News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope tells astronomers to be prepared for surprises

Pope Francis reflects on new astronomical discoveries and invites them to always be inspired by the love for truth

Pope tells astronomers to be prepared for surprises

An image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows a landscape of mountains and valleys which is the edge of a nearby, young star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: June 22, 2023 06:03 AM GMT

Updated: June 22, 2023 06:12 AM GMT

Scientists studying the cosmos should be willing to be surprised by what their research reveals about the immensity and complexity of the universe, Pope Francis said.

"In science and in philosophy alike, we can be tempted to obtain only those responses that we already expected, and not to let ourselves be surprised by new and unforeseen discoveries. My hope is that you will not remain content with the results of your research until you have also had the experience of being surprised," the pope wrote in a message to participants in the Vatican Observatory Summer School.

With its roots tracing back to the introduction of the Gregorian calendar in the 16th century, the Vatican Observatory is one of the oldest astronomical institutions in the world. Today, the observatory, outside the pope's summer residence south of Rome, brings together a group of rising astronomers from around the world every two years for a four-week intensive summer course on different areas of astronomy.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

While the students typically have a chance to meet the pope, he was in the hospital recovering from abdominal surgery on the date scheduled for their audience; his written message to them, signed June 15 at Rome's Gemelli hospital, was released by the Vatican June 20.

"The immensity of the universe has always been a source of wonder for humanity," he told the 24 students from more than 20 countries.

"Its sheer size can be overwhelming, even frightening," the pope said. Yet as young astronomy scholars in the 21st century, participants in the summer school should seek "to grasp something of that vast expanse and to develop methods capable of better digesting and understanding the constant flow of new data."

The theme for this year's summer school is "Learning the Universe: Data Science Tools for Astronomical Surveys."

"Even with the best of tools," the pope told them, "the quality of their results depends on the wisdom and expertise of those who employ them."

The pope also encouraged the students not to neglect looking at other, non-scientific realities that are not visible through a telescope, such as love and compassion -- "realities that you are no doubt encountering also in the friendships that you are forming in these days," he said.

Pope Francis underscored the particular moment in astronomy the students are living in, noting the "marvelous" images of faraway galaxies sent from the James Webb Space Telescope and the construction underway on the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile, which is expected to track the expansion of the universe.

Yet even as humanity better understands the vastness of space, the pope said, "perhaps the most amazing thing about this universe is that it contains creatures like us, men and women who possess the ability to observe it with wonder and to 'interrogate' it."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian bishop, nun get bail in anti-conversion case Indian bishop, nun get bail in anti-conversion case
Should Bangladesh alone bear the burden of Rohingya crisis? Should Bangladesh alone bear the burden of Rohingya crisis?
Police beat up Indonesian villagers protesting thermal plant Police beat up Indonesian villagers protesting thermal plant
Taiwanese tourists warned against ‘seditious acts’ in HK Taiwanese tourists warned against ‘seditious acts’ in HK
Indian prelate issues security advice after parish heist Indian prelate issues security advice after parish heist
YouTube bans Filipino pastor accused of trafficking, fraud YouTube bans Filipino pastor accused of trafficking, fraud
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Nongstoin

Diocese of Nongstoin

In a land area of 5, 247 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers entire West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya

Read more
Diocese of Palai

Diocese of Palai

Palai has been a multi-ethnic and multi religious town. Christians form the largest community followed by Hindus and

Read more
Diocese of Xiamen

Diocese of Xiamen

In a land area of 30,000 square kilometers, the diocese is located in the city of Xiamen in the Ecclesiastical province

Read more
Archdiocese of Trichur

Archdiocese of Trichur

In a land area of 2,000 square kilometers, the ecclesiastical province of Trichur comprises the metropolitan Thrissur

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.