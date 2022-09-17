News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope revamps fund for Latin America, Caribbean

Pope Francis ordered changes to the structure of a foundation established by St. John Paul II 30 years ago

Pope revamps fund for Latin America, Caribbean

Pope Francis meets with members of the Populorum Progressio Foundation. (Photo: Vatican News

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: September 17, 2022 05:05 AM GMT

Updated: September 17, 2022 05:07 AM GMT

Saying he wanted to promote even "stronger links" between the dioceses of Latin America and the Caribbean and the poorest people in their territories, Pope Francis ordered changes to the structure of a foundation established by St. John Paul II 30 years ago.

The pope met members of the administrative council of the Populorum Progressio Foundation for Latin America and the Caribbean Sept. 16, the same day the Vatican announced he was suppressing the foundation and replacing it with the Populorum Progressio Fund.

In its 30 years of operation, the foundation had distributed more than $40 million to projects in rural areas across the region. With individual grants of less than $25,000, the foundation focused on health care, housing, clean water, community infrastructure, agricultural development, starting small businesses and educating Catholics in the faith.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The objectives will remain the same, Pope Francis told the council, but he had given the Latin American bishops' council, commonly known as CELAM, responsibility for helping study the grant applications and following the implementation of projects.

The president of the foundation had been the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the administrative headquarters was at the Vatican, although the operational center was in Bogota, Colombia, where CELAM is based.

While major funding for the projects was provided by the Italian bishops' conference and more recently the U.S.-based Cross Catholic Outreach, the dioceses of Latin America and the Caribbean also contributed.

Thanking everyone involved in the foundation over the past 30 years, Pope Francis said that it "now changes its form but -- I want to emphasize -- maintains its mission and remains a work of the pope's charity."

"Many families in Latin America and the Caribbean survive in subhuman conditions," he said. "As we walk the synodal path, we must grow as a 'Samaritan' church that comforts, engages and stoops down to touch the wounds of Christ's suffering flesh in the people."

Jesus "wanted to identify himself with the poorest and most marginalized, and he offers us his merciful presence in them," the pope said.

"Our hope is that these solidarity initiatives show that change is possible, that reality is not stuck," he said. "If they are undertaken wisely and consistently, they will be a sign that we hope will motivate many."

But, the pope said, with the reform of the Roman Curia, "there is a need to promote greater links with the local churches in order to make integral development programs more effective in the most neglected Indigenous and Afro-descendent communities, plunged into misery and abasement."

"The poor must not be seen as recipients of charity," he said, but as partners in discerning needs and determining where funds should go.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

French Orthodox Church opens inquiry into child abuse French Orthodox Church opens inquiry into child abuse
Firing from Myanmar kills Rohingya in Bangladesh camp Firing from Myanmar kills Rohingya in Bangladesh camp
UN rights body urges Japan to amend disability laws UN rights body urges Japan to amend disability laws
Pakistani bishops seek more help after deadly flooding Pakistani bishops seek more help after deadly flooding
Pope revamps fund for Latin America, Caribbean Pope revamps fund for Latin America, Caribbean
Curia called to help bishops, bishops' conferences Curia called to help bishops, bishops' conferences
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

You cannot serve both God and money

You cannot serve both God and money

Gospel reflection for the Twenty-Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time (Lk 16, 1-13)

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.