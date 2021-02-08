X
Myanmar

Pope prays for peace in Myanmar as anti-coup protests grow

Francis expresses his solidarity with Myanmar's people and calls for social justice and national stability

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: February 08, 2021 04:56 AM GMT
Pope prays for peace in Myanmar as anti-coup protests grow

Thousands of people join an anti-coup protest in Mandalay on Feb. 7. (Photo: UCA News)

Pope Francis prayed for justice and peace in Myanmar as tens of thousands took to the streets of the conflict-scarred nation to protest the military coup.

He used his Angelus address on Feb. 7 to express his concern over the generals’ Feb. 1 power grab that has set back the country’s transition to full democracy.

“These days I am following with great concern the developments of the situation that has arisen in Myanmar,” the pope said, adding that Myanmar is “a country that, since the time of my apostolic visit in 2017, I carry in my heart with much affection.”

Pope Francis held a moment of silent prayer for Myanmar during his Angelus address and expressed “my spiritual closeness, my prayers and my solidarity” with its people.

“I pray that those who have responsibility in the country will place themselves with sincere willingness at the service of the common good, promoting social justice and national stability, for a harmonious coexistence,” he said.

As Feb. 7 marked a day of prayers for peace, Catholics in Myanmar attended Mass, recited special prayers and held fasts following the coup.

While they were praying at home or churches, thousands of protesters took to the streets in cities across the country including Yangon, Mandalay and Monwya to denounce the coup and call for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and an end to military rule.

In Mandalay, the second-largest city of Myanmar, young protesters took to the streets on motorcycles followed by some cars.

Older people clapped in support and gave the three-finger salute as some offered food and water to protesters. The salute is a reference to The Hunger Games movies and a popular symbol of recent pro-democracy protests in Thailand that has been adopted in Myanmar.

Young people waved National League for Democracy (NLD) flags while some held banners reading “Military rule fail, fail”, “Oppose military dictatorship” and “Democracy win, win”.

Tens of thousands of people also rallied in Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar, on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7.

In an appeal letter on Feb. 4, Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon urged citizens to stay calm. “We have shed enough blood. Let no more blood be shed in this land,” he said.

Cardinal Bo used Twitter to quote St. John Paul II’s comment that “the lay faithful can’t remain indifferent or be strangers and inactive in the face of all that denies and compromises peace, namely, violence, war, torture and terrorism, concentration camps, militarization of public life, the arms race.”

Around 10pm on Feb. 6, rumors of Suu Kyi’s release spread among the public and prompted celebrations and firecrackers across the county. People realized it was fake news when her lawyer said she remained in detention.

For a fourth consecutive day, residents in several cities banged pots and pans at 8pm to show their defiance to the coup.

The internet was shut down by the junta on Feb. 6 after it had blocked Twitter and Instagram following the growing momentum of a civil disobedience movement joined by doctors, nurses and teachers.

However, the internet was restored on Feb. 7 afternoon while pro-democracy rallies were being held in cities.

The coup has been condemned internationally as the United Nations and countries including the United States called on Myanmar’s military to relinquish the power they have seized, release all detainees and refrain from violence against civilians.

Christian leaders in Asia and the world have also condemned the coup and expressed their solidarity with the people of Myanmar.

Tom Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, urged the UN Human Rights Council to immediately convene a special session to discuss the coup.

“The courageous people of Myanmar need to know that they are not alone. The people of the world are with them. We are watching, and we are calling to act to hold those who are responsible for this reprehensible act fully accountable,” Andrews said on Feb. 7.

“The military must accept public acts of opposition for what they are — a peace demand for justice and democracy.”

