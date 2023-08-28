News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Pope ready to meet 'noble, wise' people in Ulaanbaatar

Pope Francis invites everyone to pray for his upcoming Apostolic Journey to the Asian nation of Mongolia

Pope ready to meet 'noble, wise' people in Ulaanbaatar

Pope Francis greets the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the weekly Angelus prayer on Aug. 27 in The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Vatican City

By AFP, Vatican City

Published: August 28, 2023 04:18 AM GMT

Updated: August 28, 2023 04:39 AM GMT

Pope Francis has voiced his happiness to visit Buddhist-majority Mongolia from Friday where Catholics make up for their small numbers with "vibrant faith".

The "much-desired visit" offers a chance "to embrace a Church small in numbers but vibrant in faith and great in charity," Francis said at Sunday's Angelus prayer on Saint Peter's Square.

He said he looked forward to meeting "a noble, wise people with a great religious tradition" in the vast Asian nation nestled between China and Russia.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The pope is due to meet political authorities, address Church representatives and join an inter-religious gathering before celebrating mass in a sports arena.

The Catholic community of Mongolia -- a former Soviet satellite that adopted a multi-party system in 1992 -- is one of the smallest in the world with an estimated 1,450 faithful out of a population of more than three million.

The pope thanked the Mongol authorities for "their courteous invitation" along with "those who are preparing my visit with such enthusiasm".

The five-day visit, which includes a nine-hour flight from Rome to Ulaanbaatar, will also test the 86-year-old's health after a hernia operation in June and difficulties walking.

 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Top court grants reprieve to Indian priest in 'baptism' case Top court grants reprieve to Indian priest in 'baptism' case
Tormentors of Christians embrace Christ in India’s Kandhamal Tormentors of Christians embrace Christ in India’s Kandhamal
China detains ethnic Kazakh Muslim for reciting Quran publicly China detains ethnic Kazakh Muslim for reciting Quran publicly
Vatican to take a call on Indian Church’s liturgy row Vatican to take a call on Indian Church’s liturgy row
‘The Water Has Been Agitated’ ‘The Water Has Been Agitated’
Catholics say more work needed to realize Dr. King's dream Catholics say more work needed to realize Dr. King's dream
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Amboina

Diocese of Amboina

Missioners from Portugal and Spain began work in Maluku area in 1534. The first baptism was also recorded in the same

Read more
Diocese of Vijayawada

Diocese of Vijayawada

In a land area of 8,734 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil district of Krishna. Vijayawada is the

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Lintong

Apostolic Prefecture of Lintong

The Apostolic Prefecture of Lindong (or Lintung) is a missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction, not entitled to a

Read more
Diocese of Sivagangai

Diocese of Sivagangai

The roots of Christianity in the diocese appear to go back to the times of St. Thomas and St. Francis Xavier. Tradition

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.