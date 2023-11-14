News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope returns Vatican's monastery to use by contemplative nuns

Six Benedictine nuns from Argentina will take up residence in Mater Ecclesiae in January to be a continuous prayerful presence

Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican

Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. (Photo: Vatican News)

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: November 14, 2023 05:18 AM GMT

Updated: November 14, 2023 05:38 AM GMT

Pope Francis has invited a community of Benedictine nuns from Argentina to move into the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican Gardens, renewing the building's purpose as home to a cloistered community of women dedicated to supporting the pope's ministry with their prayer.

St. John Paul II established the monastery in 1994 with the intention of inviting different contemplative orders to live there for a period of three to five years with "the ministry of prayer, adoration, praise and reparation" in silence and solitude "to support the Holy Father in his daily care for the whole church."

The last community, a group of Visitation nuns, left in November 2012, and a remodeling project began. A few months later, Pope Benedict XVI announced his resignation. The monastery became home to the retired pontiff and a small staff until Pope Benedict died on Dec. 31, 2022.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Vatican press office confirmed on Nov. 13 that Pope Francis, in a letter dated Oct. 1, decided that "the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery would return to its original purpose: that contemplative orders support the Holy Father in his daily care for the whole church, through the ministry of prayer, adoration, praise and reparation, thus being a prayerful presence in silence and solitude."

Pope Francis invited the Benedictine nuns of the Abbey of St. Scholastica in Victoria, Argentina, to staff the monastery and they accepted, the press office said. "The six nuns who, according to the statutes, will form the monastic community will begin living in the monastery in early January."

Before it was remodeled for Pope Benedict, the monastery -- a building of about 4,300 square feet -- had 12 monastic cells, a chapel, kitchen, dining room and common room. The complex, mostly hidden from view by a high fence and hedges, included a vegetable garden. The whole complex occupies about 8,600 square feet halfway a hill to the west of the apse of St. Peter's Basilica.

While contemplative nuns generally enter a monastery with the intention of remaining at that convent for life, St. John Paul set up a rotation system for the Vatican monastery to honor and highlight the variety of women's religious orders dedicated totally to prayer and manual labor. Before becoming Pope Benedict's residence, it was home to communities of Poor Clare nuns, then Discalced Carmelites, Benedictines and the Visitation nuns.

An article in the Vatican newspaper announcing the foundation of the monastery in 1994 said, "The presence of a community completely dedicated to contemplation in a strict papal cloister near the See of Peter is an exemplary indication that contemplative life represents a richness and a treasure which the church does not intend to renounce."

A small core of the current building began its life as the gardener's house and included some ruins of a medieval tower that may have been part of the Vatican walls at the turn of the 13th century. In 1960, Blessed John XXIII invited his new archaeological research institute to have its base there. Before the first cloistered community took up residence in 1994, an addition consisting mainly of a chapel was added.

St. John Paul named it "Mater Ecclesiae," in honor of Mary, Mother of the Church.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lankan court rejects notification targeting minorities Sri Lankan court rejects notification targeting minorities
The biased spotlight on sex abuse in Catholic Church The biased spotlight on sex abuse in Catholic Church
Beijing archbishop begins historic visit to Hong Kong Beijing archbishop begins historic visit to Hong Kong
Amnesty urges Cambodia to end evictions at Angkor Wat Amnesty urges Cambodia to end evictions at Angkor Wat
Malaysian Church welcomes first ethnic Rungus priest Malaysian Church welcomes first ethnic Rungus priest
Bishop Strickland removal 'administrative, not penal action' Bishop Strickland removal 'administrative, not penal action'
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Changting

Diocese of Changting

Changting, situated in the western Fujian province, is the fifth-largest county of the province. It has a population of

Read more
Diocese of Weetebula

Diocese of Weetebula

In a land area of 11,050 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers four districts -- East Sumba, Central Sumba,

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanjing

Archdiocese of Nanjing

In a land area of approximately 75,153 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers all of Jiangsu province except

Read more
Diocese of Larantuka

Diocese of Larantuka

The diocese of Larantuka covers two districts — Flores Timur and Lembata — in the eastern part of Flores

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.