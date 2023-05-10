News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope speaks of 'painful' situation of Jesuits during Argentina's Dirty War

Pope Francis met with 32 Jesuits April 29 during his three-day trip to Budapest, Hungary

Pope speaks of 'painful' situation of Jesuits during Argentina's Dirty War

Pope Francis meets with Jesuits in Hungary on 29 April 2023. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: May 10, 2023 05:10 AM GMT

Updated: May 10, 2023 05:11 AM GMT

Questioned by the confreres of a Hungarian Jesuit kidnapped with another priest and imprisoned during Argentina's murderous military dictatorship, Pope Francis said, "I did what I felt I had to do to defend them. It was a very painful affair."

Pope Francis met with 32 Jesuits April 29 during his three-day trip to Budapest, Hungary. As is customary during his trips, he spent time with local Jesuits, answering their questions. The transcript of the encounter was published May 9 by La Civiltà Cattolica, an Italian Jesuit journal.

One of the Jesuits at the meeting asked the pope what his relationship with Father Ferenc Jálics, the Hungarian, had been like and noted, "Serious accusations have been made against you."

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Father Jálics and another Jesuit, Father Orlando Yorio, were kidnapped by Argentina's military junta in 1976. The pope, then-Jesuit Father Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the Jesuit provincial of Argentina from 1973 to 1979, the height of the clandestine war that saw as many as 30,000 Argentines kidnapped, tortured, murdered or disappeared, never to be seen again.

Allegations periodically have surfaced that then-Father Bergoglio either failed to protect Fathers Jálics and Yorio or even that he facilitated their kidnapping.

Responding to the question in Budapest, Pope Francis told the Jesuits that Father Jálics had been his spiritual director and confessor during his initial theology studies.

"In the neighborhood where he worked there was a guerrilla cell. But the two Jesuits had nothing to do with them: they were pastors, not politicians," the pope said. "They were innocent when taken prisoner. The military found nothing to charge them with, but they had to spend nine months in prison, suffering threats and torture."

They were released, "but these things leave deep wounds," the pope said, and because the situation in the country was "confusing and uncertain," he said he advised Father Jálics to go to the United States, where his mother was.

"Then the legend developed that I had handed them over to be imprisoned," the pope said. "You should know that a month ago the Argentine bishops' conference published two volumes, of three planned, with all the documents related to what happened between the church and the military. You will find everything there."

Later, as archbishop of Buenos Aires, the pope was formally questioned about the kidnapping.

Pope Francis told the Hungarian Jesuits that he was questioned "about the way I behaved" during the dictatorship for "four hours and 10 minutes."

"In the end, my innocence was established," he said.

The pope said he had met several times with Father Jálics in the years since his release, including in Rome.

"But when he came the last time to see me in the Vatican, I could see that he was suffering because he didn't know how to talk to me. There was a distance," the pope said. "The wounds of those past years remained both in me and in him, because we both experienced that persecution."

Father Jálics died in Budapest in 2021 at the age of 94. Father Yorio died in 2000 in Uruguay.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Chinese officials stress sinicization during Shanghai church visit Chinese officials stress sinicization during Shanghai church visit
Washington Marian pilgrimage gathers Asian communities in US Washington Marian pilgrimage gathers Asian communities in US
New Barbie helps children with Down syndrome but abortion claims more of them New Barbie helps children with Down syndrome but abortion claims more of them
Pope speaks of 'painful' situation of Jesuits during Argentina's Dirty War Pope speaks of 'painful' situation of Jesuits during Argentina's Dirty War
Riots in Pakistan after former PM Khan's shock arrest Riots in Pakistan after former PM Khan's shock arrest
Myanmar violence 'deep concern' for ASEAN leaders Myanmar violence 'deep concern' for ASEAN leaders
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Pingliang

Diocese of Pingliang

The diocese of Pingliang covers the cities of Pingliang and Qingyang. There are 2 districts and 13 some counties under

Read more
Archdiocese of Merauke

Archdiocese of Merauke

In a land area of 90,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts: Merauke, Mappi and Boven

Read more
Diocese of Amboina

Diocese of Amboina

Missioners from Portugal and Spain began work in Maluku area in 1534. The first baptism was also recorded in the same

Read more
Diocese of Mangalore

Diocese of Mangalore

Nestling on the sea-board of Karnataka state is the city of Mangalore, the headquarters of Dakshina Kannada, one of the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.