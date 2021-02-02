X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope talks about Iraq trip, Catholic journalism, church in U.S.

The pope is scheduled to travel to Iraq March 5-8

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Updated: February 02, 2021 06:50 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim

Jan 30, 2021
2

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse

Jan 31, 2021
3

Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight

Feb 1, 2021
4

Hindu fanatics attack Christian pastor in southern India

Feb 2, 2021
5

Myanmar military condemned after staging coup

Feb 1, 2021
6

The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless

Feb 1, 2021
7

India's wealth gap widened during pandemic: Oxfam report

Feb 1, 2021
8

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste

Feb 2, 2021
9

Australia to fund Covid vaccines for 1.5m Cambodians

Feb 1, 2021
10

Protect Indonesian society, largest Muslim group told

Feb 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope talks about Iraq trip, Catholic journalism, church in U.S.

This handout photograph taken and released by The Vatican Press Office - The Vatican Media on January 29, 2021, shows Pope Francis (L) as he gives an audience to the Officials of the Tribunal of the Roman Rota, for the inauguration of the Judicial Year at the Sala Clementina in The Vatican. (Photo: Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP)

Pope Francis said that unless there is a serious new wave of COVID-19 infections in Iraq, he has every intention of visiting the country in early March.

Even if social distancing requirements mean most Iraqis will see the papal events only on television, he said, "they will see that the pope is there in their country."

"I am the pastor of people who are suffering," Pope Francis told Catholic News Service Feb. 1. He also said that if he had to, he would consider taking a regular commercial flight to get there.

The pope is scheduled to travel to Iraq March 5-8. St. John Paul II had hoped and planned to go to Iraq in 2000, particularly to visit the city of Ur, birthplace of Abraham, recognized as the patriarch of faith in one God by Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Tensions in the region made the trip impossible, and St. John Paul "wept" that he could not go, Pope Francis said, adding that he does not want to disappoint the people a second time.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

The meeting with Catholic News Service marked the 100th anniversary of the news agency of the U.S. bishops' conference.

Asked about the role of U.S. Catholic journalists today, Pope Francis said, it is to promote unity and to "try to get people to talk to each other, reason together and seek the path of fraternity."

"A divided church is not the church," he said.

"The church in the United States is a church that has been courageous -- the history it has and the saints -- and has done so much," the pope said. "But if the communications media throw gas on the fire on one side or another, it doesn't help."

"The path of division leads nowhere," he said. "Remember the prayer of Jesus, 'That they may all be one' -- unity that is not uniformity, no. Unity with differences, but one heart. 'I think this way, you think that. We can discuss it,' but with the same heart."

Related News

"There are perhaps traditionalist groups in the United States, but there are here in the Vatican, too," he said.

Pope Francis said that when he met with a newspaper association in Buenos Aires, Argentina, years ago, he told them to beware of four sins and that those sins are still a threat to news media today: "disinformation" or giving only part of the story, because the nuances of the whole story are essential for discovering truth; "calumny, which is a grave sin, ruining the reputation of another" with a lie; "defamation," which is similar, but often involves publishing something from someone's past, "even though changed their lives"; and "coprophilia," which he described as "a love of dirt," because "scandal sells."

"Don't fall into these sins," he said.

After missing several big liturgies and appointments over the new year and again in late January because of a flare-up of sciatica, a painful nerve condition, Pope Francis said he can tell when an attack is coming on, and he tells his doctor. The physician's advice, he said, is to cancel or postpone events where he would be standing for long periods, because the pressure would make the condition much worse the next day.

But, he said, the doctor told him, "But do the Angelus or people will say you are dead."

Asked his opinion of the church in the United States, Pope Francis said it is "a church that is alive, vivacious." He pointed in particular to the vast network of Catholic schools and to the church's efforts to assist and help integrate immigrants; he specifically mentioned the leadership of Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles and Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, Texas.

"It is a church that is 'catholic' in the sense of universal because of immigration. What the church has done for immigrants is great. And, also, it is very generous in helping others and it is humble because of how much it suffered from the crisis of sexual abuse," he said. "And it's a church that prays."

"You know its defects better than I do," he said, but "I look at the U.S. church with hope."

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Pope to take part in virtual U.N. event celebrating human fraternity
Pope to take part in virtual U.N. event celebrating human fraternity
Vatican wants pandemic fight to be people-centered
Vatican wants pandemic fight to be people-centered
Pope institutes World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly
Pope institutes World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly
Letter from Rome: An invitation hard to refuse
Letter from Rome: An invitation hard to refuse
Christians don't form cliques, pope says in Mission Sunday message
Christians don't form cliques, pope says in Mission Sunday message
Pope says money at root of opposition to marriage annulment reform
Pope says money at root of opposition to marriage annulment reform
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Myanmar's internal conflicts may heat up unless military gets smart
Feb 2, 2021
Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Feb 2, 2021
Philippine Catholic schools condemn 'false' rebel claims
Feb 2, 2021
Cambodia urged to drop charges against union leader
Feb 2, 2021
Papuan group suspected of shooting Catholic layman
Feb 2, 2021
First Camillian house inaugurated in Pakistan
Feb 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Myanmar's internal conflicts may heat up unless military gets smart
Feb 2, 2021
Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste
Feb 2, 2021
The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless
Feb 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: An invitation hard to refuse
Feb 1, 2021
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021

Features

Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Feb 2, 2021
Elderly US nuns hit by Covid-19 wait for vaccines
Feb 2, 2021
Imprisoned for protesting: the missing students of Pakistan
Feb 1, 2021
Journalists murdered with impunity in Sri Lanka
Feb 1, 2021
Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight
Feb 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics in France urged to up efforts to fight antiSemitism

Catholics in France urged to up efforts to fight anti-Semitism
Bishops express horror over Portugals new euthanasia law

Bishops express horror over Portugal’s new euthanasia law
The Churchs difficult mediation role in Cameroons Anglophone crisis

The Church’s difficult mediation role in Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis
Traditionalists its time to choose

Traditionalists, it’s time to choose

Popes February prayer intention is for women who are victims of violence

Pope's February prayer intention is for women who are victims of violence
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of St. Blaise, Bishop and Martyr

Readings of the Day: Memorial of St. Blaise, Bishop and Martyr
Lord, help me to learn from You.

Lord, help me to learn from You.
Jesus, shield us from the pandemic Covid 19

Jesus, shield us from the pandemic Covid 19
St. Blaise

St. Blaise

 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.