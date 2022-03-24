News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Pope prays for victims of China plane crash as search continues

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin signs telegram sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping

Pope prays for victims of China plane crash as search continues

Rescuers work near the site where China Eastern flight MU5375 crashed on March 21 near Wuzhou in southwestern China’s Guangxi province on March 24. (Photo: Noel Celis/AFP)

By UCA News reporter, AFP

Updated: March 24, 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Pope Francis has sent a condolence message to Chinese President Xi Jinping offering prayers for all affected by a plane crash suspected to have killed all 132 people on board in southern China.

In what is considered the worst Chinese air accident in two decades, the flight from the southwestern city of Kunming to the eastern city of Guangzhou went down and ploughed into rugged terrain near Wuzhou in southern China on March 21.

Four days after the accident, officials have yet to declare all of the 123 passengers and nine crew dead. However, they have also not reported any sign of survivors.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The pope said he “is saddened by the news” and “is praying for those who have lost their lives and for the consolation of those who grieve them,” Vatican News said in a report.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin signed the telegram on behalf of the pope, the report said.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, retired bishop of Hong Kong, also offered prayers for the victims of the crash in a Twitter message on March 22. “I pray for all the victims of the plane crash in China ... May the Lord grant them eternal peace,” he said.

Officials said human remains have been found, but on the ground searchers have not ruled out finding survivors trapped on the densely forested, mud-slicked slopes

Recovery teams deployed drones and thermal imaging equipment today across the mountainous area where the China Eastern plane inexplicably crashed.

The velocity of the crash cut deep wounds into the muddy ground and scattered plane parts and passenger belongings across a vast area, dashing hopes of finding survivors in what will almost certainly be China's worst air crash in three decades.

Wiping tears from her eyes, her arms supported by two men, a distraught relative arrived at the entrance point to the crash area today, according to an AFP reporter.

Under pouring rain, she joined scores of firefighters, paramilitary police and reporters to trudge across the rough terrain to where eviscerated chunks of jet have been found.

On March 23, officials said human remains have been found, but on the ground searchers have not ruled out finding survivors trapped on the densely forested, mud-slicked slopes.

The "mission is mainly focused on searching for victims and saving lives," Huang Shangwu of Guangxi Fire and Rescue Force told reporters, citing instructions "from headquarters."

"We are using thermal imagers and life detectors to search the surface ... we also use manual searches and aerial drones," he added.

Teams are scouring the landscape for the aircraft's remaining black box after a damaged voice recorder was recovered on March 23 and sent to Beijing for analysis.

"We are working with the Department of State to address those issues with the Chinese government before any travel will be determined" 

Experts hope it will yield clues to the cause of the crash, which saw the Boeing plane drop tens of thousands of feet in just minutes.

Tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the plane rapidly dropped from 29,100 to 7,850 feet of altitude in just over a minute.

The stricken jet was equipped with two recorders: the cockpit voice recorder and the other one in the rear passenger cabin tracking flight data.

The crash provoked an unusually swift public response from President Xi, who ordered a probe into its cause as aviation authorities vowed an extensive two-week check-up of China's vast passenger fleet.

The safety message has rippled out across sectors after the MU5735 crash. A notice from the State Council and Ministry of Emergency Management called for industries across the board to "rectify potential safety hazards".

US officials — Boeing is an American company — were also waiting for clearance to enter China, according to the US National Transportation Safety Board.

"We are working with the Department of State to address those issues with the Chinese government before any travel will be determined," it told AFP.

Aviation authorities have said the captain of the ill-fated jet had more than 6,700 hours of flight experience and the first co-pilot had more than 31,000 hours of flight time.

There was a second co-pilot on board with more than 550 hours of flight time. All three were in good health with no known personal problems.

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Christians tell govt to avoid exam on Easter Sunday Indian Christians tell govt to avoid exam on Easter Sunday
Catholics live in fear and anxiety in Myanmar villages Catholics live in fear and anxiety in Myanmar villages
Nepal artist breathes life into sacred paintings Nepal artist breathes life into sacred paintings
Vietnam jails activist-journalist over anti-state videos Vietnam jails activist-journalist over anti-state videos
Philippine Caritas chief wades into vote-buying row Philippine Caritas chief wades into vote-buying row
Jakarta govt provides more funds to renovate churches  Jakarta govt provides more funds to renovate churches 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Sharing at the table the time has come

Sharing at the table: the time has come

As war wages between two "Christian" nations, leaders of the divided Churches cannot credibly talk about peace if they continue exclude one another from the Eucharist

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.