoping for divine deliverance
Bangladeshi religious, laypeople want greater empowerment Bangladeshi religious, laypeople want greater empowerment
Caritas Philippines condemns bid to call off local polls Caritas Philippines condemns bid to call off local polls
Singapore Catholics welcome prelate's elevation to cardinal Singapore Catholics welcome prelate's elevation to cardinal
Nigerian Claretian priest elected vice president of US college Nigerian Claretian priest elected vice president of US college
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope announces August consistory to create 21 new cardinals

Pope announces August consistory to create 21 new cardinals

Francis is to hold the 8th consistory of his pontificate at the end of Roman summer, adding a further 16 electors and five elderly prelates to the College of Cardinals

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.