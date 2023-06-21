News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Pope shares 'concern, outrage' over abuse cases in Bolivia

Bolivia's Catholic Church announced creation of four commissions to prevent, investigate cases of abuse in the institution

Pope shares 'concern, outrage' over abuse cases in Bolivia

Members of children's rights organizations protest against cases of pederasty by Catholic priests in past decades in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on May 25. (Photo: AFP)

David Agren, OSV News

By David Agren, OSV News

Published: June 21, 2023 05:23 AM GMT

Updated: June 21, 2023 05:26 AM GMT

The president of Bolivia welcomed a pledge from Pope Francis "to take concrete, joint actions against the impunity of sexual crimes" in the South American country, where credible accusations of clerical sexual abuse have provoked outrage and caused a reckoning for the Catholic Church.

President Luis Arce posted the contents of a letter from Pope Francis to social media June 16, along with the comments, "We appreciate the (Pope’s) response, in which he shares our great concern, indignation and repudiation of the cases of pedophilia in Bolivia, an inadmissible crime that harms children and the Catholic Church itself."

He continued, "We have to strengthen control to prevent foreign priests with a history of sexual offenses from entering the country."

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

In his letter dated May 31 -- which responded to an earlier letter from Arce demanding action from the Vatican -- Pope Francis expressed "pain and feelings of shame and dismay."

"Thinking of the nefarious actions of those priests, and also of the negligence of those who should have monitored them,” the pope wrote, “I am shaken and shocked because ministers of the Church must be custodians and guarantors of the good and the future of the younger generations, and be responsible for propagating the attitudes and feelings that have characterized the presence of Jesus among men."

Arce wrote to the pontiff earlier in May asking him to open the Vatican’s archives to better vet foreign priests and religious in the country, and promising to review long-standing agreements between Bolivia and the Holy See.

The Spanish newspaper El País previously had published the diary of deceased Spanish Jesuit, Father Alfonso Pedrajas, who documented his abuse of dozens of children in a Jesuit school he directed in the city of Cochabamba.

The Jesuit province in Bolivia has acknowledged its failure in preventing and punishing Father Pedrajas’ crimes and subsequently suspended eight former provincials. At least four Spanish-born Jesuits -- all deceased -- have been accused of sexually abusing children in Bolivia, the Society of Jesus has said in statements, while media have identified at least two additional priests facing similar accusations.

An investigation by the Bolivian newspaper Página Siete found more than 170 accusations of clerical sexual abuse being voiced since the El País story ran April 30.

The Bolivian bishops’ conference has promised cooperation with the investigations into clerical sexual abuse, while also providing attention to the victims and establishing protection protocols.

The conference said in a June 14 statement that it had created four new commissions for prevention and training, investigating accusations, providing care and receiving complaints, and communications.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The New Context of International Trade The New Context of International Trade
Indonesian police crackdown on trafficking suspects Indonesian police crackdown on trafficking suspects
From women to LGBTQ members, Church ponders inclusion From women to LGBTQ members, Church ponders inclusion
Pope shares 'concern, outrage' over abuse cases in Bolivia Pope shares 'concern, outrage' over abuse cases in Bolivia
Synod document asks how to increase unity, mission outreach Synod document asks how to increase unity, mission outreach
Vatican dicastery carries out church's outreach to refugees Vatican dicastery carries out church's outreach to refugees
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Miao

Diocese of Miao

In a land area of 43, 955 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Changlang, Upper Dibang

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

The diocese of Weifang (Yidu) covers an area of 16,139 square kilometer. It covers 6 cities (of Qingzhou, Zhucheng,

Read more
Diocese of Nakhon Ratchasima

Diocese of Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Ratchasima diocese was created on Dec. 18, 1965, and covers an area of 41,148 square kilometres. It comprises

Read more
Archdiocese of Jinan

Archdiocese of Jinan

Jinan Diocese covers 7 cities, 3 counties and manages 1 county city including: Shizhong District, Lixia District,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.