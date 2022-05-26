News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Pope prays for US shooting victims, calls for stricter gun laws

Pope Francis says it is time to say 'Enough!' and enact stricter laws on gun sales

A family attend a May 25 vigil for the 21 people killed at Rob Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: May 26, 2022 04:12 AM GMT

Updated: May 26, 2022 07:13 AM GMT

Saying his heart was broken at the news of at least 19 children and two adults being shot and killed at a US elementary school, Pope Francis said it was time to say "Enough!" and enact stricter laws on gun sales.

At the end of his weekly general audience on May 25, with thousands of people gathered in St. Peter's Square in Rome, the pope prayed publicly for the victims of the shooting the day before at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"With a heart shattered over the massacre at the elementary school in Texas, I pray for the children and adults who were killed and for their families," the pope told the crowd.

"It is time to say 'Enough!' to the indiscriminate trafficking of guns. Let's all work to ensure that such tragedies never happen again."

Shortly before the audience, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio, an archdiocese that includes Uvalde, tweeted: "Holy Father Pope Francis, say some prayers for the souls of our little ones killed today and two teachers. Uvalde is in mourning. The families are having a very dark time. Your prayer will do good to them."

Local authorities said the children and adults were killed by an 18-year-old student from a high school nearby. He also was reported dead and at least three children remained hospitalized for injuries suffered in the attack.

