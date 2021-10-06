X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope thanks world's teachers for their dedication, sacrifice

Francis repeats the commitment of various religious traditions of educating the 'head, hands, heart and soul'

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: October 06, 2021 06:41 AM GMT

Updated: October 06, 2021 06:45 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy

Oct 4, 2021
2

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

Oct 5, 2021
3

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

Oct 5, 2021
4

Cambodian karaoke workers 'pressured into abortions'

Oct 5, 2021
5

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague

Oct 4, 2021
6

Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 

Oct 4, 2021
7

Suspected Muslim insurgents attack train in southern Thailand

Oct 5, 2021
8

Bangladeshi cardinal’s book hailed as Church's pastoral guide

Oct 4, 2021
9

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
10

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope thanks world's teachers for their dedication, sacrifice

The meeting of religious leaders on the Global Compact on Education. (Photo: vaticannews

A former educator himself, Pope Francis and other religious leaders helped celebrate World Teachers' Day by promoting a global alliance aimed at creating an "open and inclusive" education for everyone.

The representatives of different religions thanked the world's teachers "for your dedication and sacrifice as you carry out the noble mission of educating young people. And we wish to encourage you to continue on your journey, despite the difficulties and challenges of our time, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic," they said in a joint message Oct. 5.

They called on government leaders to hold the teaching profession in high esteem, including by guaranteeing fair pay, creating better working conditions and offering assistance in continuing education for teachers.

"We hope that each nation will give due value and recognition to your service, in the knowledge that the future of humanity depends on the quality of teachers and educators," the representatives said.

The written message came at the conclusion of a one-day meeting at the Vatican, "Religions and Education: Toward a Global Compact on Education."

In his talk to those present, Pope Francis said he launched the Global Compact on Education to invite everyone "to unite our efforts in a broad educational alliance, to form mature individuals capable of overcoming division and antagonism, and to restore the fabric of relationships for the sake of a more fraternal humanity."

For this reason, education commits us never to use God's name to justify violence and hatred toward other religious traditions

An "integral" education helps people to better know themselves, others, creation and the transcendent, he said, and as leaders of different faiths, "we cannot fail to speak to young people about the truths that give meaning to life."

"Religions have always had a close relationship with education," he said, encouraging each religious tradition to "advance universal fraternity in our world."

Today, religions can see their differences not as a reason for conflict, but as a reflection of "the richness of different ways of coming to God and of educating young people for peaceful coexistence in mutual respect," he said.

"For this reason, education commits us never to use God's name to justify violence and hatred toward other religious traditions, to condemn all forms of fanaticism and fundamentalism, and to defend the right of each individual to choose and act in accordance with his or her conscience," he said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

While religion has been used in the past to justify discrimination, "today we want to be defenders of the identity and dignity of every individual and to teach young people to accept everyone without discrimination," the pope said. "For this reason, education commits us to accept people as they are, not how we want them to be, without judging or condemning anyone."

"If in the past, the rights of women, children and the most vulnerable were not always respected, today we are committed firmly to defend those rights and to teach young people to be a voice for the voiceless," he said, calling on religious leaders "to reject and denounce every violation of the physical and moral integrity of each individual. Education must make us realize that men and women are equal in dignity; there is no room for discrimination."

Pope Francis launched the global compact in September 2019 to promote a deeper and more widespread commitment to working with young people and "renewing our passion for a more open and inclusive education, including patient listening, constructive dialogue and better mutual understanding," he said at its launch.

While the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the May 2020 meeting in Rome to promote the alliance, work continued on the local level and through the Vatican Congregation for Catholic Education, which has published a number of resources for educators online at educationglobalcompact.org.

An education that is open and inclusive empowers individuals and families, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized

The Oct. 5 meeting was meant to bring representatives of the world's religions together to highlight their experience and work in education, to detail current challenges and reaffirm the importance of a holistic education aimed at creating more just, peaceful, fraternal and service-oriented communities.

Nearly 20 representatives of the world's different faiths were present, many of whom had been at the Vatican Oct. 4 pledging to promote sustainable lifestyles, ecological education and public policies to mitigate the effects of climate change ahead of the COP26 meeting in November.

In their joint message, the religious representatives asked teachers and educators to continue to serve young people and to not hesitate to look to their faith for support.

An education that is open and inclusive empowers individuals and families, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized, it said. A holistic education passes on more than information as it nurtures curiosity and a sense of people's ethical duty to each other and to all life.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican court clears two priests in sex abuse case
Vatican court clears two priests in sex abuse case
Lawyers 'surprised' by Vatican prosecution's request at fraud trial
Lawyers 'surprised' by Vatican prosecution's request at fraud trial
Hostility, conflict are fruits of devil, pope tells Vatican police
Hostility, conflict are fruits of devil, pope tells Vatican police
Pope to launch synodal process with Mass in St. Peter's Basilica
Pope to launch synodal process with Mass in St. Peter's Basilica
Pope encourages youngsters to create healthier new economy
Pope encourages youngsters to create healthier new economy
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Support Us

Latest News

Filipino doctors want truth behind Covid corruption claims
Oct 7, 2021
Church's inability to put abuse victims first is 'moment of shame,' says pope
Oct 7, 2021
Korean court backs transgender soldier who killed herself
Oct 7, 2021
Duterte nemesis and drug war critic runs for Philippine president
Oct 7, 2021
Vatican court clears two priests in sex abuse case
Oct 7, 2021
Archbishop urges Australians to be 'powerhouse of prayer'
Oct 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican foreign minister calls for a new ethics of the common good

Vatican "foreign minister" calls for a new ethics of the common good
A behindthescenes look at the French sex abuse report

A behind-the-scenes look at the French sex abuse report
The five key points of the Church abuse report in France

The five key points of the Church abuse report in France
Too Original

Too Original
Sexual abuse in the Church facing the truth

Sexual abuse in the Church: facing the truth
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.