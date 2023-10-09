Pope prays for peace in Israel and Palestine

Speaking to people gathered in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis said he is following events 'with apprehension and sorrow'

Pope Francis addresses his message to the pilgrims gathered in St.Peter's Square during his Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican on Oct. 8. (Photo: AFP)

"War is a defeat," Pope Francis insisted as he called for prayers for peace in Israel and Palestine.

Speaking to thousands of people gathered in St. Peter's Square Oct. 8 for the recitation of the Angelus prayer, the pope said he is following events in Israel and Gaza "with apprehension and sorrow."

A day earlier, militants in Gaza launched a massive attack on southern Israel, firing rockets and breaching the border.

"The violence has exploded even more ferociously, causing hundreds of deaths and casualties," the pope told people gathered for the midday Sunday prayer. By the time he spoke, Israeli officials were reporting at least 250 people had been killed and officials in Gaza said the death toll among Palestinians was over 300.

"I express my closeness to the families and victims," Pope Francis said. "I am praying for them and for all who are living hours of terror and anguish."

"May the attacks and weapons cease," he said. "Please!"

"And let it be understood that terrorism and war do not lead to any resolutions, but only to the death and suffering of so many innocent people," Pope Francis said. "War is a defeat! Let us pray that there be peace in Israel and in Palestine."

During October, the month traditionally devoted to the rosary, the pope asked Catholics to pray for Mary's intercession "for the gift of peace in the many countries throughout the world marked by war and conflicts. And let us continue to remember the dear Ukraine, which suffers so much every day, which is so battered."

