News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Pope saddened by Pentecost church massacre in Nigeria

Terror attack on a Catholic church in Ondo state kills more than 50 people including several children

Ondo governor Rotimi Akeredolu points to the bloodstained floor after an attack by gunmen at St. Francis Xavier Church in Owo town, southwest Nigeria, on June 5

Ondo governor Rotimi Akeredolu points to the bloodstained floor after an attack by gunmen at St. Francis Xavier Church in Owo town, southwest Nigeria, on June 5. (Photo: AFP)

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: June 07, 2022 05:04 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2022 05:15 AM GMT

Pope Francis expressed his solidarity and closeness with Catholics in Nigeria after gunmen stormed a church and reportedly killed at least 50 people during a Pentecost Mass.

"While the details of the incident are being clarified, Pope Francis prays for the victims and the country, painfully stricken in a moment of celebration, and entrusts both to the Lord, so that he may send his Spirit to comfort them," said Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, in a June 5 statement.

According to the Reuters news agency, gunmen fired at people inside and outside St. Francis Xavier Church in Owo, located in the southwestern state of Ondo. No group had claimed responsibility for the attack as of June 6.

In addition to those who were killed, dozens more were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

Father Augustine Ikwu, communications director for the Diocese of Ondo, said the attack "has left the community devastated."

He also said June 5 that "all the priests in the parish are safe and none were kidnapped" as was reported on several social media sites.

"I want to express my condolences to those who lost their dear ones to this gruesome murder. This is a great massacre"

"Let us continue to pray for them and the good people of Owo and the state at large," Father Ikwu said. "We turn to God to console the families of those whose lives were lost in this distressing incident, and we pray for the departed souls to rest in peace."

In a series of tweets posted shortly after the attack, Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, said "the vile and satanic attack" was "a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of (Owo) who have enjoyed relative peace over the years."

"I want to express my condolences to those who lost their dear ones to this gruesome murder. This is a great massacre," Akeredolu tweeted. "Our people in Ondo state will not let down their guard. This will not happen again. I have urged the heads of security agencies to take all necessary steps."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

What if Pope Francis steps down? What if Pope Francis steps down?
Timor-Leste president slams 'unconstitutional' law Timor-Leste president slams 'unconstitutional' law
Christians join efforts to help victims of Bangladesh fire Christians join efforts to help victims of Bangladesh fire
Philippines begins work on Asia's first exorcism center Philippines begins work on Asia's first exorcism center
Nigeria's Archbishop Kaigama marks 41 years since priestly ordination Nigeria's Archbishop Kaigama marks 41 years since priestly ordination
Police arrest leaders of caliphate rally in Indonesia Police arrest leaders of caliphate rally in Indonesia
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Not your ordinary Catholic bishop

Not your ordinary Catholic bishop

Robert Barron, “Word on Fire”, and pastoral ministry in today’s Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.