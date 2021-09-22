X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Pope tells Jesuits in Slovakia of danger of 'going backward'

Francis discusses his health, pastoral work of Jesuits in Slovakia, and how he deals with suspicions or criticisms

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: September 22, 2021 06:21 AM GMT

Updated: September 22, 2021 06:27 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?

Sep 21, 2021
2

Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar

Sep 20, 2021
3

Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'

Sep 20, 2021
4

Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout

Sep 20, 2021
5

Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19

Sep 20, 2021
6

Christians appeal to India's president for protection

Sep 20, 2021
7

Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam

Sep 21, 2021
8

Doctors in Indonesia demand protection after nurse killed

Sep 20, 2021
9

Thirsty poor attacked for drinking water in Pakistan

Sep 20, 2021
10

Malaysian transgender activist arrested in Thailand

Sep 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope tells Jesuits in Slovakia of danger of 'going backward'

Pope Francis waves during a visit on Sept. 14 to Lunik IX district in Kosice that houses the largest community of Romani people in Slovakia. (Photo: AFP)

The Catholic Church suffers from a temptation to attempt to return to attitudes and practices of the past, an attitude that blocks pastoral outreach to many of those who are marginalized, Pope Francis told Jesuits in Slovakia.

"We are suffering this today in the church: the ideology of going backward. It is an ideology that colonizes minds. It is a form of ideological colonization," the pope told his Jesuit confreres Sept. 12 during a meeting at the apostolic nunciature in Bratislava.

He also said the purpose of the 2015 Synod of Bishops on the family was "to make it understood that couples in second unions are not already condemned to hell."

Today, he said, many in the church are afraid of accompanying people "with sexual diversity."

"That is why today we look back to the past: to seek security. It frightens us to celebrate before the people of God who look us in the face and tell us the truth. It frightens us to go forward in pastoral experiences," the pope said.

"This is the evil of this moment: namely, to seek the path in rigidity and clericalism, which are two perversions," he said.

I didn't know there were so many Jesuits here in Slovakia. The 'plague' is spreading everywhere

As is customary when the pope meets Jesuits during a foreign trip, a transcript of his remarks was released weeks later by the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica.

According to the text published Sept. 21, Pope Francis greeted the 53 Slovak Jesuits and expressed surprise at how many were present in the country.

"I didn't know there were so many Jesuits here in Slovakia. The 'plague' is spreading everywhere," the pope said jokingly.

When asked how he was feeling a month after undergoing intestinal surgery, the pope said he was "still alive even though some people wanted me to die."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"I know there were even meetings between prelates who thought the pope's condition was more serious than the official version. They were preparing for the conclave. Patience! Thank God, I'm all right," he said.

Asked what should be the center of the Jesuits' pastoral work in Slovakia, the pope said the word "closeness" came to mind; closeness to God in prayer, to each other and to the people of God is crucial in their mission.

He also emphasized the need for them to be close to their bishops, even with those "who don't want us."

"If a Jesuit thinks differently from the bishop and has courage, then let him go to the bishop and tell him what he is thinking. And when I say bishop, I also mean the pope," he said.

Another Jesuit asked the pope about his words regarding "diabolical ideological colonization," specifically his criticism of gender theory.

The pope warned that "ideology always has a diabolical appeal," which must be exposed, and said gender theory is dangerous because "it is abstract with respect to the concrete life of a person, as if a person could decide abstractly at will if and when to be a man or a woman."

"Abstraction is always a problem for me," he said. "This has nothing to do with the homosexual issue, though. If there is a homosexual couple, we can do pastoral work with them," helping them grow in faith and their relationship with Jesus.

"When I talk about ideology," he said, "I'm talking about the idea, the abstraction in which everything is possible, not about the concrete life of people and their real situation."

They are the work of the devil. I have also said this to some of them

Pope Francis was also asked about how he deals with criticism against him by "people who look at you with suspicion."

Without naming it, the pope said there was "a large Catholic television channel that has no hesitation in continually speaking ill of the pope" and that while he feels he personally deserves "attacks and insults because I am a sinner," the Catholic Church does not.

"They are the work of the devil. I have also said this to some of them," he said.

Pope Francis also commented on his recent apostolic letter "Traditionis Custodes" ("Guardians of the Tradition"), which restored the obligation that priests have their bishop's permission to celebrate Mass using to the "extraordinary form" or pre-Vatican II ritual.

The pope said the "phenomenon" of young priests who "after a month of ordination go to the bishop" to ask to celebrate in Latin was an indication "that we are going backward."

He also recalled the response of one cardinal who was asked for permission by two newly ordained priests to learn Latin to celebrate the "extraordinary" form of the Mass.

"With a sense of humor, he replied: 'But there are many Hispanics in the diocese! Study Spanish to be able to preach. Then, when you have studied Spanish, come back to me and I'll tell you how many Vietnamese there are in the diocese, and I'll ask you to study Vietnamese. Then, when you have learned Vietnamese, I will give you permission to study Latin,'" the pope recounted.

"So, he made them 'land,' he made them return to earth," the pope said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan
Sep 22, 2021
Filipino doctor announces vice presidency bid
Sep 22, 2021
Cambodian children face crisis from poor diets
Sep 22, 2021
Families seek diocese's help to free 21 Indonesian farmers
Sep 22, 2021
Myanmar's Christian region sees rising number of refugees
Sep 22, 2021
Christ's cross an invitation to set aside divisions, says pope
Sep 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan
Sep 22, 2021
India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021
Endless nightmare of Philippine martial law
Sep 21, 2021
Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?
Sep 21, 2021
What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Sep 20, 2021

Features

Vietnam's Covid frontline volunteers pray for the departed
Sep 22, 2021
Indonesian priest spreads literacy among rural folk
Sep 22, 2021
Korean Church offers love and care to migrant communities
Sep 21, 2021
Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Sep 20, 2021
Thirsty poor attacked for drinking water in Pakistan
Sep 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
New head of JPII Institute says Church must be more humble in its teaching on the family

New head of JPII Institute says Church must be more humble in its teaching on the family
Eucharist An Opportunity for Familial Reception

Eucharist: An Opportunity for Familial Reception?
French bishop urges all pastoral workers to get vaccinated

French bishop urges all pastoral workers to get vaccinated
The journalisticpapalist complex the media the pope and synodality

The journalistic-papalist complex: the media, the pope and synodality
The Future of Catholic Higher Education

‘The Future of Catholic Higher Education’
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 22 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 22 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, give us the courage to reflect carefully on how things have gone for us

Lord, give us the courage to reflect carefully on how things have gone for us
Let wounds be healed through those stigmata

Let wounds be healed through those stigmata
Saint Pio of Pietrelcina | Saint of the Day

Saint Pio of Pietrelcina | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.