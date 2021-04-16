X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope says politics must be built from the bottom up

Titled 'A Politics Rooted in the People,' the conference theme was inspired by the pope's book 'Let Us Dream'

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: April 15, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 16, 2021 04:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language

Apr 14, 2021
2

Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Apr 14, 2021
3

The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan

Apr 14, 2021
4

No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand

Apr 13, 2021
5

Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?

Apr 13, 2021
6

Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan

Apr 13, 2021
7

India's Covid-19 crisis worsens as deaths spiral out of control

Apr 14, 2021
8

Kenyan bishops call on government to keep refugee camps open

Apr 13, 2021
9

Japanese archbishop urges strict rules as Covid-19 soars

Apr 15, 2021
10

The Philippines' throwaway street children

Apr 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Pope says politics must be built from the bottom up

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to celebrate a private Mass for the Feast of Divine Mercy at the Santo Spirito in Sassia church on April 11 in Rome. (Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP)

Politics can be regenerated by recognizing the importance of spirituality in people's lives, Pope Francis said.

"That is why it is essential that faith communities meet together and fraternize in order to work 'for and with the people'" and why it is urgent to build the future "from below, from a politics with the people, rooted in the people," he said in a video message.

The pope's message in Spanish was sent to an international conference held online April 15 discussing ways people could answer the pope's call for the church to embrace "a politics rooted in the people," with a focus on broad-based grassroots organizing and inclusive "popular movements."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Titled "A Politics Rooted in the People," the conference theme was inspired by the pope's book, "Let Us Dream," and participants included Catholic and Christian workers, community organizers, academics and clergy.

The event was organized by the U.K.-based Centre for Theology & Community, the U.S. bishops' Catholic Campaign for Human Development and other Catholic organizations and institutions.

With the Catholic Campaign for Human Development celebrating its 50th anniversary, the pope sent members special greetings in his video message, highlighting CCHD's work in "helping the poorest communities in the United States to live with greater dignity, promoting their participation in the decisions that affect them."

Respect for the people means respect also for their institutions, including their religious ones

The increased poverty and loss of employment that has come with the COVID-19 pandemic have made "all the more urgent and necessary" the work and witness of the groups attending the conference, he said, given that their mission is to "walk with the people in their search for work, wages and housing."

He noted how they have spent many years in "the peripheries," working with the people and their movements, resulting in some people accusing them of being "too political, others of trying to impose religion."

"But you understand that respect for the people means respect also for their institutions, including their religious ones; and that the role of those institutions is not to impose anything but to walk with the people, reminding them of the face of God who always goes before us," Pope Francis said.

This is why, he said, he wished every diocese in the world consistently would collaborate with grassroots or popular movements.

Related News

After all, he said, the church was born "in the margins of the cross," and the church's mission is reinvigorated by meeting "the risen, wounded Christ in our poorest communities."

"If the church disowns the poor, she ceases to be the church of Jesus; she falls back on the old temptation to become a moral or intellectual elite," and the same goes for politics, he said.

When political life turns its back on the poor, it "will never be able to promote the common good," and when it ignores the peripheries, it "will never be able to understand the center and will confuse the future with a self-projection, as if in a mirror."

Engaging and walking with the excluded avoids "political paternalism," he said.

The contempt for the culture of the people is the beginning of the abuse of power

"When people are cast aside, they are denied not just material well-being but the dignity of acting, of being a protagonist of their own destiny and history, of expressing themselves with their values and culture, their creativity and fruitfulness," which is why the church cannot separate its promotion of social justice from recognizing the culture, values and spiritual values of the people, he said.

"The contempt for the culture of the people is the beginning of the abuse of power," he said, and "in recognizing the importance of spirituality in the lives of the people, we regenerate politics."

Faith communities must come together and work "for and with the people," through dialogue, mutual cooperation, reciprocal understanding and always at the service of the people.

"Now, more than ever, dear friends, we must build a future from below, from a politics with the people, rooted in the people," he said.

Also Read

Pope wants every person to be 'cherished and respected'
Pope wants every person to be 'cherished and respected'
Faith is bolstered by prayer, not money or power, says pope
Faith is bolstered by prayer, not money or power, says pope
Priests doubt testimony of witness at Vatican sex abuse trial
Priests doubt testimony of witness at Vatican sex abuse trial
Accountability needed in handling sex abuse cases, experts say
Accountability needed in handling sex abuse cases, experts say
Italy seeks arrest of broker in Vatican property deal
Italy seeks arrest of broker in Vatican property deal
Major Vatican conference on priesthood planned for 2022
Major Vatican conference on priesthood planned for 2022

Latest News

The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
Catholic media tycoon jailed in Hong Kong
Apr 16, 2021
Health workers alarmed as India runs out of hospital beds
Apr 16, 2021
Phnom Penh locked down as Cambodia's Covid toll spikes
Apr 16, 2021
Papal nuncio urges Filipinos to live out Catholic faith
Apr 16, 2021
Priest's book documents history of Christianity in Bangladesh
Apr 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Apr 14, 2021
Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021

Features

The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
The night a calamity came calling
Apr 16, 2021
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
Apr 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Religious sisters in Myanmar stand up to military junta

Religious sisters in Myanmar stand up to military junta
Papal nuncio tells Mexican bishops to get real about Church decline

Papal nuncio tells Mexican bishops to get real about Church decline
Church in Haiti backs work stoppage to protest insecurity

Church in Haiti backs "work stoppage" to protest insecurity
Caritas France elects second consecutive woman president

Caritas France elects second consecutive woman president
What has become of Cardinal Robert Sarah

What has become of Cardinal Robert Sarah?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, appoint for us leaders who long to hear Your Word

Lord, appoint for us leaders who long to hear Your Word
Lord Jesus, prevent the destruction of the Earth

Lord Jesus, prevent the destruction of the Earth

Saint Kateri Tekakwitha | Saint of the Day

Saint Kateri Tekakwitha | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.