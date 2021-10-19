X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Pope shares letter pleading for clergy to face truth of abuse

To live in the truth is to follow the example of Jesus Christ, who never closed his eyes to sin or the sinner, the letter said

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: October 19, 2021 06:10 AM GMT

Updated: October 19, 2021 06:13 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
2

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
3

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
4

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
5

Pakistan bans negative posts on social media

Oct 18, 2021
6

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
7

Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei churches to 'walk together'

Oct 16, 2021
8

Sri Lankan cardinal seeks global support for Easter attack victims

Oct 18, 2021
9

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
10

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope shares letter pleading for clergy to face truth of abuse

Pope Francis arrives at the Paul VI Hall for his weekly general audience at the Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

An adult survivor of abuse by a priest appealed to the world's seminarians to become good priests and to make sure the "bitter truth" always prevails, not silence about scandals and their cover-up.

"Please, do not sweep things under the carpet, because then they start to stink, putrefy, and the rug itself will rot away ... Let us realize that if we hide these facts, when we keep our mouths shut, we hide the filth and we thus become a collaborator," said the survivor in a letter sent to Pope Francis and addressed to all seminarians.

To live in the truth is to follow the example of Jesus Christ, who never closed his eyes to sin or the sinner, but who "lived the truth with love … (who) indicated the sin and the sinner with bitter love," the letter said.

The letter, written in Italian, had been sent to Pope Francis, who then requested it be made public with the author's identity withheld, according to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, which republished the text of the letter on its website Oct. 18.

The commission's president, US Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, said: "During this time of renewal and pastoral conversion in which the church is facing the scandal and wounds of sexual abuse inflicted everywhere upon so many children of God, our Holy Father received from a survivor a courageous testimony offered to all seminarians."

By sharing this testimony publicly, "Pope Francis wants to welcome the voices of all wounded people and to show all priests who proclaim the Gospel the path that leads to authentic service of God to the benefit of all vulnerable people," the cardinal wrote in an introduction to the letter.

I am here also in the name of other victims ... of children who have been deeply harmed, whose childhood, purity and respect have been stolen

The woman writing the letter explained how she was harmed for years as a girl by a priest, leaving her with many serious mental health issues including dissociative identity disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, insomnia, nightmares and a pervasive sense of fear -- of others, of making mistakes, of being touched.

"I am afraid of priests, of being near them," she wrote, and she can no longer go to Mass because this "sacred space" that used to be her second home now only triggers pain and fear.

She said she is trying to "survive, to feel joy, but in reality, it is an incredibly difficult battle."

She told the pope she was writing because she wanted that "the bitter truth prevail."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"I am here also in the name of other victims ... of children who have been deeply harmed, whose childhood, purity and respect have been stolen ... who were betrayed and whose boundless trust was taken advantage of ... of children whose hearts beat, who breathe, who live ... but they have been killed once, twice, many times. ... Their souls have been turned into tiny bloody pieces," she wrote.

Adults who experienced "this hypocrisy" as children can never be rid of it; they can try to forget or forgive, "but the scars remain in their souls and never disappear," she said.

This abuse also harms the church, and "the church is my mother and it hurts so much when she is wounded, when she is soiled," the letter said.

"I want to ask you to protect the church, the body of Christ," she wrote in her appeal to seminarians.

The church "is full of wounds and scars. Please do not let those wounds become deeper and new ones occur," she wrote, reminding the seminarians that they have been called by God to be his instruments and to serve him through others.

"You have a great responsibility! A responsibility that is not a burden, but a gift" that should be handled "with humility and love!" she wrote.

The survivor appealed to seminarians to not try to hide or be silent about scandal, saying, "If we want to live the truth, we cannot close our eyes!"

"Please, realize you have received an enormous gift" of being "an incarnation of Christ in the world," she wrote. "People, and especially children, don't see (just) a person in you, but (they see) Christ, Jesus, in whom they trust all the same without limits."

"It is something enormous and strong, but also very fragile and vulnerable. Please be a good priest," she wrote.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law
Oct 19, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
Indian pastor injured after mob barges into church
Oct 19, 2021
Researchers urge Asian churches to promote peace
Oct 19, 2021
Religious leaders oppose US firm's stake in Sri Lankan power plant
Oct 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021
Letter from Rome: When a Catholic ambassador is not 'devout' enough
Oct 18, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021

Features

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
Young Thais resort to desperate measures to protest unjust law
Oct 14, 2021
The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan
Oct 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Church is not the hierarchys private property says African theologian

The Church is not the hierarchy’s private property, says African theologian

Pope Francis officially recognizes the Ecclesial Conference of Amazonia

Pope Francis officially recognizes the Ecclesial Conference of Amazonia
Iraqi cardinal laments political blockage over inconclusive elections

Iraqi cardinal laments “political blockage” over inconclusive elections
French leaders charm offensive at the Vatican

French leader’s charm offensive at the Vatican

5 reasons why Catholics should care about the COP26 climate summit

5 reasons why Catholics should care about the COP26 climate summit
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.